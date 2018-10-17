POLL: Who Won the Second Ted Cruz vs. Beto O’Rourke Debate on September October 16?

The second debate between Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke has come to a close. Who do you think won? After you read this article, scroll down to the end of this story to take the poll.

At long last, the second debate between Cruz and O’Rourke has finally happened, but it took a lot of delays to get here. The first debate, on September 21, was held at McFarlin Auditorium at SMU in Dallas, Texas. That debate was held in front of a live audience of 240 people.

Tonight’s debate was broadcast live before a TV studio audience at KENS-TV Studios in San Antonio, Texas. This debate featured the candidates’ standing at podiums again, in front of an audience of 120. The debate was split between domestic and foreign policy.

We were originally supposed to have three debates, with the second taking place in Houston on September 30. But that debate was canceled because Cruz needed to stay in Washington, D.C. for the Kavanaugh hearings and vote.

Tonight’s debate covered a wide range of issues, from voter security to abortion to the Kavanaugh hearings.

When we did this poll after the first debate, readers voted 65 percent for Beto winning, 28 percent for Cruz, 3.8 percent for a tie, and percent for “no one won.”

This is a developing story.