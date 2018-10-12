Princess Eugenie’s wedding dress showed off her surgical scar from scoliosis she suffered as a child. The dress was designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos. The princess married Casamigost tequila ambassador Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in London on October 12. An official statement from the Royal Family said, “The low back feature was at the specific request of Princess Eugenie who had surgery aged 12 to correct scoliosis. The fabric includes a number of symbols that are meaningful to the Princess: the symbols are a Thistle for Scotland acknowledging the couple’s fondness for Balmoral; a Shamrock for Ireland as a reflection of the Bride’s maternal family; the York Rose; and ivy representing the couple’s home.”

Speaking to the London Evening Standard a week before the nuptials, Eugenie’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, said that the princess had invited the surgeon who performed her spinal operation to the wedding. Spinal surgeon Jan Lehovsky was among the 800 or so attendees at the October 12 celebrations. Fergie told the Standard, “The wedding is about love, future and inclusivity… What a huge, huge day for health, for the NHS, for the RNOH, and for hope. This is why the wedding is so beautiful – it’s hope for other children suffering from scoliosis. They are a most extraordinary team at the RNOH. Eugenie stands straight because of the most extraordinary work of the RNOH, because of Jan’s work and Tim Briggs.” Eugenie was also under the care of Prof. Tim Briggs when she was being treated for her condition. A statement from the Royal Family said that the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital’s charitable representatives were present at the wedding.

Princess Eugenie was diagnosed with scoliosis at age 12 and was treated at the Royan National Orthopaedic Hospital where she had corrective surgery on her curved spine.

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Being Porn Stars on the Side