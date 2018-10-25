READ: Republican Politician Gets Letter Threatening His Kids

Jay Webber is a Republican running for Congress in New Jersey. On Wednesday Webber said he had received an anonymous letter threatening him — and his seven children. The letter attacked Webber’s politics and warned him , “you BETTER hope that you don’t win…or else!”

The letter writer seemed to be angry about Webber’s financial policies, writing, “You are for the top 1% and above. Be honest.”

The letter went on to say, “You think tax cuts for 1% is ok to EXPLODE the debt by %1.5 trillion and add to annual deficits is OK?”

The letter also calls Webber a “scumbag” and refers darkly to his seven children, saying, “How many kids do you have…7? Unlucky 7!”

You can see the letter here:

Criticizing a candidate on the issues is part of politics. Threatening my children is not. We are thankful for the support of law enforcement as we work to find whoever is behind this gutless act. We will not be intimidated as we work to make #NJ11 better for everyone. pic.twitter.com/nmVRuV9ATH — Jay Webber (@JayWebberNJ) October 24, 2018

Webber shared the letter on his Twitter account, writing, “Criticizing a candidate on the issues is part of politics. Threatening my children is not. We are thankful for the support of law enforcement as we work to find whoever is behind this gutless act. We will not be intimidated as we work to make #NJ11 better for everyone.”

Politico reported that the threatening letter was delivered to Webber’s workplace, in an envelope which also contained a torn up “Webber for Congress” sign. Law enforcement is investigating the incident. Webber, a state assemblyman, is running for a seat in New Jersey’s state’s 11th District in what Politico is calling one of the most competitive races in the country.

The letter comes as a number of leading liberals have been receiving suspicious packages. At least some of the packages contained small explosive devices, and the FBI is conducting an investigation. So far, suspicious packages have been sent to George Soros, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, John Brennan (care of CNN), Joe Biden, and Robert De Niro. The FBI says that the packages were all similar. All of them arrived in manila envelopes and bore the return address of DNC official. The addresses were printed on labels, and each envelope had 6 “Forever” stamps on it.