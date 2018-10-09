Nikki Haley Steps Down as UN Ambassador Following Charges of Ethics Violations

Donald Trump has accepted Nikki Haley’s resignation as the US ambassador to the United Nations. CNN is reporting that Haley will stay on until the end of this year before leaving her position.

The resignation comes just a day after a watchdog group said Haley may have committed an ethics violation by accepting tens of thousands of dollars in flights from South Carolina businessmen who contributed to her gubernatorial campaign.

Haley was formerly the governor of South Carolina.

Haley Met With President Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday Morning

Big announcement with my friend Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Oval Office at 10:30am. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2018

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted that Nikki Haley and President Trump would meet in the Oval Office on Tuesday morning at 10:30 AM. The meeting was to be covered by a White House pool reporter. CNN reported that Haley had arrived at the West Wing on Tuesday morning.

President Trump said he had a “big announcement” to make with his “friend” Nikki Haley at the White House today.

CNN reported that early notes from the Trump-Haley meeting said Haley would stay on at the United Nations until the end of the year. The pool report said that Haley and Trump said she had been planning her departure for some time. Haley also dismissed rumors that she was planning to run for the presidency in 2020, saying that she plans to be campaigning for Trump in 2020.

It’s not yet clear who might be appointed to replace Haley after she steps down. The new UN ambassador would need to be approved by the Senate before taking office. Nikki Haley’s deputy ambassador, Jonathan Cohen, would likely take the helm on a temporary basis if there is a lag between Haley stepping down and a new ambassador being appointed.

Haley Was Criticized for Accepting Flights on Private Jets from Three South Carolina Businessmen

On Monday, the government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, said that Haley had committed ethical violations when she accepted flights from Jimmy Gibbs, Smyth McKissick and Mikee Johnson. All three men are CEOs of private companies based in South Carolina.

CREW reports that all three men donated to Haley’s campaign when she was running for re-election to be governor of South Carolina. The watchdog group says that, although Haley reported having accepted flights from the businessmen, she grossly underestimated the value of the flights she took.

