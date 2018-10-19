Ronald Derisi: Arrested for Threatening to Kill Two Senators Over Brett Kavanaugh

Ronald Derisi is a Long Island man who has been arrested for threatening at least two U.S. Senators over the phone with death and violence because they voted for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

According to Newsday, Derisi is a 74-year-old resident of Smithtown, New York.

These phone calls have reportedly been happening over the course of the last month. Though the senators in question have not been identified, one reported receiving a voicemail on September 27 that said, “It’s a 9 millimeter. Side of your f***ing skull you scumbag motherf*****.”

Another call, also on September 27, was made to the same senator, who would eventually receive at least 10 voicemails. This call said, “We’re tired of this guy sucking taxpayers’ money! Getting a free f***ing ride! How many more years you gonna do it? None! He’s a dead man! 9 millimeter, side of the f***ing head! If f***ing Kavanaugh gets in, he’s dead f***ing meat! Actually even if Kavanaugh doesn’t get in he’s dead f***ing meat. 9 millimeter, side of the head, you f***ing old bastard.”

The other senator reportedly received the following message, sent at an undisclosed time and date: “You f***ing twit, you better pray this guy don’t get in. You f***ing moron.”

This is not the first time that Derisi was arrested. Here’s what you need to know.

Derisi Was Arrested in 2011 For Cutting Cell Phone Tower Cables

In 2011, Derisi was arrested for allegedly causing over $100,000 of damage when he cut the cables for a cell phone tower in a gated community in Smithtown.

Then 67 years old, Derisi was charged with two felony counts of tampering and criminal mischief. Derisi’s frustration with the 210 foot cell tower was evident throughout its construction: CBS News reports that Derisi sent an email to the town supervisor when the tower was about to be built, writing, “How did you manage to have a cell site tower installed overlooking our community that will shower us with RF radiation 24 hours a day? Not to mention how our home values will plummet. This needs to stop now.”