Ryan Macklin: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ryan Macklin, a Prince George’s County police officer, is accused of sexually assaulting an adult female driver during a traffic stop. The woman is an undocumented immigrant, according to NBC Washington.

The Prince George’s County Police Department announced the arrest on October 15, 2018 in a lengthy press release. Prince George’s County is located in the state of Maryland, bordering Washington D.C. WTOP-TV reports that authorities believe there could be additional victims.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Officer Macklin Was Taken Into Custody to Face Multiple Charges

#BREAKING UPDATE: This is Prince George's County police officer Ryan Macklin, who has been arrested and charged with the rape of a woman during a traffic stop. DETAILS: https://t.co/uNXHmB33xu pic.twitter.com/qxzsh7qzlD — WUSA9 (@wusa9) October 16, 2018

According to the press release from the department, “A suspended Prince George’s County Police officer is now in custody and facing multiple charges including first degree rape, second degree rape and second degree assault. Police Officer First Class Ryan Macklin was taken into custody this evening. He is accused of sexually assaulting an adult female driver during a recent traffic stop.”

The preliminary investigation accused Macklin of pulling “over the driver early Thursday morning (October 11, 2018) on University Boulevard in Langley Park,” the release alleges.

WTOP-TV reports that the woman came forward after her friends encouraged her to do so.

2. Authorities Say It’s Not Clear Why Macklin Allegedly Targeted the Victim & They Don’t Think It Was Because of Her Immigration Status

PG police chief @ChiefPGPD says the leaked information hurts the public’s trust in the PD and to undermine the investigation into Officer Ryan Macklin. He’s facing 5 different sexual assault charges. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/RSIjykvZPq — Bria White (@BriaWhiteTV) October 16, 2018

The press release paints a disturbing picture of the allegations.

During the traffic stop, Macklin “is accused of forcing the victim to perform a sexual act while they were both seated in her car in a nearby parking lot,” the release says, adding that, “Macklin was on-duty, in uniform, and driving a marked police cruiser at the time. At this point in the investigation, there is no evidence as to why he targeted this victim.”

After news stations alleged the woman was an undocumented immigrant, the Chief, Hawk Stawinski, addressed those concerns.

“There were concerns raised that perhaps this event had something to do with the victim’s personal history or her immigration status. I don’t believe that to be the case,” Stawinski said. “I have no information as a result of the investigation, which has proceeded for the last 72 hours, that is the case.”

3. Police Released a Surveillance Video That Allegedly Shows Macklin Stopping the Car

Video was released to the public in the case. It can be tough to see what the video is showing at first, but it appears to be a scene in a restaurant. You can see the squad lights through the window briefly.

“Investigators released this brief surveillance video where POFC Macklin can be seen activating his emergency equipment on his cruiser in order to initiate the traffic stop in question,” the release alleges.

“Investigators would like to talk to anyone who has information on this officer or who may have had a similar experience with him. Please call investigators at 301-772-4795.”

The chief told Fox 5: “[The police] vehicle had pulled adjacent to the victim in this, then backed off, pulled in behind the victim and activated the emergency equipment. Again, this is one of a few videos that we have taken custody of in the last 72 hours. There are additional videos that I will not be releasing at this point. It’s premature to release additional videos, but I am offering this to the community as assurance that the officer involved in this could not have known the victim’s immigration status. In fact, could not have known anything about this victim prior to engaging with her.”

4. The Officer Has Been With the Department for Six Years

PGPD Officer Ryan Macklin is charged with 5 charges including assault, first and second degree rape, and perverted practice. pic.twitter.com/qmip8o7eC7 — Bria White (@BriaWhiteTV) October 16, 2018

The PGPD’s Special Investigation Response Team “is leading this investigation and is working closely with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office,” the release says.

Macklin has been with the department for six years and “is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol. He’s charged with a total of five charges – first degree rape, second degree rape, perverted practice, second degree assault and fourth degree sex offense,” it says.

5. The Chief Called the Accusations ‘Very Troubling’

Chief Stawinski also released a statement in the case.

“The charges against this officer are highly troubling. Officers take an oath to protect others, not to abuse their authority in order to victimize someone. Those who live and work in Prince George’s County deserve the very best from the men and women of this department,” said Stawinski.