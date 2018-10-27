Sayoc’s 2012 Bankruptcy: Lived With Mother, Had No Possessions & Made $900 a Month

In his 2012 bankruptcy case filed in federal court, pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc told a judge he owned just $50 worth of clothing, lived with his mother, took home around $900 a month, and had no possessions save a 2001 Chevy Tahoe.

But in the same case, said his expenses included $100 a month for clothes and $100 a month to clean them. And said he needed $300 a month for transportation. It doesn’t appear that was ever questioned.

According to court records, Sayoc now 56, was 50 in 2012 when he filed his bankruptcy petition. He said he had around $21,000 in credit card debt and earned less in a month than it cost him to live. He said he lived in his mother’s house, a condo in Aventura, Florida, and owned nothing of value to include no furniture, jewelry, household items, not even DVDs and CDs.

Sayoc told the court he earned $1000 a month as a store manager and took home $922 a month. He told the court he worked for a year for Hassanco Investments Inc. of Hollywood, Florida as a manager for A&E Supermarket. The corporation, created in 1997 is now listed as inactive on the Florida Department of State.

Sayoc told the court that his monthly expenses amounted to $1,070. Dong the math, he was around $150 in the hole each moth. His expenses, he said, included $400 a month for food, $100 a month for clothing, $100 a month for dry cleaning, $300 a month for transportation, which did not include his car, and $100 a month for entertainment.

There’s no indication he was untruthful when he reported his finances to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida but the penalty for making a false statement or concealing property includes a fine of up to $500,000 or imprisonment for up to 5 years or both.

It was also revealed what Sayoc’s earnings were for the previous four years; he earned more than $11,000 in unemployment compensation in 2009, $4,500 in unemployment payments in 2010, $7,500 in employment income in 2011 and $4,000 in salary in 2012.

Three years before he filed for relief from $21,000 in credit card debt, which he was granted that same year, Sayoc had his Fort Lauderdale house foreclosed on. He had purchased the 2-bedroom, 2-bath house just three years before, in 2006. It’s reported that the bank that foreclosed, IndyMac Bank, was later renamed OneWest Bank, owned by a group f investors including now U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnunchin.

