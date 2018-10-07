20 People Killed in Limo Crash in Schoharie, New York: State Police

NYS Police have confirmed that 20 people lost their lives in Schoharie accident yesterday. It is beyond heartbreaking to think of. pic.twitter.com/MWmKnrqNdk — Liz Bishop (@CBS6_LizB) October 7, 2018

A crash involving a limousine in upstate New York has killed 20 people, the New York State Police said. The stretch-SUV limo was carrying members of a wedding party when it was involved in the crash in Schoharie, New York, with at least one other vehicle on Saturday, the Albany Times Union reports. Photos from the scene showed the limo off the road in a grassy ditch after the crash.

“The New York State Police confirm 20 fatalities in Saturday’s crash in Schoharie. The names of the victims are not being released at this time as next of kin are being notified,” the state police said in a press release. “State Police have set up a dedicated phone line to assist family members of the victims. Family members are encouraged to call 1-877-672-4911.”

According to the Times Union, the limo went down a hill and sped into bystanders at the Apple Barrel Country store, which the newspaper describes as a “popular spot for tourists during the fall foliage season.” The parking lot at the store was filled with customers and parked cars when the crash happened, the newspaper reports. It is not known how many of the victims were from the limo and other vehicle involved and how many were bystanders, the Times Union reports.

#518news #schoharie Emergency vehicles surround the Apple Barrel Cafe at Route 30 and Route 30A in Schoharie after a van style limousine and an SUV collided injuring several and killing approximately 3 people. pic.twitter.com/6HGfHcBkx9 — Peter R. Barber (@prbarber1) October 6, 2018

In an earlier press release, the state police said the crash happened about 1:55 p.m. on October 6. The cause of the crash is not yet known. According to reporter Paul Nelson, the limo ran a stop sign on Route 30 and broadsided another vehicle at the Route 30A intersection. “Authorities probing if limo’s brakes may have malfunctioned,” Nelson tweeted.

A portion of JCT 30 in Schoharie near the Apple Barrel is closed off due to a crash. Emergency crews, the New York State Police, and members of the Schoarie County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene. #WTEN pic.twitter.com/2lnOA12iLg — Jamie DeLine (@JamieDeLineNews) October 6, 2018

“Numerous personnel from the New York State Police, Schoharie County Sheriff’s Office, as well as multiple fire and EMS agencies responded to the scene. Preliminary investigation reveals that a two-car motor vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of State Route 30 and State Route 30A in the town of Schoharie. There are multiple fatalities,” the state police said. “The New York State Police continue to investigate with the assistance of the Schoharie County Sheriff’s Office and numerous first responders.”

NTSB is sending a crew to the scene of the fatal crash in Schoharie. https://t.co/5DBtWp3GGr Here is a look at where it happened. pic.twitter.com/YRhVKYA2Ue — Heather Kovar (@CBS6Heather) October 7, 2018

The National Transportation Safety Board will also be investigating the crash, the NTSB said Sunday on Twitter.

The names of the victims have not been released pending notification of next of kin. The drivers involved in the crash have also not been named. The New York State Police said a press conference will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday to provide more information about the crash.

On Facebook, the Apple Barrel Country Store posted:

As you may be aware, there was a horrific accident in front of our business today. First, we want to thank all of the emergency services that responded. We are so thankful for all of you. We will be open for business for tomorrow. We hope you will come and share your smiles, love, friendship and hugs with us. We also hope you will share your change. We will be collecting donations for our local volunteer emergency services. They are the heroes of our small community. Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone that was affected by the events of today. You will always be part of our family.

According to the Times Union, witnesses said several bodies could be seen on the ground after the crash. A massive response of emergency personnel flooded to the scene after multiple 911 calls were made, the newspaper reports. Several ambulances, fire trucks and medical helicopters were at the scene. It is not known how many people were injured and survived the crash.

The multi-fatal crash in Schoharie happened off Route 30A the next to the Apple Barrel Cafe. Jessica Kirby’s family owns the cafe and says it will be open today and will accept donations. There will be a vigil for victims here Tuesday at 6:00 PM. https://t.co/5DBtWp3GGr pic.twitter.com/ZmpzAsZ0NJ — Heather Kovar (@CBS6Heather) October 7, 2018

Bridey Finnegan, who lives near the scene of the crash, told WXXA-TV, “I heard a loud bang I came out my front door to see what was going on. I saw a lot of people here at the Apple Barrel out in the parking lot. Then I heard screaming. Then I saw this large van, a very unusual looking vehicle out here in Scoharie in the bushes and really wrecked, hit a tree. The first responders broke some windows to try to get people out. I believe the jaws of life were here on the side of one of the fire trucks.”

#HappeningNow On the scene of a terrible accident just off of route 30A in Schoharie. Looks like one car is crashed in ditch. Emergency crews are very active. pic.twitter.com/ydX6cdOKBE — Mercedes Williams (@MercedesTVnews) October 6, 2018

The area near where the crash occurred has been known as a dangerous road, according to the Times Union. Schoharie Town Supervisor Alan Tavenner told the newspaper Saturday, “There have been tractor trailers that have come barreling down that hill and it was a miracle they didn’t kill somebody.”

Tavenner told the Times Union there were improvements made on the road about seven years ago in an effort to make it safer, but they were not as effective as hoped. According to WNYT-TV, large trucks were recently banned from going down the hill near where the crash happened to prevent possible crashes.

