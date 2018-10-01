Second Plane Crashes Near Brackett Field Airport in La Verne, California

A second plane crashed near Brackett Field Airport in La Verne, California, less than 24 hours after a plane crashed and killed one person, leaving a second person seriously injured. The causes of the two crashes are not known.

The Two Crashes Were Fairly Close to Each Other

The two crashes were near each other, according to local reports, but the cause is not yet known for either crash:

#BREAKING: Second plane crash in as many days just yards from each other at #BrackettField in #LaVerne pic.twitter.com/YxPf6FPcbV — JJ Jaramillo (@JayJaramillo) October 1, 2018

The first crash was adjacent to Brackett Field on the 1600 block of Puddingstone Drive. That crash happened on Sunday night.

The second crash was in the southeast corner of Brackett Field Airport, near the 1600 block of West McKinley Avenue.

The map below is very approximate and it is not exact, but it shows you approximately how far apart the two crashes were.

The Second Crash Happened Around Noon on Monday & a Cause Is Not Known

#BREAKING: Second plane crashes in La Verne in 2 days, this time on airport runway https://t.co/DpsPAu0OdH — KTLA (@KTLA) October 1, 2018

The second plane crashed near Brackett Field Airport around noon Pacific time, and firefighters were on the scene, ABC 7 reported. This second crash was in the southeast corner of Brackett Field Airport, near the 1600 block of West McKinley Avenue, KTLA reported. The plane caught fire upon impact, but the flames have already been extinguished.

The second crash involved a Beech Bonanza aircraft, the FAA reported. EArly reports said the plane might have hit a tree, but this hasn’t been confirmed, ABC 7 reported. There was one person on board and the person’s condition isn’t officially released, although KTLA is reporting that they may have died.

La Verne crash update: Firefighters put sheet over plane wreckage, indicating at least one fatality https://t.co/DpsPAu0OdH pic.twitter.com/JE83cHDnxA — KTLA (@KTLA) October 1, 2018

On Sunday Night a Cessna Crashed Into a Plant Nursery Shortly After the Pilot Reported Engine Troubles

One person is dead and another seriously injured after a small plane crashed while practicing landings in La Verne, CA. The plane came down just west of Bracket Field’s runways. This is a Cessna 177RG. The NTSB and FAA are investigating the cause of the crash. pic.twitter.com/J99Kw6Y38I — Steve Kuzj (@SteveKuzj) October 1, 2018

The first crash, which involved a single-engine plane, happened on Sunday evening, KTLA reported. The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday adjacent to the airport, on the 1600 block of Puddingstone Drive. The plane, a Cessna 177RG, crashed into a nursery while the pilot was practicing an approach.

The pilot reported engine trouble shortly before the crash, but the cause of the crash isn’t known. A man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

This is a developing story.