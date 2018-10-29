Sergio Galvez: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sergio Galvez has become the latest USA Gymnastics employee to resign. He had served as the National Tumbling Team Head Coach since 2016. The USA Gymnastics board of directors said Galvez was facing “allegations of misconduct” but did not provide details of the accusations.

The organization has continued to face turmoil in the aftermath of the conviction of former team doctor Larry Nassar. More than 150 athletes accused him of sexual abuse and multiple women testified against him during his trial earlier in 2018. Nassar pleaded guilty to criminal sexual misconduct and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

In mid-October, interim CEO and president Mary Bono resigned just five days after beginning the job. In September, president Kerry Perry was also pushed to resign after nine months in the position. She was accused of not doing enough to implement changes within the organization following the Nassar scandal.

1. USA Gymnastics Asked Sergio Galvez to Resign in Order to ‘Maintain a Safe Environment’ for the Athletes

USA Gymnastics released a memo on Saturday, October 27, announcing that the organization had asked Sergio Galvez to turn in his resignation. He did so on October 28, as first reported by the Orange County Register.

The news release does not specify exactly what Galvez was accused of doing. The release reads:

“USA Gymnastics has directed Sergio Galvez, the head tumbling coach for the 2018 U.S. World Championships Team, to resign from his leadership role pending an investigation of a report filed at the U.S. Center for SafeSport. The Center has imposed interim measures with which Galvez is required to comply. Galvez will not travel with the team to the World Championships this November in St. Petersburg, Russia. The USA Gymnastics Board of Directors determined that this action was necessary to maintain a safe environment for its athletes, in adherence with USA Gymnastics Bylaws. USA Gymnastics is committed to athlete safety at all times and to acting responsibly on claims of misconduct.”

2. Galvez Has Been Preparing Athletes for a World Competition in Russia

Team USA Gymnastics has been preparing for competition in Russia. The World Trampoline and Tumbling Championships is scheduled for November 7-10 in St. Petersburg.

The organization made it clear in its news release that Galvez would no longer travel with the team.

USA Gymnastics trampoline and tumbling director Jacqui Godfrey wrote an email to athletes, obtained by the Orange County Register. It read in part, “We understand that this news may be upsetting for many of you, especially in Tumbling. We are here to support you, and we will let you all know as soon as we have further updates.”

3. Sergio Galvez Was Given the Job of National Tumbling Team Head Coach in October 2016

Sergio Galvez has held the position of National Tumbling Team Head Coach since October of 2016. According to a news release at the time, the position involved setting training goals for various gymnastics camps. He also oversaw staffing for the camps.

On accepting the position, Galvez said at the time: “Accepting the position of Head Tumbling Coach for USA is not only an honor, but also a great responsibility that I will continue to uphold with great pride. Our goals as a program will continue to be about regaining medal status for Team USA, to continue to build trust and collaboration amongst our great coaches and to improve the talent and success of our National Team. My knowledge and experience in the world stage will be a great asset to continue to improve the program to higher standards.”

4. Galvez is Based at the Capital Gymnastics National Training Center in Burke, Virginia

Sergio Galvez is based in Burke, Virginia, which is about 20 miles outside of Washington, D.C. Galvez is a coach at the Capital Gymnastics National Training Center. His Linkedin profile and the gym’s website do not indicate how long Galvez has been working there. It was also not immediately clear if his job with Capital Gymnastics was at risk in light of the USA Gymnastics allegations.

The gym’s website praises Galvez as a “World Class tumbling coach.” It mentions that he was previously honored as the National Tumbling Coach of the Year. The bio also states that “as head coach, Sergio led the 2008 Women’s tumbling team to a Gold Medal and the 2009 Women’s tumbling team to a Silver Medal finish.”

Galvez also coaches men’s gymnastics. Capital Gymnastics shared the video above on Facebook in 2015. They identified Galvez as having coached Austin Nacey, whose “huge triple back pike” helped “the U.S. grab the bronze medal in men’s tumbling.”

5. Galvez Coached National Champion Brandon Krzynefski & Described Taking a Lot of Pride in Watching Young Athletes Improve



One of the athletes Sergio Galvez is most associated with is Brandon Krzynefski. He won the title of Senior Power Tumbling National Champion in 2018 and was a junior national power tumbling champ as well.

Galvez began coaching Krzynefski when he was just four years old. In a 2013 interview, Galvez talked about how proud he was to watch Krzynefski develop over the years into a champion, and that it showed his own talent as an instructor.

“As a coach, you always want to show your potential as a coach. I have had kids that went to World Championships. I had kids that succeeded in the sport. But him, being here since 4 years old, it’s pretty much your creation. So nobody can say, ‘well you know, you get kids that have talent.’ Well yeah he had talent, but you created that talent and you molded that talent. It’s like your own child, you see him from day one and you just built that from there.”