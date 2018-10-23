Static-X Announces New Album With Last Recordings Of Wayne Static

Static-X frontman Wayne Static died suddenly in November, 2014 and it looked as though the band’s last album, Cult of Static released in 2009, would be the last time fans would hear Static’s vocals with the band.

However, fans of Static-X are rejoicing after the band announced the release of a new album coming out in 2019. Project Regeneration will feature the final vocal recordings of Wayne Static alongside “12 and 15 brand new Static-X tracks” recorded by original Wisconsin Death Trip band members, including bassist Tony Campos, drummer Ken Jay and guitarist Koichi Fukuda, according to Metal Injection.

You can check out a teaser of the album below, which includes snippets of five new songs, including “Road to Hell,” “Something Of My Own,” “Terminator Oscillator,” “Hollow” and “Disco Otsego.”

According to Rolling Stone, the surviving members of Static-X put together Project Regeneration with long-time producer, Ulrich Wild, and has also reached out to several vocalists to help them finish the record, including Disturbed’s David Draiman, Five Finger Death Punch’s Ivan Moody and Ministry’s Al Jourgensen.

In a statement, Campos said Static-X has “confirmed interest” from some of these singers, but noted, “Unfortunately, due to everyone’s crazy schedules, it is a little early to know how things will shake out. We are more than confident that the album will have some incredible guest vocalists, but it should be noted that it is still too early to count anyone in 100 percent.” Campos added that Static-X will do a world tour to celebrate the band’s 1999 debut record Wisconsin Death Trip with the guest vocalists that confirm.

Static-X has also launched a pre-order campaign for Project Regeneration that includes several merch bundles, many of which give fans the opportunity to have their name added in the album’s liner notes for those who pre-order. According to Rolling Stone, Static-X said their headlining gigs would serve as a memorial to Wayne Static, while they also plan to perform the majority of Wisconsin Death Trip at each gig.

Campos released a statement regarding the upcoming album, which you can read below:

“With the 20th anniversary of Wisconsin Death Trip coming right around the corner, it feels like the right time to pay our respects — to the band, to Wayne and to all the fans that supported us right from the start. With the help of longtime Static-X producer Ulrich Wild, the original band lineup of myself, Tony Campos, guitarist Koichi Fukuda and drummer Ken Jay are in the process of completing a brand new Static-X record, Project Regeneration. The album will feature the final vocal performances and musical compositions from Wayne Static. For the unfinished tracks, we’re inviting our friends to lend us their vocal talents to help us complete this very personal project. With the assistance of SiriusXM’s Jose Mangin, we are in the process of reaching out to David Draiman from Disturbed, Ivan Moody of Five Finger Death Punc, Al Jourgensen from Ministry, Dez Fafara from Coal Chamber and DevilDriver, Edsel from the band Dope, Burton C. Bell from Fear Factory, as well as a handful of others, to see if they can take some time off their busy schedules to help contribute to this project. “In the end, we expect this album to be between 12 and 15 brand new Static-X tracks. It’s the original lineup back together for all the right reasons.”

Static founded Static-X in 1994, and achieved commercial success with their 1999 debut album Wisconsin Death Trip, which included the radio hit “Push It.” 48-year-old Static, whose real name was Wayne Richard Wells, was found dead in his Landers, California home on November 1, 2014. The band had already disbanded the year before, and Static was focusing on pursuing a solo career at the time of his death.

Heavy will continue to update as more details about the album become available. Keep checking back for updates.

