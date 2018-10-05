Station 19 Season 2 Premiere: Cast Spoilers

Tonight is the premiere of season 2 of Station 19. The ABC series left us all on a cliffhanger last season, and now, fans are on the edge of their seats to find out who will survive.

In the season 1 finale, a fire consumed a skyscraper, and the station 19 crew fought to save all the lives in the building. Their mission didn’t come without its consequences, though. Montgomery, played by Jay Hayden, ended up with a shard of glass through his chest, and tonight, we’ll find out if he’ll survive the injury. Ben was on a mission to save Montgomery but was sidetracked by a civilian in need of his help.

Cast Spoilers

What do we know about this season’s cast? Dermot Mulroney will be joining the show for a multi-episode arc, according to TV Line. Mulroney plays the father of police officer Ryan Tanner, played by Alberto Frezza.

Boris Kodjoe will also be playing a recurring role in the series this season. Deadline announced the news in July, writing that Kodjoe will play a “seasoned firefighter with a mysterious past.”

Be sure to tune into the season 2 premiere of Station 19 on ABC tonight at 9pm ET/PT.