Station 19 Season 2 Premiere: Cast Spoilers

Tonight is the premiere of season 2 of Station 19. The ABC series left us all on a cliffhanger last season, and now, fans are on the edge of their seats to find out who will survive.

In the season 1 finale, a fire consumed a skyscraper, and the station 19 crew fought to save all the lives in the building. Their mission didn’t come without its consequences, though. Montgomery, played by Jay Hayden, ended up with a shard of glass through his chest, and tonight, we’ll find out if he’ll survive the injury. Ben was on a mission to save Montgomery but was sidetracked by a civilian in need of his help.

Cast Spoilers

Actor Dermot Mulroney arrive at the Amazon Prime Video Post Emmy Awards Party 2018 at Cecconi’s on September 17, 2018 in West Hollywood, California.

What do we know about this season’s cast? Dermot Mulroney will be joining the show for a multi-episode arc, according to TV Line. Mulroney plays the father of police officer Ryan Tanner, played by Alberto Frezza.



GettyActor Boris Kodjoe attends the premiere of Samuel Goldwyn Films’ “A Boy. A Girl. A Dream.” at the ArcLight Hollywood on September 11, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Boris Kodjoe will also be playing a recurring role in the series this season. Deadline announced the news in July, writing that Kodjoe will play a “seasoned firefighter with a mysterious past.”

Be sure to tune into the season 2 premiere of Station 19 on ABC tonight at 9pm ET/PT.

