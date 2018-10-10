What Are the Strongest Hurricanes to Make Landfall In Florida?

Hurricane Michael slammed into the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday afternoon with potentially catastrophic winds of 155 mph, making it one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. mainland. More than 375,000 people on the Gulf Coast were urged to evacuate, according to AP News, and forecasters said that rainfall in the area could reach up to a foot, while storm surge could swell to 14 feet.

Hurricane Michael is a category 4 storm, which is the second-highest hurricane classification category on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale. The center of the storm had maximum sustained winds of 145 mph as of Wednesday morning, as well as a minimum central pressure of 954 MB.

Michael Is the Most Intense Hurricane to Strike the Florida Panhandle

Per the Washington Post, Michael has become the most intense hurricane on record to strike the Florida Panhandle, and is expected to be the strongest hurricane to hit the continental U.S. since Hurricane Charley in 2004. That category 4 storm made landfall in Southwestern Florida at speeds of 150 mph. Check out the ten-strongest U.S. hurricanes to make landfall since 1851 below.

Michael is the first time a Category 4 hurricane has struck the Florida Panhandle since hurricane records were established. At landfall, the Washington Post reports that the storm’s peak winds were third highest on record for a hurricane hitting the continental U.S. and third lowest in terms of pressure. It will also be the first major hurricane to strike the Florida Panhandle since Hurricane Dennis in 2005. Only three major hurricanes have made landfall in the Florida Panhandle since 1950.

The first was Hurricane Eloise on September 13 1975, which moved inland across Alabama and eventually dissipating on September 24. The second was Hurricane Opal on September 27, 1995, which was a category 4 storm that caused extensive damage along the Gulf Coast, before eventually dissipating inland. The third, Hurricane Dennis, landed on July 4, 2005. As a category 4 storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale, Hurricane Dennis struck Cuba twice before making landfall on the Florida Panhandle at Category 3.

Michael Is the First Ever Category 4 Storm to Make Landfall on the Panhandle

“Hurricane Michael is a monstrous storm,” said Florida Gov. Rick Scott on Tuesday, adding that it could bring “total devastation to parts of our state, especially in the Panhandle.” Scott also told CNN that his biggest concern were people who chose not to evacuate. “I spent time the last few days going up and down the coast getting people to evacuate but this is a horrible, horrible storm – 50-plus mph, at least 12 inches of rain,” he said. “But the thing I think people don’t realize is the storm surge. Whether it’s six feet or 14 feet, it’s all deadly. And I’m very concerned that people are not taking that into consideration.”

The governor activated 750 National Guardsmen for storm response on Monday, on top of the 500 activated the day before. According to NPR, the Florida National Guard has over 4,000 more Guard members available for deployment.