Susan Trott: Woman Found Dead With Throat Slashed in NYC Apartment

Susan Trott was mysteriously murdered inside her Manhattan apartment and police were analyzing surveillance video to identify the killer. Police discovered Trott’s body around 5 a.m. on October 21, 2018. Her friend and business partner had called police to check on Trott after not hearing from her for a few days.

Police entered the apartment and saw blood in the living room. There was a trail of it leading to the bedroom, where Trott was lying on her back with her throat slashed. Police said Trott was fully clothed and nothing appeared to have been stolen from the apartment, as reported by the New York Times. Police did not find a weapon. There was also no indication that anyone had forced their way inside the apartment. The New York Post quoted police as saying that Trott appeared to have been dead for more than 24 hours.

Trott lived in a luxury building on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. Her apartment was on the 14th floor of 710 West End Avenue near 95th street, according to WCBS-TV. It’s reportedly a secure building with 24/7 doormen. The TV station also reported that the building has surveillance cameras and that police are combing through the feed.

Susa Trott worked as copywriter, according to her Linkedin profile. She divided her time between New York City and London. In addition to working as a freelancer for multiple companies, she was a partner with the marketing and advertising company Code Modern.

Trott’s business partner, Eric Boscia, spoke with the New York Times over the phone. He did not confirm whether he was the person who had called police to check on Trott. He described Trott as the “greatest, most generous, kindest person I’ve ever known.” Boscia compared Trott’s death to losing his own mother. Boscia told the newspaper that Trott was born and raised in New York City and loved animals. She had been divorced twice and did not have any children, a source told the New York Post.

Neighbors told WCBS-TV that Trott enjoyed taking care of her garden. Amy Apicella said, “She was very nice, a good neighbor to have. We’d see her around all the time throwing bird seed for the birds.”

Neighbor Helen Stein noted that Trott had a big personality. She told the TV station, “She was like in charge of the gardening. I helped her with that and she was very adamant that we had to use certain colors, like purple and yellow. I wouldn’t say she was an easy person, but I was totally unaware that she had an enemies or anything like that.”

Neighbors told NBC New York that Trott had lived in the building for more than a decade.

