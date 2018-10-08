Taylor Swift’s Politics: Is She a Republican or a Democrat?

Taylor Swift has been notably quiet about her political beliefs in the past few years, and drew heavy criticism for not taking a political stand during the 2016 election. Over the weekend, though, Swift took to Instagram to denounce the Senate campaign of Marsha Blackburn, a Republican, and to confirm that she would be voting for Phil Bredesen, a Democrat, for the state of Tennessee.

This is Swift’s largest political move in a long time- but it’s not the only one she’s ever made. Here’s what you need to know about Taylor Swift’s political leanings over the course of her life.

Swift Is Voting Democrat for the 2018 Midterms

Swift announced she would be voting for a double Democrat ticket in Tennessee for the midterms this fall, with Bredesen in Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives.