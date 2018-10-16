Texas Floods Near Me Today: Maps & Lists of ATX, Marble Falls, Llano, Kingsland Floods

Major flooding is happening today in Central Texas, especially in parts of Llano County, Kingsland, and Marble Falls. But throughout the Central Texas region, including Austin, many roads are closed due to the heavy rain and floods. Flooding of the Llano River became so severe that a bridge collapsed in Kingsland. If you’re looking for details about flooding near you, including evacuations and closed roads, we have information below.

Flooding Maps in Central Texas

One of the best sources for information on flooding is ATXFloods.com. They have a map here which shows all the crossings and road closures due to flooding in the area. According to the map, 209 crossings are closed in the region as of 12:15 p.m. Central. Here’s a screenshot of the road closures as shown on the map, but you can see the full map of flooding road closures and zoom into areas of interest here.

Here’s a closer look at closed roads in the Marble Falls area:

Google has an interactive crisis map which notes weather hazards, advisories, and warnings. This map should be zoomed into central Texas, but depending on your device, you may need to zoom into the map. Or you can visit the map directly here.

You can also see a map of current flooding across the United States, including Texas, at the USGS website here. Here’s a screenshot of what it looks like in Texas. Dark blue areas are >=99 percentile.

And another map with a legend attached:

Active Evacuations in Central Texas from Flooding

According to KXAN, the following active evacuations are happening from the flooding:

Granite Shoals: Lakefront residents

Horseshoe Bay: Residents on Lighthouse Drive, parts of Island Drive to Goose Point, and Wenmohs

Llano: Residents within a quarter-mile of the Llano River. Shelters are set up at Kingsland Community center, First Baptist Church, and Inman’s Kitchen.

Marble Falls: Live Oak, Lakeshore Drive, Pecan Circle, Backbone, Barrier Lane, Louise Edith, So. Ave. J, 2147 W. Waterside And RV Park. Shelters are available at City of Meadowlakes City Hall and Marble Falls Middle School.

Shady River RV Park: Evacuations in place on San Gabriel River east of Georgetown.

Highland Haven, Texas in Burnet County along Lake LBJ is being evacuated.

Austin waterways have been shut down for 48 hours.

Road Closures Throughout Central Texas Due to Flooding

Some of the roads currently closed due to flooding in Marble Falls include but are not limited to the following, according to ATXFloods. See ATXFloods.com for the most recent information:

1300 Blk Broadway St (CHILDRESS PARK)

Between Ave L & Ave N, Marble Falls, TX

Between Ave L & Ave N, Marble Falls, TX 1500 Blk 2nd St (WESTSIDE PARK)

Between Ave. P & Ave. N., Marble Falls, TX

Between Ave. P & Ave. N., Marble Falls, TX 2100 Blk Broadway St

Between Ave. U & Industrial Blvd., Marble Fall

Between Ave. U & Industrial Blvd., Marble Fall 2000 Blk 5th St

Between Ave. S & Ave. T

Between Ave. S & Ave. T 900 Blk Colorado St

Colorado St & S Ave J, Marble Falls, TX

700 Blk 12th St Bridge, Between Ave. G & Main St.

AVE G & 11TH ST; MARBLE FALLS, TX 78654

900 Blk FM 1431 Bridge

Between Main St. & Ave. H

Between Main St. & Ave. H 800 Blk Lake Shore Dr.

Between Edyth St. & Trinity St., Marble Falls

Between Edyth St. & Trinity St., Marble Falls 1200 Blk Mission Hill Dr.

Between Bluebonnet Dr & Ave K, Marble Falls

Between Bluebonnet Dr & Ave K, Marble Falls 100 Blk S Ave N (Huber)

Between Yett St & Backbone St, Marble Falls,

Between Yett St & Backbone St, Marble Falls, 800 Blk Main St.

Between Broadway St. & Ninth St., Marble Falls

Between Broadway St. & Ninth St., Marble Falls 1100 Blk Yett St.

Between Ave. J & Ave. L, Marble Falls, TX

Between Ave. J & Ave. L, Marble Falls, TX 800 Blk Ave L

Between Broadway St. & Ninth St., Marble Falls

Here are some roads closed in Kingsland:

Texas Ave Rrxing

350 Texas Ave Kingsland, TX 78639

350 Texas Ave Kingsland, TX 78639 Kingsland Slab CR 307/RR 3404

RR 3404 Kingsland, TX 78639

Some roads closed in Llano or near the Llano River include:

Castell Slab @ Llano River

RM 2768 Castell, TX 78631

RM 2768 Castell, TX 78631 RR 2241 @ Little Llano River

RR 2241 Lone Grove, TX 78643

RR 2241 Lone Grove, TX 78643 RR 2241 @ Little Sandy Creek

2750 RR 2241 Llano, TX 78643

2750 RR 2241 Llano, TX 78643 RR 2241 @ Wright’s Creek

1620 RR 2241 Llano, TX 78643

1620 RR 2241 Llano, TX 78643 CR 103 Schneider’s Slab @ Llano River

CR 103 Llano, TX 78643

CR 103 Llano, TX 78643 CR 102 Scott’s Slab @ Llano River

CR 102 Llano, TX 78643

Here are some other flooding road closures, including Williamson County, Hays County, and Travis County, according to ATXFloods:

11100-11500 Cow Creek Rd, Travis County, TX

CR 1492 AT BLANCO RIVER AND RIVER ROAD (CR 178), Hays County

Williamson Rd/Elm Grove Rd

Williamson Rd. and TX-21

CR 220 @ Berry Creek, Williamson County

CR 223 / CR 221, Williamson County

LITTLE ARKANSAS RD (CR 174) – 2 MI E OF FULTON RANCH RD (CR 213), Hays County

CR 177, Williamson County

Hamilton Pool @ Pedernales River, Travis County, TX

Cottonwood Dr @ Long Hollow (Creek), Travis County, TX

CR 337 @ HWY 29

HWY 29 & CR 366

CR 366, Williamson County

CR 493 / CR 361, Williamson County

CR 302 / CR 343, Williamson County

CR 363, Williamson County

CR 363, Williamson County

CR 333 & FM 971

CR 333

CR 333 @ Opossum Creek, Williamson County

CR 315 @ Willis Creek, Willis Creek

CR 257 @ Hamilton Creek

Garrison Rd @ Onion Creek, City of Buda

E Morrow St at Chamber Way, City of Georgetown

E Morrow St (lower), City of Georgetown

Lower Park Rd at Chamber Way, City of Georgetown

1100 Blk 2nd St Bridge, Between Ave. J & Ave. L

Lower Park Rd at Chamber Way, City of Georgetown

Hi Circle N @ Slickrock Creek, 617 Hi Cir N

Hi Mesa @ Slickrock Creek, Hi Mesa West of Purple Sage

Old Kimbro Rd @ Cottonwood Creek, Travis County, TX

CR 132 @ Cottonwood Creek, Williamson County

CR 204 / CR 200, Williamson County

CR 202 / CR 200, Williamson County

CR 200 / CR 236, Williamson County

Hi Stirrup @ Slickrock Creek, 810 Hi Stirrup

CR 388 @ Opossum Creek, Williamson County

CR 382 / CR 321, Williamson County

CR 384 / CR 321, Williamson County

CR 270 @ San Gabriel River

CR 414 / CR 424, Williamson County

SPEARS RANCH RD / CR 305, Williamson County

CR 305, Williamson County

CR 281 / CR 279, Williamson County

Nameless Rd @ Nameless Hollow (Creek), Travis County, TX

FM 1105 / CR 149, Williamson County

CR 105 / CR 105, Williamson County

CR258 @ Tejas Park, Williamson County

Blue Hole Park Rd East, City of Georgetown

Ridgmar Road at Brushy Creek, Leander, TX

Broade Way at Brushy Creek, Leander, TX

Blue Hole Park Rd West, City of Georgetown

Blue Hole Park Pedestrian Bridge, City of Georgetown

CR 177 at Brushy Creek, Leander, TX

16300 BLOCK ON CR 108 NEAR CR 103

7000 BLOCK CR 108

8300 BLOCK CR 108

1050 BLOCK CR 328

700 BLOCK CR 328

400 BLOCK CR 328

2200 BLOCK CR 322

CORNER OF CR 101 and 102

6900 BLOCK CR 101

1000 BLOCK CR 321

7000 BLOCK CR 116

1100 BLOCK CR 407

6400 BLOCK CR 120

3604 CR 330

6200 CR 211

2700 BLOCK CR 330

CR 330 AT LEWIS RANCH RD

500 BLOCK CR 135 AT LONGHORN DR

1300 BLOCK CR 134

7700 BLOCK CR 120 AT FM 1855

Lakeway Dr at Pecan Branch E, City of Georgetown

Lakeway Dr at Pecan Branch W, City of Georgetown

Airport Rd at Pecan Branch, City of Georgetown

300 Industrial Ave

CR 347 @ Willis Creek

Bee Creek Rd @ Bee Creek, Travis County, TX

3700-blk Wyldwood Rd, Travis County, TX

Fitzhugh Rd @ Barton Creek, Travis County, TX

3400 Fritz Hughes Park Rd @ Hummingbird Ln, Travis County, TX

Johnson Park Bridge, Between S Yett St. & Johnson St.

CR 406 SOUTH OF CR 404

2248 CR 323

1200 BLOCK CR 323

800 BLOCK CR 323

CR 336 JUST SOUTH OF CR 332

2400 BLOCK CR 336

BRUSHY CREEK RD / BRUSHY BEND DR, Williamson County

S PLUM CREEK RD (CR 156) – .5 MI W OF COTTON GIN RD (CR 129), Hays County

2800 CR 122

3000 BLOCK CR 122

300 BLOCK CR 144

400 BLOCK CR 123

4600 CR 120

8400 BLOCK CR 116 AT PR 4

2600 Blk Commerce St, Commerce St & Trade St

1122 ft WEST OF CR 101 / CR 369, Williamson County

CR 101, Williamson County

385 ft CR 160 / CR 101, Williamson County

CR 450 @ Brushy Creek, 1100 CR 450

P3044 – Caldwell Rd., 150 Blk

CR 398 @ Mustang Creek, Williamson County

Juniper Trl @ Long Hollow (Creek), Travis County, TX

RR 150 W @ ONION CREEK, Hays County

W RR 150 @ Onion Creek (Double Crossings), Hays County

W. Sandstone @ Flag Creek, 600 W. Sandstone Llano, TX 78643

W RR 150 @ Onion Creek (Double Crossings), Hays County

CR 467 @ Middle Yegua Creek

CR 416 @ Pecan Creek, Williamson County

Yaupon Dr/Spicewood Springs Rd, Travis County, TX

CR 464 @ Dry Brushy Creek

CR 491 @ Middle Yegua Creek, Williamson County

CR 284 @ Little Creek, Williamson County

CR 482 @ Knight Branch, Williamson County

CR 100 @ San Gabriel River (Big Mankins), Williamson County

CR 382 @ Willis Creek, Williamson County

Low Water Crossing #11, Old Spicewood Springs

Low Water Crossing #12, Old Spicewood Springs

Low Water Crossing #13, 5296 Old Spicewood Springs Road

FM 112 & FM 486, 15400 FM 112

Low Water Crossing #3, 6650 Spicewood Springs Rd, Austin, TX

Low Water Crossing #5, 7003 Spicewood Springs Rd, Austin, TX

Low Water Crossing #4, 6836 Spicewood Springs Rd, Austin, TX

Low Water Crossing #2, 6020 Spicewood Springs Rd, Austin, TX

Low Water Crossing #1, 6019 Spicewood Springs, Austin, TX

Low Water Crossing #6, 7748 Spicewood Springs Rd, Austin, TX

Low Water Crossing #7, 7882 Spicewood Springs Rd, Austin, TX

Carlson Rd @ Dry Creek, Travis County, TX

700 BLOCK CR 404

3700 Blk Mormon Mill Rd, Mormon Mill Rd & Cedar Ridge Rd

1500 Blk Resource Pkwy, Between US Highway 281 & W Innovation Loop

900 Blk Avenue H, Between Broadway St. & RM -1431

8300-blk Linden Rd, Travis County, TX

2000 Blk 4th St, Between Ave. T and Ave. S

Littig Rd @ Willow Creek, Travis County, TX

Jenkins Rd, NEAR BROWN LN CAUTION

Rocky Road, 1500 Bk Rocky Road, Caldwell County

Tomahawk Trail, 1500 Bk Tomahawk Trail, Dale TX

FITZHUGH RD (CR 101) – 1.2 MI E OF TRAUTWEIN RD (CR 185) RIGHT AT COUNTY LINE, Hays County

TRAUTWEIN RD (CR 185) AT BARTON CREEK, Hays County

Harrell Pkwy @ Old Settlers Park, Round Rock, TX

CREEK RD (CR 190) – JUST W OF MT GAINOR RD (CR 220), Hays County

CREEK RD (CR 190) – .10 MI E OF PURSLEY RD (CR 198), Hays County

BELL SPRINGS RD (CR 169) – 1 MI S OF FITZHUGH RD (CR 101), Hays County

Albert Voelker Rd @ Dry Creek, Travis County, TX

Jolley Road, 1800 Bk Jolly Road, Lockhart, TX

300 BLOCK CR 122 AT WILLIAMS CREEK

20700 Cameron Rd, Travis County, TX

CR 100 @ Little Mankins, Williamson County

2000 Blk 7th St., Between Ave. U & Ave. T

805 Cedar Park Drive, Cedar Park, TX

Bluebonnet Dr & Lantana Dr

8300 BLOCK CR 404

Polonia Road, 1000 Bk Polonia Road, Lockhart, TX

Doyle Rd @ Tributary to Maha Creek, Travis County, TX

2402 Peach Tree Lane, Cedar Park, TX

2400 Sumac Lane, Cedar Park, TX

2348 Cypress Lane, Cedar Park, TX

Crooked Road, Off County Line Rd

400 – 700 Blk Avenue T, Between 4th St. & 7th St.

100 Blk Ave L, Between 1st St & 2nd St

1400 Blk Nature Heights Dr, CR 471 @ Dry Brushy Creek, Williamson County

CR 123 @ BRUSHY CREEK, Williamson County

BEAR CREEK PASS (CR 367) AT BEAR CREEK – .5 MI S OF RR 1826, Hays County

WAYSIDE DR (CR 179) – AT BLANCO RIVER, Hays County

WAYSIDE DR (CR 179) – BETWEEN THOMPSON RANCH RD AND RIDGE OAK DR, Hays County

SPOKE HOLLOW RD (CR 314) – .25 MI W OF HIDDEN VALLEY RD (CR 217), Hays County

WAYSIDE DR (CR 179) – .5 MI W OF RIDGE OAK DR, Hays County

HIDDEN VALLEY RD (CR 217) – .25 MI E OF SPOKE HOLLOW RD (CR 314), Hays County

Summit St @ Brushy Creek/Memorial PARK, Round Rock, TX