Texas Floods Near Me Today: Maps & Lists of ATX, Marble Falls, Llano, Kingsland Floods

Major flooding is happening today in Central Texas, especially in parts of Llano County, Kingsland, and Marble Falls. But throughout the Central Texas region, including Austin, many roads are closed due to the heavy rain and floods. Flooding of the Llano River became so severe that a bridge collapsed in Kingsland. If you’re looking for details about flooding near you, including evacuations and closed roads, we have information below.
Flooding Maps in Central Texas
One of the best sources for information on flooding is ATXFloods.com. They have a map here which shows all the crossings and road closures due to flooding in the area. According to the map, 209 crossings are closed in the region as of 12:15 p.m. Central. Here’s a screenshot of the road closures as shown on the map, but you can see the full map of flooding road closures and zoom into areas of interest here.
Here’s a closer look at closed roads in the Marble Falls area:
Google has an interactive crisis map which notes weather hazards, advisories, and warnings. This map should be zoomed into central Texas, but depending on your device, you may need to zoom into the map. Or you can visit the map directly here.
You can also see a map of current flooding across the United States, including Texas, at the USGS website here. Here’s a screenshot of what it looks like in Texas. Dark blue areas are >=99 percentile.
And another map with a legend attached:
Active Evacuations in Central Texas from Flooding
According to KXAN, the following active evacuations are happening from the flooding:
- Granite Shoals: Lakefront residents
- Horseshoe Bay: Residents on Lighthouse Drive, parts of Island Drive to Goose Point, and Wenmohs
- Llano: Residents within a quarter-mile of the Llano River. Shelters are set up at Kingsland Community center, First Baptist Church, and Inman’s Kitchen.
- Marble Falls: Live Oak, Lakeshore Drive, Pecan Circle, Backbone, Barrier Lane, Louise Edith, So. Ave. J, 2147 W. Waterside And RV Park. Shelters are available at City of Meadowlakes City Hall and Marble Falls Middle School.
- Shady River RV Park: Evacuations in place on San Gabriel River east of Georgetown.
- Highland Haven, Texas in Burnet County along Lake LBJ is being evacuated.
- Austin waterways have been shut down for 48 hours.
Road Closures Throughout Central Texas Due to Flooding
Some of the roads currently closed due to flooding in Marble Falls include but are not limited to the following, according to ATXFloods. See ATXFloods.com for the most recent information:
- 1300 Blk Broadway St (CHILDRESS PARK)
Between Ave L & Ave N, Marble Falls, TX
- 1500 Blk 2nd St (WESTSIDE PARK)
Between Ave. P & Ave. N., Marble Falls, TX
- 2100 Blk Broadway St
Between Ave. U & Industrial Blvd., Marble Fall
- 2000 Blk 5th St
Between Ave. S & Ave. T
- 900 Blk Colorado St
- Colorado St & S Ave J, Marble Falls, TX
- 700 Blk 12th St Bridge, Between Ave. G & Main St.
- AVE G & 11TH ST; MARBLE FALLS, TX 78654
- 900 Blk FM 1431 Bridge
Between Main St. & Ave. H
- 800 Blk Lake Shore Dr.
Between Edyth St. & Trinity St., Marble Falls
- 1200 Blk Mission Hill Dr.
Between Bluebonnet Dr & Ave K, Marble Falls
- 100 Blk S Ave N (Huber)
Between Yett St & Backbone St, Marble Falls,
- 800 Blk Main St.
Between Broadway St. & Ninth St., Marble Falls
- 1100 Blk Yett St.
Between Ave. J & Ave. L, Marble Falls, TX
- 800 Blk Ave L
Between Broadway St. & Ninth St., Marble Falls
Here are some roads closed in Kingsland:
- Texas Ave Rrxing
350 Texas Ave Kingsland, TX 78639
- Kingsland Slab CR 307/RR 3404
- RR 3404 Kingsland, TX 78639
Some roads closed in Llano or near the Llano River include:
- Castell Slab @ Llano River
RM 2768 Castell, TX 78631
- RR 2241 @ Little Llano River
RR 2241 Lone Grove, TX 78643
- RR 2241 @ Little Sandy Creek
2750 RR 2241 Llano, TX 78643
- RR 2241 @ Wright’s Creek
1620 RR 2241 Llano, TX 78643
- CR 103 Schneider’s Slab @ Llano River
CR 103 Llano, TX 78643
- CR 102 Scott’s Slab @ Llano River
CR 102 Llano, TX 78643
Here are some other flooding road closures, including Williamson County, Hays County, and Travis County, according to ATXFloods:
- 11100-11500 Cow Creek Rd, Travis County, TX
- CR 1492 AT BLANCO RIVER AND RIVER ROAD (CR 178), Hays County
- Williamson Rd/Elm Grove Rd
- Williamson Rd. and TX-21
- CR 220 @ Berry Creek, Williamson County
- CR 223 / CR 221, Williamson County
- LITTLE ARKANSAS RD (CR 174) – 2 MI E OF FULTON RANCH RD (CR 213), Hays County
- CR 177, Williamson County
- Hamilton Pool @ Pedernales River, Travis County, TX
- Cottonwood Dr @ Long Hollow (Creek), Travis County, TX
- CR 337 @ HWY 29
- HWY 29 & CR 366
- CR 366, Williamson County
- CR 493 / CR 361, Williamson County
- CR 302 / CR 343, Williamson County
- CR 363, Williamson County
- CR 363, Williamson County
- CR 333 & FM 971
- CR 333
- CR 333 @ Opossum Creek, Williamson County
- CR 315 @ Willis Creek, Willis Creek
- CR 257 @ Hamilton Creek
- Garrison Rd @ Onion Creek, City of Buda
- E Morrow St at Chamber Way, City of Georgetown
- E Morrow St (lower), City of Georgetown
- Lower Park Rd at Chamber Way, City of Georgetown
- 1100 Blk 2nd St Bridge, Between Ave. J & Ave. L
- Lower Park Rd at Chamber Way, City of Georgetown
- Hi Circle N @ Slickrock Creek, 617 Hi Cir N
- Hi Mesa @ Slickrock Creek, Hi Mesa West of Purple Sage
- Old Kimbro Rd @ Cottonwood Creek, Travis County, TX
- CR 132 @ Cottonwood Creek, Williamson County
- CR 204 / CR 200, Williamson County
- CR 202 / CR 200, Williamson County
- CR 200 / CR 236, Williamson County
- Hi Stirrup @ Slickrock Creek, 810 Hi Stirrup
- CR 388 @ Opossum Creek, Williamson County
- CR 382 / CR 321, Williamson County
- CR 384 / CR 321, Williamson County
- CR 270 @ San Gabriel River
- CR 414 / CR 424, Williamson County
- SPEARS RANCH RD / CR 305, Williamson County
- CR 305, Williamson County
- CR 281 / CR 279, Williamson County
- Nameless Rd @ Nameless Hollow (Creek), Travis County, TX
- FM 1105 / CR 149, Williamson County
- CR 105 / CR 105, Williamson County
- CR258 @ Tejas Park, Williamson County
- Blue Hole Park Rd East, City of Georgetown
- Ridgmar Road at Brushy Creek, Leander, TX
- Broade Way at Brushy Creek, Leander, TX
- Blue Hole Park Rd West, City of Georgetown
- Blue Hole Park Pedestrian Bridge, City of Georgetown
- CR 177 at Brushy Creek, Leander, TX
- 16300 BLOCK ON CR 108 NEAR CR 103
- 7000 BLOCK CR 108
- 8300 BLOCK CR 108
- 1050 BLOCK CR 328
- 700 BLOCK CR 328
- 400 BLOCK CR 328
- 2200 BLOCK CR 322
- CORNER OF CR 101 and 102
- 6900 BLOCK CR 101
- 1000 BLOCK CR 321
- 7000 BLOCK CR 116
- 1100 BLOCK CR 407
- 6400 BLOCK CR 120
- 3604 CR 330
- 6200 CR 211
- 2700 BLOCK CR 330
- CR 330 AT LEWIS RANCH RD
- 500 BLOCK CR 135 AT LONGHORN DR
- 1300 BLOCK CR 134
- 7700 BLOCK CR 120 AT FM 1855
- Lakeway Dr at Pecan Branch E, City of Georgetown
- Lakeway Dr at Pecan Branch W, City of Georgetown
- Airport Rd at Pecan Branch, City of Georgetown
- 300 Industrial Ave
- CR 347 @ Willis Creek
- Bee Creek Rd @ Bee Creek, Travis County, TX
- 3700-blk Wyldwood Rd, Travis County, TX
- Fitzhugh Rd @ Barton Creek, Travis County, TX
- 3400 Fritz Hughes Park Rd @ Hummingbird Ln, Travis County, TX
- Johnson Park Bridge, Between S Yett St. & Johnson St.
- CR 406 SOUTH OF CR 404
- 2248 CR 323
- 1200 BLOCK CR 323
- 800 BLOCK CR 323
- CR 336 JUST SOUTH OF CR 332
- 2400 BLOCK CR 336
- BRUSHY CREEK RD / BRUSHY BEND DR, Williamson County
- S PLUM CREEK RD (CR 156) – .5 MI W OF COTTON GIN RD (CR 129), Hays County
- 2800 CR 122
- 3000 BLOCK CR 122
- 300 BLOCK CR 144
- 400 BLOCK CR 123
- 4600 CR 120
- 8400 BLOCK CR 116 AT PR 4
- 2600 Blk Commerce St, Commerce St & Trade St
- 1122 ft WEST OF CR 101 / CR 369, Williamson County
- CR 101, Williamson County
- 385 ft CR 160 / CR 101, Williamson County
- CR 450 @ Brushy Creek, 1100 CR 450
- P3044 – Caldwell Rd., 150 Blk
- CR 398 @ Mustang Creek, Williamson County
- Juniper Trl @ Long Hollow (Creek), Travis County, TX
- RR 150 W @ ONION CREEK, Hays County
- W RR 150 @ Onion Creek (Double Crossings), Hays County
- W. Sandstone @ Flag Creek, 600 W. Sandstone Llano, TX 78643
- W RR 150 @ Onion Creek (Double Crossings), Hays County
- CR 467 @ Middle Yegua Creek
- CR 416 @ Pecan Creek, Williamson County
- Yaupon Dr/Spicewood Springs Rd, Travis County, TX
- CR 464 @ Dry Brushy Creek
- CR 491 @ Middle Yegua Creek, Williamson County
- CR 284 @ Little Creek, Williamson County
- CR 482 @ Knight Branch, Williamson County
- CR 100 @ San Gabriel River (Big Mankins), Williamson County
- CR 382 @ Willis Creek, Williamson County
- Low Water Crossing #11, Old Spicewood Springs
- Low Water Crossing #12, Old Spicewood Springs
- Low Water Crossing #13, 5296 Old Spicewood Springs Road
- FM 112 & FM 486, 15400 FM 112
- Low Water Crossing #3, 6650 Spicewood Springs Rd, Austin, TX
- Low Water Crossing #5, 7003 Spicewood Springs Rd, Austin, TX
- Low Water Crossing #4, 6836 Spicewood Springs Rd, Austin, TX
- Low Water Crossing #2, 6020 Spicewood Springs Rd, Austin, TX
- Low Water Crossing #1, 6019 Spicewood Springs, Austin, TX
- Low Water Crossing #6, 7748 Spicewood Springs Rd, Austin, TX
- Low Water Crossing #7, 7882 Spicewood Springs Rd, Austin, TX
- Carlson Rd @ Dry Creek, Travis County, TX
- 700 BLOCK CR 404
- 3700 Blk Mormon Mill Rd, Mormon Mill Rd & Cedar Ridge Rd
- 1500 Blk Resource Pkwy, Between US Highway 281 & W Innovation Loop
- 900 Blk Avenue H, Between Broadway St. & RM -1431
- 8300-blk Linden Rd, Travis County, TX
- 2000 Blk 4th St, Between Ave. T and Ave. S
- Littig Rd @ Willow Creek, Travis County, TX
- Jenkins Rd, NEAR BROWN LN CAUTION
- Rocky Road, 1500 Bk Rocky Road, Caldwell County
- Tomahawk Trail, 1500 Bk Tomahawk Trail, Dale TX
- FITZHUGH RD (CR 101) – 1.2 MI E OF TRAUTWEIN RD (CR 185) RIGHT AT COUNTY LINE, Hays County
- TRAUTWEIN RD (CR 185) AT BARTON CREEK, Hays County
- Harrell Pkwy @ Old Settlers Park, Round Rock, TX
- CREEK RD (CR 190) – JUST W OF MT GAINOR RD (CR 220), Hays County
- CREEK RD (CR 190) – .10 MI E OF PURSLEY RD (CR 198), Hays County
- BELL SPRINGS RD (CR 169) – 1 MI S OF FITZHUGH RD (CR 101), Hays County
- Albert Voelker Rd @ Dry Creek, Travis County, TX
- Jolley Road, 1800 Bk Jolly Road, Lockhart, TX
- 300 BLOCK CR 122 AT WILLIAMS CREEK
- 20700 Cameron Rd, Travis County, TX
- CR 100 @ Little Mankins, Williamson County
- 2000 Blk 7th St., Between Ave. U & Ave. T
- 805 Cedar Park Drive, Cedar Park, TX
- Bluebonnet Dr & Lantana Dr
- 8300 BLOCK CR 404
- Polonia Road, 1000 Bk Polonia Road, Lockhart, TX
- Doyle Rd @ Tributary to Maha Creek, Travis County, TX
- 2402 Peach Tree Lane, Cedar Park, TX
- 2400 Sumac Lane, Cedar Park, TX
- 2348 Cypress Lane, Cedar Park, TX
- Crooked Road, Off County Line Rd
- 400 – 700 Blk Avenue T, Between 4th St. & 7th St.
- 100 Blk Ave L, Between 1st St & 2nd St
- 1400 Blk Nature Heights Dr, CR 471 @ Dry Brushy Creek, Williamson County
- CR 123 @ BRUSHY CREEK, Williamson County
- BEAR CREEK PASS (CR 367) AT BEAR CREEK – .5 MI S OF RR 1826, Hays County
- WAYSIDE DR (CR 179) – AT BLANCO RIVER, Hays County
- WAYSIDE DR (CR 179) – BETWEEN THOMPSON RANCH RD AND RIDGE OAK DR, Hays County
- SPOKE HOLLOW RD (CR 314) – .25 MI W OF HIDDEN VALLEY RD (CR 217), Hays County
- WAYSIDE DR (CR 179) – .5 MI W OF RIDGE OAK DR, Hays County
- HIDDEN VALLEY RD (CR 217) – .25 MI E OF SPOKE HOLLOW RD (CR 314), Hays County
- Summit St @ Brushy Creek/Memorial PARK, Round Rock, TX
Note that all the road closures listed above are not an all-inclusive list. See ATXFloods.com for a full, updated list.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook