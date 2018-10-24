Titanic 2: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A long-awaited replica of the infamous Titanic could be seaworthy and ready for her maiden voyage by the year 2020. The new ship is going to be a perfect copy of the first Titanic ocean liner, but, of course, the Titanic II will be outfitted with plenty of lifeboats and a properly built hull, so that it doesn’t come to the same tragic end as the Titanic I did.

The original Titanic came to a tragic end on its maiden voyage in 1912, when it hit an iceberg and sank. 1500 people died in the crash of the luxury liner.

Here’s what you need to know about the Titanic II:

1. The Titanic II Will Carry Passengers from London to New York

Media release: PALMER BUILDING TITANIC ll The Chairman of Blue Star Line Mr Clive Palmer confirmed in London today that work has recommenced by Blue Star Line to build Titanic ll and to put Titanic ll into service on the London – New York route… https://t.co/Mk7Yh3JKZf — Titanic II (@titanic_ii) September 26, 2018

The Australian businessman and politician Clive Palmer has thrown his support behind a project aimed at resurrecting the glory and the glamor of the famous Titanic ocean liner. Palmer announced that the Blue Star Line company has been working on a replica of the Titanic. But this is not just a show ship: the new ocean liner should be sea-worthy by 2020.

The Titanic’s II maiden voyage will take passengers from Dubai to New York City. After that, the ship will carry passengers on the London-New York route across the Atlantic Ocean. There’s been no announcement yet as to how much the Atlantic crossing is going to cost passengers. But the Titanic II is being billed as a luxury experience, so we can assume that even a third-class berth will not go for peanuts.

2. The New Liner WIll Offer Passengers an ‘Authentic Titanic Experience’ — Minus the Disaster

Titanic 2 is setting sail in 2022 – and it's following the same route as the original https://t.co/ZDSBkfU0RC pic.twitter.com/SQ23MCJPWy — Mirror Travel (@MirrorTravel) October 23, 2018

Of course, we all know that the original Titanic didn’t come to a good end. the Blue Star Line company, which is behind plans to build Titanic II, is eager to replicate all the glamor of the original Titanic, while sidestepping the disaster that brought down the famous ocean liner.

Titanic II will have exactly the same cabin design and interiors as the original ship. It will offer three classes of tickets, too, just as the original cruiser did. But the Titanic II will be equipped with lifeboats, and with state-of-the-art safety precautions that will protect the ship from sinking in case, say, it strikes an iceberg.

“Blue Star Line will create an authentic Titanic experience, providing passengers with a ship that has the same interiors and cabin layout as the original vessel, while integrating modern safety procedures, navigation methods and 21st century technology to produce the highest level of luxurious comfort,’’ said Clive Palmer.

3. Chinese Engineers Are Building Their Own Replica of the Titanic , but Theirs Won’t Ever Set Sail

A couple of years ago, the Chinese state-run news agency Xinhua announced that work was beginning on a full-size replica of the Titanic ocean liner. The twist? This Titanic replica will never see the ocean. Xinhua announced that the ship will remain docked at a reservoir in Daying County, in China’s Sichuan Province.

Visitors will be able to board the Titanic replica and walk around all over the ship, which will include a ballroom, theater, swimming pool and premium first-class cabins, all made to replicate the interior of the original Titanic. The Sichuan Seven Star Energy Investment Group is funding this project and has already invested at least 1 billion yuan, or 145 million U.S. dollars, in building the ship.

4. Work on the Titanic II Was Stalled for Years Amid a Financial Dispute with the Chinese Government

Clive Palmer has been wanting to build the Titanic II for many years. But in 2015, work on the replica screeched to a halt after Palmer’s flagship company, Minerology, got into a financial dispute with Citic Limited, a company owned by the Chinese government. Minerology is the parent company of Blue Star, which is building the Titanic II.

Palmer said that Citic Limited was “exporting millions of dollars of Mineralogy resources and refusing to pay for them,” creating a huge financial burden for the company. Towards the end of 2017, an Australian court sided with Palmer, ordering Citic Limited to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in back royalty payments to Mineralogy. That’s when Palmer announced that work would start up again on the Titanic II.

5. The Titanic II Will Have 9 Decks & Carry Up to 2,435 Passengers

The #Titanic II will set sail in 2022 following the same route as the original https://t.co/A8vTRX5mZe pic.twitter.com/JFkBjS0tZv — THE HERETIC (@admit2sin) October 23, 2018

The Titanic II is meant to be a faithful replica of the original ocean liner. It will have nine decks and will be outfitted with 835 cabins. And, just like the original, passengers will be able to purchase either first, second, or third-class tickets aboard the liner. It’s not clear how much the different tickets will cost, although it seems unlikely that even a third-class ticket aboard the new Titanic is going to be cheap, or that conditions will be as squalid as they were on the original ship.

Blue Star says the ship will be able to accommodate up to 2435 passengers.