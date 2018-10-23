Tool Releases Summer 2019 European Tour Dates

Tool fans are anxiously awaiting the release of the band’s first album since 2006, and are now crossing their fingers for a 2019 album release after Tool announced a handful of European tour dates set for next summer. Although no official details for the album have been announced, the tour announcement has sparked speculation and hope that new music will be arriving around the start of the tour.

Download Festival announced early this morning that Tool will be headlining the festival at Donington Park in the U.K. alongside Def Leopard and Slipknot. Shortly after, the band also released a list of other festivals and stops they will be making while in Europe, including the Rock AM Ring and Rock IM Park festivals, the Copenhell Festival, Spain’s Download Festival, Impact Festival and the Firenze Rocks Festival, among many others.

Early last month, frontman Maynard James Keenan offered an update on the album, writing on Twitter: “Scratch vox tracked awhile ago. AJ deep in guitars now. Final vox after. Step back. Adjust. Mix. Adjust. Re-Adjust. Master. Adjust. Re-Adjust.” He concluded the post adding, “Long way 2 go but much closer.”

Maynard all but confirmed the album would be released next year after ending his Twitter post with a #2019, but fans are still eagerly awaiting more information on the album. Tool’s last studio album was 2006’s 10,000 Days.

Update- Scratch Vox tracked awhile ago. AJ deep in Guitars now. Final Vox after. Step back. Adjust. Mix. Adjust. Re-Adjust. Master. Adjust. Re-Adjust. Long Way 2 Go But Much Closer. #TOOL #2019 — Maynard J Keenan (@mjkeenan) September 10, 2018

In the meantime, fans at least have a few new tour dates to look forward to while they continue anxiously waiting for the album to drop. You can view the entire list of your dates below:

June 2 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

June 4 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

June 5 – Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadhalle

June 7 – Nurburg, Germany @ Rock AM Ring

June 9 – Nuermberg, Germany @ Rock IM Park

June 11 – Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena (‘Impact Festival‘)

June 13 – Florence, Italy @ Firenze Rocks Festival

June 16 – Donington, U.K. @ Download Festival

June 18 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

June 20 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell Festival

June 25 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

June 30 – Madrid, Spain @ Download Festival

July 2 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena