Trump Jabs at ‘Paid’ Protesters & Opponents Say They ‘Can’t Wait’ for Women to Attack Him

The paid D.C. protesters are now ready to REALLY protest because they haven’t gotten their checks – in other words, they weren’t paid! Screamers in Congress, and outside, were far too obvious – less professional than anticipated by those paying (or not paying) the bills! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2018

Opponents of President Trump reacted angrily after the president tweeted about the protesters who are gearing up to demonstrate outside of the Supreme Court today.

Trump wrote, “The paid D.C. protesters are now ready to REALLY protest because they haven’t gotten their checks – in other words, they weren’t paid! Screamers in Congress, and outside, were far too obvious – less professional than anticipated by those paying (or not paying) the bills!”

The president’s opponents fired back write away. Brian Krassenstein, editor at the Hill Reporter, accused Trump of calling sexual assault victims “screamers;” Krassenstein wrote, “You are literally calling Sex assault victims “screamers”. Do you not see how despicable this comment is?”

Krassenstein also wrote, “I can’t wait for women to show you what it’s like to be attacked… this time at the ballot box.”

Trump Called Some Kavanaugh Protesters ‘Elevator Screamers’ & Said They Were Paid by George Soros

The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad. Don’t fall for it! Also, look at all of the professionally made identical signs. Paid for by Soros and others. These are not signs made in the basement from love! #Troublemakers — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2018

Last week, the president dismissed some of the people protesting the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh as “paid protesters” who were backed by billionaire financier and Democratic activist George Soros.

“The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad,” Trump tweeted on Friday. He added, “Don’t fall for it! Also, look at all of the professionally made identical signs. Paid for by Soros and others. These are not signs made in the basement from love! #Troublemakers.”