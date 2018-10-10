Trump Hopes ‘Pocahantas’ Will Run Against Him; ‘Tick-Tock,’ She Replies

Donald Trump rallied a huge crowd of his supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Tuesday night, the latest stop in his tour ahead of the midterm election. You can watch his speech here:

Trump told the crowd that the Democrats have become “too extreme” — so extreme that, he said, “they’ve become too dangerous to govern.” He added, “They’ve gone so far left that they consider Pocahantas to be a rational person. It’s crazy.” Pocahantas is Trump’s nickname for Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren; he calls her that because the Oklahoma-born senator claims that she has some Native American ancestry. Trump and some other conservatives charge that Warren claimed to be Native American in order to get a job lecturing at Penn Law School. Warren and the Penn Law faculty deny this completely.

Trump Said He Hopes ‘Pocahantas’ Runs So He Can Find Out Whether She Really Has Indian Blood

Trump spent a while talking about “Pocahantas.” He said, “Elizabeth Warren, Elizabeth Warren. Oh, I hope she runs, I hope she runs. Then we can finally get down to the fact as to whether she has Indian blood.”

He added, “Her mother says she has high cheekbones. And she’s gotten a lot of advantages by claiming what she claimed.”

Trump added that in a way, he hopes Warren wins the Democratic nomination — so that the Democrats don’t run someone “better” against him.

Warren Says the Clock is Ticking on the ‘Least Popular President in Modern History’

Elizabeth Warren must have been watching Trump’s speech, because she fired back very quickly on Twitter. The Massachusetts senator snapped that the midterm elections are right around the corner and that Trump is just about out of time.

“Breaking news: least popular president in modern history can’t come up with new rally material, repeats racist rants. America’s ready to change the channel, 4 weeks from today. Tick-tock, @realDonaldTrump,” Warren wrote.