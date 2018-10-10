‘Pocantas’ Warns Trump That the Clock Is Ticking

Donald Trump rallied a huge crowd of his supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Tuesday night, the latest stop in his tour ahead of the midterm election. He also took the time to jab at Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren — or “Pocahantas,” as he likes to call her. You can watch his full speech here. You can watch the clip of him talking about “Pocahantas” and her fellow Democrats here.

President Donald Trump EXPLOSIVE Rally in Council Bluffs Iowa 🔴 https://t.co/XnzgIxUiBL via @YouTube — ellenlattz (@1tsakeeper) October 10, 2018

Trump told the cheering crowd that the Democrats have become “too extreme” and, in his words, “too dangerous to govern.” As the audience laughed, Trump added, “They’ve gone wacko.” To really drive his point home, the president said, “They’ve gone so far left that they consider Pocahantas to be a rational person. It’s crazy.” Pocahantas is Trump’s nickname for Elizabeth Warren; he calls her that because the Oklahoma-born senator claims that she has some Native American ancestry. Trump and some other conservatives charge that Warren claimed to be Native American in order to get a job lecturing at Penn Law School. Warren and the Penn Law faculty deny this.

Trump Said He Hopes ‘Pocahantas’ Runs So He Can Find Out Whether She Really Has Indian Blood

Trump spent a while talking about “Pocahantas.” He said, “Elizabeth Warren, Elizabeth Warren. Oh, I hope she runs, I hope she runs. Then we can finally get down to the fact as to whether or not she has Indian blood.” He added, “So far, she’s not doing too well. Her mother says she has high cheekbones. And she’s gotten a lot of advantages by falsely claiming what she claimed.”

Trump mused that in a way, he hopes Warren wins the Democratic nomination — just so that the Democrats don’t run someone “better” against him. He said, “I hope she’s one of the finalists. But I don’t want to knock too many of them because maybe by doing it I’ll knock them all out early, and I’ll actually end up with someone that’s got some talent. That wouldn’t be good. So we have to be nice and quiet. I should be really quiet — really, really quiet — on the bad ones.”

Warren Says the Clock is Ticking on the ‘Least Popular President in Modern History’

Breaking news: least popular president in modern history can’t come up with new rally material, repeats racist rants. America’s ready to change the channel, 4 weeks from today. Tick-tock, @realDonaldTrump. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) October 10, 2018

Elizabeth Warren must have been watching Trump’s speech, because she fired back very quickly on Twitter. The Massachusetts senator snapped that the midterm elections are right around the corner and that Trump is just about out of time.

“Breaking news: least popular president in modern history can’t come up with new rally material, repeats racist rants. America’s ready to change the channel, 4 weeks from today. Tick-tock, @realDonaldTrump,” Warren wrote. Some of Warren’s followers seemed confused by her tweet, and wondered what the Senator meant by “racist rant.” It seems Warren was referring to Trump’s nickname for her, “Pocahantas.” For what it’s worth, Warren has claimed that she has Cherokee ancestors; Pocahantas was a Powhatan Indian.

Warren has hinted that she might run for president in 2020, but she says she wants to wait until after the midterm elections before making up her mind. The Massachusetts senator is often mentioned as a likely front-runner among possible Democratic candidates for president.