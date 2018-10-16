Twitter Says Its ‘Random Number’ Glitch Is Fixed

The CEO of Twitter said Tuesday morning that engineers had fixed the problem that led to users getting strings of random numbers and letters in place o Twitter alerts this morning. Users were reporting that they were receiving the long number-and-letter sequences on their smartphones, in the same position as they’d normally receive a Twitter notification.

Jack Dorsey first sent out a message to reassure users that he was aware of the problem and that he and his engineers were “on top of it.” Shortly afterwards, the Twitter CEO said that the problem had been resolved. So far there haven’t been any more complaints about the bizarre letter-and-number alerts. But Dorsey said that his team is still working to understand what the problem was that created the issue in the first place.

Should be fixed now. Working to understand why it happened — jack (@jack) October 16, 2018

Twitter was abuzz on Tuesday morning with users wondering what was going on, and why their phones were receiving the bizarre, seemingly nonsensical messages. Many people wondered whether their accounts had been hacked.

This is what the random-number messages looked like:

hey TWITTER if ur gonna hack me at least be subtle pic.twitter.com/isUHPwcJlm — 🔭 (@goldveIvet) October 16, 2018

and

I think someone is trying to hack my Twitter pic.twitter.com/Bkgz3KyTj2 — Myles Udland (@MylesUdland) October 16, 2018

and

One user tried to describe the fear and stress that many were feeling this way:

everyone on twitter when they get the “random numbers” notifications pic.twitter.com/RFvShseL9o — laura (@shawnobrjen) October 16, 2018

So far, there has been no word as to what actually caused the glitch. It’s not clear whether this was a coding error or an attack by a hacker. This is a developing news post. Heavy will update this story as more information becomes available.