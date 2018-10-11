Tyndall Air Force Base Devastated by Hurricane Michael: Photos & Videos of the Damage

Tyndall Air Force Base took a direct hit from Hurricane Michael. No injuries were reported, thankfully, but the storm left significant damage in its wake. Michael was the strongest storm to hit the Florida Panhandle, strengthening to 155 mph winds before it hit, and one of the strongest storms to ever hit the continental United States.

Here’s aerial footage showing the severe damage Hurricane Michael left at Tyndall Air Force Base. The base commander had ordered all the jets to fly inland before the storm hit, so the jets you’re seeing in the video above were jets that were on display, not jets the Air Force was actively using. The damage on the base overall, however, was extensive.

LOOK: Fighter jets tossed around like toys. Tyndall Air Force Base was severely damaged from Hurricane #Michael as it came ashore. @weatherchannel continues live coverage after the storm. pic.twitter.com/mdRCakb0eK — Justin Michaels (@JMichaelsNews) October 11, 2018

Widespread damage was left at the base, and included roof damage to nearly every home in the base housing area, News Herald reported.

Tyndall Air Force Base also has a lot of damage and down trees. #Michael @Pattern pic.twitter.com/nLlK1R0wLR — Alyssa Hyman (@AlyssaHymanMMJ) October 11, 2018

Trees were also downed, along with power lines. Roofs were lost and other areas had significant structural damage on the base.

There's a reason the US military considers #climatechange and related extreme weather a national security threat:

Tyndall Air Force Base devastated by #HurricaneMichael. Here are a few aerial screenshots of the destruction. pic.twitter.com/lg3oRCf9dC — Peter Gleick (@PeterGleick) October 11, 2018

Col. Brian Laidlaw, 325th Fighter Wing Commander, said on social media that Tyndall residents and evacuated personnel should stay at their safe location for the time being.

Destruction left behind by Hurricane Michael at Tyndall Air Force Base in Floridapic.twitter.com/xXXu8Yy78m — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 11, 2018

At this time, Tyndall base leaders don’t have an estimate for when the base will reopen. Tyndall’s Facebook page noted: “Recovery teams have begun initial assessments of the base. They have found widespread catastrophic damage. Recovery teams conducted an initial assessment of portions of base housing. They found widespread roof damage to nearly every home.”

This video was taken from Tyndall’s main gate during Michael’s landfall:

Here’s another video from Tyndall as the storm rolled through:

Storm chaser video shows #HurricaneMichael's eyewall ripping through Tyndall Air Force Base near Panama City, Fla. –> https://t.co/pGhPOg9SVl (Bart Comstock / LSM) pic.twitter.com/MDN8RjRB90 — Eyewitness News (@wchs8fox11) October 11, 2018

Callaway, Florida, which is inland from Tyndall, also received extensive damage:

MUST SEE: Callaway, Florida is inland from Tyndall Air Force Base but it didn't matter. The damage is still devastating across this area too. Many buildings are just completely gone. It will take years for this region to completely get back to normal. #Michael #flwx pic.twitter.com/I4DsPEYGr4 — Zach Covey (@ZachWPDE) October 11, 2018

Here’s another video showing the damage at Tyndall: