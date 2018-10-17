Vladislav Roslyakov Killed 17 People at a College in Crimea

There was an explosion in a college in Crimea

Ten people already dead

They say it was a terror act as at first there were shots fired and there is no gas in the college pic.twitter.com/7v4YCbYofJ — English Russia (@EnglishRussia1) October 17, 2018

Vladislav Roslyakov shot-and-killed 17 people in Crimea on the morning of October 17. Roslyakov was a student at the school and committed suicide at the scene in the city of Kerch. Reuters reports that Roslyakov set off a bomb in the school’s cafeteria. A law-enforcement source told the agency that Roslyakov was a four-year student at the school. He was 18 years old.

Speaking to various local media sources, the school’s director, Olga Grebnnikova, said, “There are bodies everywhere, children’s bodies everywhere. It was a real act of terrorism. They burst in five or 10 minutes after I’d left. They blew up everything in the hall, glass was flying. They ran about throwing some kind of explosives around, and then ran around the second floor with guns, opened the office doors, and killed anyone they could find.”

According to the witnesses of the explosion they also heard gun-fire together with the explosion. Later #Russia's Investigative Committee identified personality of a man who shot at people in #Kerch college – 18yo 4-year student Vladislav Roslyakov.https://t.co/Vk3QjmtFBi pic.twitter.com/bMg1ifBA3R — Alexey Khlebnikov (@AleksKhlebnikov) October 17, 2018

Reporter Rim Gilfanov tweeted that Roslyakov was a fan of the Novorossia project. That project supports a reunification of parts of Ukraine with Russia. Since 2014, Crimea has been annexed by Russia from Ukraine.

The Daily Telegraph’s Russia-based reporter Alec Luhn says that went by the moniker “Reich” online. Luhn added that Roslyakov was “obsessed” with serial killers. Luhn also said that local media has suggested that Roslyakov was emulating one of the Columbine High School killers Eric Harris by using a shotgun in his attack while wearing a white t-shirt.

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Being Porn Stars on the Side