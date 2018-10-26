Walker Buehler’s Girlfriend McKenzie Marcinek Shows Off Her Adorable Relationship on Instagram

Walker Buehler’s girlfriend, McKenzie Marcinek, isn’t too shy when it comes to showing off her relationship with the rookie Dodgers pitcher she is currently dating.

On Sunday, leading up to the World Series against the Red Sox, Marcinek posted a sweet photo of the young couple kissing on a sports field. Marcinek captioned the photo with a simple, “W.”

Marcinek and Buehler have been dating for just under a decade, and reportedly met in high school at Henry Clay High School in Kentucky. According to Marcinek’s saved Instagram story, she and Buehler recently purchased a home and are living together, but they are not yet engaged.

While Buehler works for the MLB, Marcinek reportedly works as a “Website Assistant Manager” for Bluetique, per her LinkedIn. She and Buehler may have maintained a long distance relationship in the past, but she always makes sure to post photos of herself supporting the Dodgers, as well as photos of the two of them. Buehler keeps a slightly more professional slant to his social media, and has an Instagram almost entirely devoted to the Dodgers.

Buehler will be the starting pitcher for Game 3 of the World Series, marking his first postseason debut as the rookie pitcher who defied expectations already in the postseason. It’s unclear where Marcinek will be cheering him on from, since she hasn’t posted anything on social media since the World Series started.

In addition to showing her love for the Dodgers, Marcinek often posts photos of her family time, especially the time she spends with her nephew and godson, Liam, as well as her other nephew, Wesson Lock Marcinek.

On her sister’s wedding, Marcinek wrote, “My most perfect and wonderful sister that now longer shares the same last name as me but will forever remain my best friend! I know I say it all the time but I have no idea what I would do without you! God blessed me with you so I would I always have someone to keep me on track in life. I hope I was able to step up and be there for you like you are for me all the time! I love you Paige Albarado you were the most beautiful bride I have ever seen 😘😘”

In another post of her family, Marcinek wrote, “Happy national siblings day to the three most perfect(ish) siblings! I am constantly amazed by the things you guys can can do and handle. A little sister couldn’t ask for any better older siblings! Thanks for contributing to the person I am growing into and for always taking care/looking out for me!”

READ NEXT: McKenzie Marcinek, Walker Buehler’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know