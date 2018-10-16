WATCH: Cobb County Cop ‘Tosses Around’ Black Boy

What appears to be the latest of many videos showcasing police brutality against African Americans has surfaced, this time involving a child: a Cobb County police officer was videotaped grabbing the arm of a black boy in a mall, then proceeding to “toss him around” while the boy’s aunt tried to help him get free.

The video was posted to Twitter on October 15, and immediately went viral. Activist Simar was the one who posted the tweet. He wrote, “Somehow police officers can arrest mass murderers in America without a confrontation but when it comes to black kids they use excessive force. This is a little boy, having his arm bent & being tossed around by a cop at a mall in Cobb County. Cops in America need better training.”

Check it out below: