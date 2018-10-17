Ted Cruz vs. Beto O’Rourke’s Second Debate Live Stream: Watch Online Here

Tonight is the second debate between Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke, starting at 8 p.m. Central. Everyone’s going to be talking about this debate, so you’ll probably want to watch it as it happens. You can watch the debate in the video above, or read on to learn all the details about how to live stream the debate from other sources below. Note that the YouTube videos streaming this went down, so the top video has been replaced with one from Facebook live.

How to Live Stream the Debate Tonight

The debate between Cruz and O’Rourke starts at 8 p.m. Central (9 p.m. Eastern). There are a few places you can go to watch a live stream of the debate if you don’t want to watch it in the viewer above.

C-SPAN will provide a live stream of the debate, if you prefer one without much commentary. This stream will start once the debate begins.

Texas Tribune will also have a live stream of the debate on this page.

KENS5 will live stream the debate on its YouTube page and on its website.

WFAA: The debate live stream will be on WFAA’s home page.

Details About the Debate

The debate will be broadcast live before a TV studio audience at KENS-TV Studios in San Antonio, Texas. This debate will feature the candidates’ standing at podiums again, in front of an audience of 120. The debate will be split between domestic and foreign policy.

The debate will be moderated by Sarah Forgany of KENS 5 and Jason Whitely of WFAA in Dallas and it is going to last one hour.

The first debate was in late September in Dallas. Another debate was supposed to happen in Houston, but that one was canceled when Cruz needed to stay in Washington, D.C. for the Kavanaugh hearings and vote. O’Rourke is also scheduled to appear on CNN on October 18. Cruz was invited to attend also, but so far has declined.

This is a developing story.