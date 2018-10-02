WATCH: Protesters Urge Sen. Manchin to Vote ‘No’ on Kavanaugh

A group of women in West Virginia are demanding that Senator Joe Manchin vote “no” on Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. At least 17 protesters sat down in the Democratic senator’s campaign office in Charleston on Monday, October 1. Eleven of them said they were prepared to stay overnight or longer, until Senator Manchin promises to vote against Kavanaugh.

Here’s what you need to know.

The Protest Began Monday Afternoon & Protesters Live-Streamed Their Stories of Sexual Assault on Facebook

The protesters took over Senator Joe Manchin’s campaign office in West Virginia’s capital on Monday afternoon. The women sat in a circle and live-streamed their conversation on Facebook.

Toward the beginning of the video, a campaign staffer is seen talking to the protesters. She argues that their decision to essentially take control of the office is not a good strategy. She said, “There’s a way we can have a civil discourse. This is not a tactic that is in a normal day. I don’t have people coming in here, saying ‘if you don’t do this, I’ll do this.’ That’s not how we are.”

One of the protesters explained that leaders in her community have tried to communicate their concerns about Judge Kavanaugh to Senator Joe Manchin. She said that they felt a more visible protest was the only way to make sure that their senator actually paid attention.

“No person in this room has the power to make a decision that will put a man on the Supreme Court, that has power over every single one of our bodies, over the bodies of every single woman in this country. There’s no sitting down and having a nice friendly meeting is not… We are talking about a level of power that’s not really conducive to a sit-down meeting. Especially when we’ve been making calls. Senator Manchin had a nice sit-down meeting with all kinds of constituents and groups. The president of my union was there, and she talked very nicely and she was very friendly with him about Brett Kavanaugh’s judicial record. And a couple months later, and he has not come out with a ‘no’ vote. He has not confirmed a ‘no’ vote. So, those nice friendly meetings are not getting us anywhere and that’s why we’re here today.”

As the live stream continued, the women shared their own stories about sexual assault. They also shared the stories of other people who commented on the live stream.

Manchin’s Campaign Manager: ‘None of the Women Will be Arrested’

At the close of the regular business day on October 1, the doors to the campaign office were locked. Eleven women remained inside, and said they were prepared to stay all night. It was not immediately clear how long they intend to stay if Senator Manchin does not promise to vote ‘no’ on Judge Kavanaugh.

Police were called to monitor the situation. But Senator Manchin’s campaign manager told WCHS-TV in Charleston that they would not ask police to remove any protesters and that no one would be arrested.

The senator put out a statement on Facebook about the protest.

“I will continue to listen to all West Virginians on the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, and, just like all big issues, I will look at the facts and my decision will be based on the facts.

No man can understand the trauma that women experience from a sexual assault. My heart goes out to the brave survivors who have the courage to come forward and share their story. – JM

I applaud Senator Flake's decision to rise above the partisan circus on display during this entire process. It is what is right and fair for Dr. Ford, Judge Kavanaugh, and the American people. pic.twitter.com/VYoyYN6XQP — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) September 28, 2018

Senator Manchin has also publicly praised Arizona’s Jeff Flake for calling for a delay before the full Senate votes on Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination, in order to allow an FBI investigation. He wrote on Twitter, “I applaud Senator Flake’s decision to rise above the partisan circus on display during this entire process. It is what is right and fair for Dr. Ford, Judge Kavanaugh, and the American people.”

Senator Manchin Voted With Republicans to Confirm Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court

Senator Joe Manchin is a Democrat in a red state that overwhelmingly supported Donald Trump in the 2016 election. President Trump won nearly 68 percent of the vote, with Hillary Clinton garnering just 26 percent support.

Manchin is seeking reelection for a second term in the Senate. He was one of three Democrats who voted with Republicans to confirm Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court in 2017. The other two were Senators Joe Donnelly of Indiana and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota. They are facing tough reelection battles in November as well.

READ NEXT: Can a Supreme Court Justice Be Removed?