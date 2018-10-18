WATCH: Texas Woman Leaves Two Year Old on Stranger’s Doorstep

A woman in Spring, Texas abandoned a two-year-old boy on a stranger’s doorstep on the night of October 17. The woman has not been identified yet, but she was caught on surveillance video. You can watch the whole incident here:

CHILD ABANDONED ON DOORSTEP: Deputies near Houston say this woman left a 2-year-old boy at a stranger's door last night before fleeing in a vehicle. https://t.co/3xdBTqCiHw pic.twitter.com/fLrOVLZiEp — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 18, 2018

The woman, who appears to be in her mid-twenties or early thirties, can be seen running up to the doorstep holding the small child by the arm. She’s holding a couple of bags in her other hand. The woman looks frantic as she rings the stranger’s doorstep and then pounds on the door. Then, leaving the child and the bags behind, she runs away. This all happened at 8:20 on the night of Wednesday, October 17. It’s dark outside, and you can’t see very much; it’s not clear whether there was someone waiting in the woman’s car, or whether she was traveling alone.

The homeowner, a woman, told police that when she opened her door she found a little boy standing on her doorstep, all alone except for a couple of bags. She called 911. Authorities also called Child Protective Services, who reported that the little boy is unharmed and seems to be in good health. CPS is trying to find the child’s family members so that he can be reunited with them. The woman who left the little boy behind hasn’t been found yet, but authorities are trying to locate her.

Authorities say they don’t know much yet about the woman who left the toddler on the stranger’s doorstep. It’s not clear whether she was his mother, or had any relationship with him. Authorities say that she is a black woman who appears to be in her mid-20’s to early 30’s with long hair reaching below her waist. She has multiple tattoos on her right arm that can be seen in the video.

Spring, Texas is about twenty miles from Houston.