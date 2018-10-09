How to Watch ‘The Flash’ Season 5 Premiere Online

Tonight is the long-awaited Season 5 premiere of The Flash. The new episode will air on The CW on Tuesday, October 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) After last season’s cliffhanger, when Barry and Iris’s future daughter Nora Allen-West appears and reveals that she’s messed something up big time in the timeline, fans are likely going to want to know what happens next right away.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the CW on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including the CW (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

The CW (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, all of which include the CW (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

Preview

If the trailer above is any indication then Season 5 is going to be intense. But you might need a bit of a recap first about what happened in Season 4. Read on for more details.

Barry Allen and his team defeated The Thinker in Season 4, and it was not an easy feat. He was ahead of them almost every step of the way. In the process of defeating him, they were able to save Ralph, whom the team thought was permanently dead. He was actually hiding in DeVoe’s mind and was able to regain control of his body.

With a change of heart, Marlize destroys DeVoe’s chair before after he transferred his consciousness, killing him. But DeVoe had a dead man’s switch that activated a sequence to destroy Central City with a satellite downpour. Barry, with the help of a Mystery Speedster later revealed to be his future daughter Nora Allen-West, stops the satellites in time.

Sadly, Harry is not able to regain his intelligence. He says he is fine with it because he can now be more balanced and in touch with his emotional side, and thus bond better with people, including his daughter. So he leaves to reunite with his daughter. It’s unclear if this Harry will be back or if Team Flash will get a new Harry in Season 5.

During a party for Joe and Cecile’s new daughter, Jenna Marie West, the mystery woman arrives and announces her identity as Barry and Iris’ future daughter. But she said that much like her father, she made a big mistake by traveling back in time. And with that, we were left with a cliffhanger.