Trump’s Houston Rally with Ted Cruz Live Stream: Watch the Event Online Here

As early voting begins, President Donald Trump is hosting a rally in Houston today as a last push for Senator Ted Cruz. He and opponent Beto O’Rourke have been polling closely recently, and both have been pushing voters to get out to the polls. More than 100,000 people have RSVP’d with interesting in attending tonight’s rally. You can watch a live stream of the rally in the video embedded above from Right Side Broadcasting Network. Read on to learn more about today’s event.

The rally is taking place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. President Trump is expected to speak at 7:30 p.m. Eastern, but the live stream above could begin early, around 2:30 p.m. Eastern. The doors will open at 4:30 p.m. Eastern.

Today’s rally was originally supposed to be held in the NRG Arena. However, so many people RSVP’d for the event that Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, said in a tweet that the event was being moved to the Toyota Center.

Trump has been building hype for this rally for a while. About two months ago, he tweeted that he was planning to host a rally with Cruz and it would be in “the biggest stadium we could find.” The Toyota Center isn’t the biggest stadium in Texas, but will hold significantly more people than the NRG Arena would have.

Parscale has said that more than 100,000 people RSVP’d wanting tickets to attend the rally. Because of the response, they are also hosting a tailgater outside the venue.

Incredible numbers for #HoustonRally. 100,000+ RSVPs. I have flown in early and my great team is setting up the first ever TAILGATER for outside. So everyone come, room for everyone. Come see @realDonaldTrump inside or out! pic.twitter.com/92M3qBs5tp — Brad Parscale (@parscale) October 21, 2018

Trump’s next rally after this will be in Mosinee, Wisconsin on Wednesday, October 24 at 6:30 p.m. Central. He then has two more rallies scheduled, one in Charlotte, North Carolina on Friday, October 26 at 7 p.m. Eastern and one in Murphysboro, Illinois on Saturday, October 27 at 4:30 p.m. Central.