What Is ‘Teslaquila’?

Elon Musk might be branching out into a very different sector of business in the near future: his company, Tesla, has filed an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to trademark the word “Teslaquila”, per a report by CNBC.

Musk seemed to confirm this report a few hours later, tweeting, “Teslaquila coming soon …”

Following his initial tweet, Musk then followed up with a pretty confusing thread of tweets. First, he tweeted, “It’ll be amazing stuff,” attaching a promotional link to his semi-annual airdrop event.

Then he added a string of subsequent tweets:

“This is some nice Teslaquila I’ve prepared.”

“Limited for the next hour or so.”

“I am very excited to finally open this pne [sic] up.”

“Everyone welcome to try.”

Here’s what you need to know.

Musk Seems to Be Following Up on an April Fools’ Joke He Made in the Past

Musk might be actually following up on a joke he made about ‘Teslaquila’ earlier this year, as a part of an April Fools’ ruse about Tesla going bankrupt. Filing to trademark a name would be a pretty intense strategy for furthering a prank, so it seems possible that this might be a real endeavor for Musk.

CNBC reports that the trademark is for “distilled agave liquor” and “distilled blue agave liquor”, respectively.

What’s more, in order to get a trademark approved you have to confirm that you have a “good faith intention” to actually use that trademark in the future.