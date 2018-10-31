What’s Leaving Netflix in November?

Netflix is bringing out a host of new movies, shows and kids series for the month of November, and viewers are excited to start binge watching the newest selection of Christmas movies, classic films and TV series on the streaming service.

However, as expected, Netflix is also removing several shows, movies and documentaries throughout November as well. We hate signing in and finding out our favorite movies and shows (that have been around forever) are suddenly gone from the service, so Heavy wanted to give readers a chance to catch up on their favorite shows before they’re gone. Luckily there aren’t nearly as many movies and shows leaving as there are coming out.

Below is a list of what’s leaving Netflix over the month of November. Get your binging done as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss them.

Ending November 1

Amelie

Crossfire

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Oculus

Phenomenon

Run to Me

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball

Steel Magnolias

The Invasion

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

The Lazarus Effect

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Reader

Up in the Air

Ending November 12

Anna Karenina

Ending November 16

Paddington

