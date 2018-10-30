Whitey Bulger Dead: Boston Mobster Killed in Prison

Whitey Bulger, the notorious Boston mobster, was killed in a West Virginia prison at the age of 89, confirms NBC News. Boston-based investigative journalist Michele McPhee had been the first to report that Bulger was killed on the morning of October 30 at the Hazelton federal prison in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia. There has been no information released about a suspect in the killing.

The Boston Globe reported earlier in the day that Bulger had been moved to West Virginia’s USP Hazelton in Bruceton Mills. Bulger was previously being held in Sumterville, Florida until he was moved to Oklahoma briefly before being transferred to West Virginia. The Globe report quotes a source saying that Bulger’s health was severely declining and that he was suffering from a heart condition.

West Virginia News had confirmed through the president of Local 420 of the American Federation of Government Employees, Richard Heldreth, that a murder had taken place at the prison on the morning of October 30. That article referred to Hazelton as “one of the federal system’s roughest prisons with more than 1,200.”

In 2013, Bulger was convicted of 11 murders that occurred in the Boston-area in the 1970s and 80s. Bulger absconded from New England in 1995 and was not captured until 2011.

