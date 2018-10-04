WATCH: Woman Calls Out ‘Racist’ Who Yelled at Hispanic Women in Viral Video

A white woman who rushed to defend two Hispanic women who were being harassed by another woman to “speak English” is being hailed a hero after a video of the confrontation went viral.

A video posted by one of the women being harassed, Fabiola Velasquez, quickly made its rounds on social media, as the “shero” Kamira Trent steps in to tell the harasser to leave the store.

The footage, which has been viewed more than 600,000 times since it was posted to Facebook, shows Trent shouting down another woman, identified as Linda Dwire, in an aisle of a City Market grocery store in Rifle, Colorado, on Monday afternoon.

“I’m calling the cops. You leave these women alone! Get out!,” Trent tells Dwire in front of two women from Mexico, Fabiola Velasquez and Isabel Marin, who had been speaking Spanish to each other.

“You come from a generation that’s destroying this country,” Dwire replies.

“No I do not. I have respect. You do not harass people,” Trent shoots back.

“You will lose your country,” Dwire says, pointing her finger at Trent. “You know what, you will lose this country.”

Trent, who walks away with the woman further down the aisle, can be heard yelling “you do not harass Hispanic women!” while the woman continues to tell her that she will “lose this country.”

Dwire tries to tell Trent that she doesn’t understand because she is from a different generation, to which Trent replies that she has “respect and it does not matter.”

“This woman needs to be escorted out of here,’ Trent exclaims loudly. “You do not harass Hispanic ladies!”

The confrontation allegedly began after Dwire heard Velasquez and Marin speaking in Spanish and decided to interrupt them to ask if they lived in America.

Velasquez, who had been in the United States for eight years, told BuzzFeed News that Dwire was aggressive and kept putting her hand in her face. Velasquez had her three children with her when the confrontation began.

Trent told BuzzFeed said she overheard Dwire tell Velasquez and Marin, “You’re in America. You’re in my country. You can’t speak Spanish here. You need to speak English if you’re going to be in America.”

Trent eventually called the police, and Dwire was “arrested, taken to Garfield County Jail, and charged with two counts of bias-motivated harassment, according to an arrest affidavit,” BuzzFeed reports. She was released on bond and is due back in court in November.

Trent’s Facebook is now flooded with people praising her for standing up to Dwire. Her Facebook profile has over 400 comments with people from all over the world thanking her for defending Velasquez and Marin and proving that she is a “true ally” to minorities.

Fiorente Pampena wrote: “

Kamira Trent is her name.

She stands her ground in solidarity and says what is unacceptable – like a boss.

Then she WALKS THE RACIST OUT and calls the police.

She tosses her hair and signals with her body that SHE IS NOT TOLERATING ANY RACIST B.S. TODAY, NO MA'AM.

What a queen. https://t.co/Kt9JpM2HzC — Cori Wallace (@corinwallace) October 4, 2018

Velasquez told BuzzFeed that the two women met Trent later that same day and hugged. “It felt good to see someone who was born here defend us that way,” Velasquez said.

READ NEXT: Kamira Trent: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

