Abrams vs. Kemp Polls: Tight Race in Georgia as Election Day Nears

Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp are in a tight battle in the race to be the next Georgia governor. With just days remaining until the November 6th election day, Kemp is ahead of Abrams by an average of just 1.1 points in the latest polls per RealClear Politics.

Both candidates are leaning on star power in the final days to try to boost their chances. Oprah Winfrey and Barack Obama have both been campaigning for Abrams in the Atlanta area. Donald Trump will be delivering a speech on behalf of Kemp in Macon on Sunday. Winfrey has been urging people to vote on Tuesday.

“For anybody here who has an ancestor who didn’t have the right to vote and you are choosing not to vote, wherever you are in this state, in this country, you are dishonoring your family, you are disrespecting and disregarding their legacy, their suffering and their dreams when you don’t vote,” Winfrey said per USA Today.

Trump previously called Abrams “unqualified” to be Georgia governor.

“Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp will be a great governor. He has been successful at whatever he has done, and has prepared for this very difficult and complex job for many years. He has my Strong Endorsement. His opponent is totally unqualified. Would destroy a great state,” Trump tweeted on October 20.

The latest Five Thirty Eight projections give Kemp a four in seven chance of winning, and Abrams a three in seven chance. The current forecast projects Kemp with 49.8 percent of the vote, and Abrams with 49.1 percent in a close contest.

Here’s a look at the latest Kemp-Abrams polls courtesy of RealClear Politics and Five Thirty Eight.

RealClear Politics Average: Kemp vs. Abrams

RealClear Politics keeps a running average of the latest Kemp-Abrams polls.

CANDIDATE VOTE% Brian Kemp 47.8 Stacey Abrams 46.7

Cygnal: Kemp vs. Abrams

The Cygnal poll was conducted October 27-30 and has a margin of error of 4.36 points.

CANDIDATE VOTE% Brian Kemp 49 Stacey Abrams 47

Emerson: Kemp vs. Abrams

The Emerson poll was conducted October 29-31 and has a margin of error of 3.7 points.

CANDIDATE VOTE% Brian Kemp 49 Stacey Abrams 47

Fox 5 Atlanta/Opinion Savvy: Kemp vs. Abrams

The Fox 5 Atlanta/Opinion Savvy poll was conducted October 28-29, and has a margin of error of 3.9 points.

CANDIDATE VOTE% Stacey Abrams 48 Brian Kemp 47

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Kemp vs. Abrams

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll was conducted October 21-30 and has a margin of error of 3 points.

CANDIDATE VOTE% Brian Kemp 47 Stacey Abrams 47

NBC News/Marist

The NBC News/Marist poll was conducted October 14-18 and has a margin of error of 4.8 points.

CANDIDATE VOTE% Brian Kemp 49 Stacey Abrams 47

WXIA-TV/SurveyUSA: Kemp vs. Abrams

The WXIA-TV/SurveyUSA poll was conducted October 3-8 and has a margin of error of 4.9 points.

CANDIDATE VOTE% Brian Kemp 47 Stacey Abrams 45

Landmark Communications: Kemp vs. Abrams

The Landmark Communications poll was conducted October 1 and has a margin of error of 3.2 points.