Almarosa Rodriguez Tenorio: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The FBI is investigating the suspicious death of Almarosa Rodriguez Tenorio, a 52-year-old mother from Alabama. She and her husband took a vacation on board a Princess Cruise line traveling from Fort Lauderdale to Aruba. The ship left Florida on November 9.

Four days later, on Tuesday, November 13, Tenorio fell from a 14th story balcony. ABC News, citing local news in Aruba, reported that Tenorio fell after having some sort of argument with a man. She landed in a life boat several stories below and was killed.

The FBI is investigating whether Tenorio was pushed. Officials interviewed Tenorio’s husband and said he is not a suspect in the case.

Tenorio’s brother, Tony Rodriguez, confirmed to ABC News that the woman killed was his sister. He described Almarosa Tenorio as a “very loving daughter, sister, mom and grandmother with a good heart. Her passion was teaching and working with children. She had a vivacious personality with a smile that would light up a room.”

1. Investigators Are Working to Determine if Almarosa Tenorio Was Pushed or Fell Accidentally

The focus of the case appears to be whether Alamarosa Tenorio’s death was an accident or murder. Police are also working to determine who she was seen with before falling off the balcony. She was on vacation with her husband, but he was questioned and has not been named as a suspect.

According to Aruba news outlet Diario.aw, witnesses told police that they saw Tenorio arguing with a man, reportedly around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, November 13. There was reportedly some sort of physical struggle, as the unidentified allegedly choked Tenorio. She went over the balcony and landed on a life boat several stories below. Her leg was allegedly severed in the fall, but the FBI has not independently confirmed that.

The prosecutor’s office in Aruba stated that an autopsy was being conducted. For the time being, the death has been ruled “unnatural” as the investigation continues.

Princess Cruises released an initial statement. It reads, “The incident was reported to the FBI and local authorities and the local authorities met and boarded the ship upon arrival in Aruba. We are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities, including the FBI. We are deeply saddened by this incident and offer our sincere condolences to the family and those affected.”

2. Authorities Have Not Publicly Speculated About Who Almarosa Tenorio Was Allegedly Struggling With Prior to Falling From the Balcony

Almarosa Rodriguez Tenorio was on vacation with her husband. He got off the ship in Aruba and was questioned by police. But he is reportedly not a suspect.

Tenorio was seen having some sort of disagreement with a man and that it became physical. The Aruba news outlet Diario quoted a witness who described the man as “muscular” and that this person had choked Tenorio.

Investigators have not shared any further details about the person Tenorio was last seen with. According to Princess Cruises, the ship Tenorio was sailing on can carry more than 3,500 guests and more than 1,300 crew members. Without any other descriptive details, that’s a lot of potential suspects for police to sift through, if it turns out that Tenorio was in fact pushed from the balcony.

3. A Confused Passenger Shared Details About What Happened After Tenorio Was Discovered Dead

A passenger on board the cruise ship shared details online of what happened on the morning of November 13. The passenger, who uses the screen name “DushiDushi,” wrote on a messaging forum called Cruise Critic.

This person wrote that passengers were aware that “something serious happened on Royal Princess” that night. Around 4:30 a.m., there was a “ship wide security announcement broadcast directly into the cabins.”

As the ship docked in Aruba, the captain of the ship reportedly got on the intercom and told passengers that “no one could leave as local authorities were coming onboard.” The captain acknowledged that a “serious incident” had occurred but did not share what.

The poster wrote that he or she saw local police officers board the ship around 8:15 a.m. Then, “around 8:45 two forensics vans showed up and two technicians went aboard.” Caution tape was also set up on deck.

It’s unclear exactly when the passengers were informed about what had happened. The Royal Princess ship returned to Florida on Saturday, November 17. The autopsy on Tenorio was conducted in Aruba, according to the Sun Sentinel.

4. Tenorio Worked With Children & Her Brother Said She Enjoyed Teaching

Almarosa Rodriguez Tenorio reportedly had a background as a teacher. Her brother, Tony Rodriguez, told ABC News in a statement that “her passion was teaching and working with children.”

According to Tenorio’s Linkedin page, she worked for the Baldwin County Schools in Alabama. She helped to provide after school daycare. But it’s unclear exactly when she worked there; the school district’s website does not list her name in the current employee directory, at least not in the after school child care department.

5. Almarosa Tenorio Was a Mother & Grandmother

Almarosa Rodriguez Tenorio was 52 years old. An online records search shows that her birthday was March 14, 1966. Her brother, Tony Rodriguez, identified her as a “loving daughter, sister, mom and grandmother.”

Tenorio was married with at least one son. Her son, Tim Tenorio, studied education at the University of South Alabama. He is 28 years old. A records search also brings up a 32-year-old woman named Andrea Tenorio, but it was not immediately clear if she is Tenorio’s daughter or a niece.

Almarosa Tenorio did not share a lot of information on her public Facebook page. But she did include her favorite quote: “Enjoy your life, because you only live it once.”

