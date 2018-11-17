Christopher Robinson, Amanda Knox’s Fiance: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Amanda Knox’s fiance is Christopher Robinson. The couple announced their engagement on November 16 after sci-fi orientated proposal that was published on Instagram. Knox, who was acquitted of murdering her roommate Meredith Kercher in Italy in 2007, in one of the most highly publicized murder trials in American history, has been dating Robinson since 2015.

The proposal video begins inside of their home in Seattle with Knox then going outside when she heard strange noises accompanied by a blue light glowing. Knox’s nervous laughter is palpable. Knox pics up a table with a video on it showing a history of Robinson and Knox’s life together. Robinson can be heard saying, “I had been thinking about this, but it’s already happened in the future. It’s happening now. I don’t have a ring, but I do have a big rock. Will you stay with me until the last star in the galaxy burns out and even after that? Amanda Marie Knox, will you marry me?”

Thankfully, Knox said yes.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Couple Met When Amanda Knox Reviewed Christopher Robinson’s Novel

The couple met in 2015 when Knox was reviewing Robinson’s novel for a local Seattle magazine. For the record, Knox gave Robinson’s book a glowing review.

2. Knox Previously Said She Wanted a Partner to Help Her ‘Continue to Take on the World’

Knox spoke about her personal life in a 2017 interview with People Magazine where she talked about seeking a partner who would help her “continue to take on the world.” Knox also spoke about her belief that Robinson would make a great father.

3. In 2016, Robinson of Making the Couple the Center of Attention at the 2016 Toronto Film Festival

Page Six took aim at Robinson in 2016 accusing him of being “dopey” and seeking to make the couple the center of attention at that year’s Toronto Film Festival.

4. Knox Previously Compared Living With Robinson to Her Life in Prison

When Knox moved in with Robinson in February 2017, she compared her life living with her beau to her life in prison. Knox was writing a blog post for the West Seattle Herald where she said, “I’m excited to discover what our shared space will be like, because just as our relationship is more than the sum of Chris and Amanda, so must our home be more than the sum of our stuff.”

Knox continued, “I’m reminded of how my cell in Capanne prison transformed in character with the arrival or release of even just one prisoner. While none of us was allowed much in the way of material possessions, our combined emotional baggage, when bashed together without consideration, could make an already inescapable situation insufferable, even dangerous.” Knox served four years of a 26-year sentence until being acquitted of the murder of Meredith Kercher in 2011.

Knox blog post went on, “It’s been four and a half years since I returned to Seattle from Italy. Until recently, those years were a nightmare roller coaster ride of unresolved legal drama. There was no feeling settled, hard as I tried. I graduated from college, set out on a career path. I fell in love, hell in love again, and again. Slowly, a bit by bit, I’m recovering. It may still be the case that, when I call Puget Sound Energy to set up a new utility account, I’m reminded that I’m ‘That girl in Italy?! That Amanda Nox?! Yeah, I’m her. I’m also the Amanda Knox who is so excited to be living my life alongside people I love and respect, lugging furniture, scooping cat poop, paying the bills, moving on. If all goes well, and we work really really hard, there won’t ever be another home for us without each other. Bam!”

5. Knox Was Previously Engaged to New York City Musician Colin Sutherland

When Knox met Robinson, she was already engaged, New York City musician and ghost hunter, Colin Sutherland.

