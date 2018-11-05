Amy Stefanowski, Bob’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Amy Stefanowski is married to the Republican candidate for governor of Connecticut, Bob Stefanowski. Bob has promoted himself as a political outsider with a successful background as a businessman. His main focus has been on explaining how he would improve Connecticut’s economy and promising to lower taxes.

His wife Amy is a business professional as well. She spent the beginning of her career working in corporate finance and now owns her own real estate company.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Amy Wilson Stefanowski is a Connecticut Native But Spent Part of Her Childhood in London, England

Amy Wilson Stefanowski lists New Haven, Connecticut as her hometown on her Facebook page. Her birthday is September 26, 1965. She graduated high school from Sacred Heart Academy in the town of Hamden in 1983, according to her Linkedin profile.

But at some point during her childhood, Stefanowski had the opportunity to live overseas. Her bio on the Carbutti & Co Realtors website states that her family previously lived in London, England.

This appears to be where Stefawnowski developed an appreciation and a passion for design. On her bio, she explained that the experience allowed her the chance to “travel throughout Europe and soak up not only the culture but the architecture and design via the many enrichment programs.”

2. Amy Stefanowski Put Her Love for Design on Hold, Choosing Instead to Study Accounting in College & Work in Corporate Finance

Amy Stefanowski has a love for renovation and design. But she chose to pursue business at the beginning of her career. She graduated from Bryant University in 1987 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.

Stefanowski worked in the world of corporate finance for a decade after college. She started as a senior auditor with Price Waterhouse Coopers. After three years, she moved on to Corning Incorporated in upstate New York. Then in 1992, when the family returned to Connecticut, she joined the accounting team at Pitney Bowes in its corporate headquarters in Stamford. She stayed in that job for six years.

3. Amy Stefanowski Became a Real Estate Agent in 1998 & Launched Her Own Staging & Renovation Company in 2014

Amy Stefanowski became a real estate agent in 1998. She started with William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance and stayed with the company for seven years. She worked with three other real estate agencies between 2006 and 2015.

Stefanowski joined her current team at Carbutti & Co Realtors in September 2015. On the website bio, Amy is praised for her ability to “ensure your house is looking its best when it hits the market.”

She is also the founder and CEO of her own staging and renovation company, called Sound Homes. Stefanowski explains on her company’s website that she and her family moved 8 times over 12 years. She said that experience gave her a lot of practice at making a house feel comfortable. In addition, Stefanowski touts her background in accounting to promote her business. “If you are looking for your dream home, she can help you find the diamond in the rough… and can help you determine what to budget for renovations to help in negotiating with the seller and planning your budget – both in terms of time and cost.”

4. Amy & Bob Stefanowski Have Three Daughters

Amy Wilson Stefanowski has been married to her husband Bob for nearly three decades. They have three daughters. Their oldest, Lauren, turned 24 years old in September. She graduated from the University of California, Berkeley in 2017.

The Stefanowski’s appeared to make an effort to shield their daughters during the majority of the gubernatorial election. Their daughters’ names are not on the campaign website, and multiple local media outlets refrained from printing their names too.

But the girls did make an appearance toward the end of the campaign. The entire family, including the dog, were showcased in an ad showing Bob Stefanowski doing household chores, such as putting groceries away, throwing out trash and helping the girls get ready for school. They explain that their dad “is used to cleaning up big messes.” Amy Stefanowski also makes an appearance, saying that her husband is prepared to “clean up the biggest mess of all: Connecticut.”

5. The Stefanowski’s Live in a Mansion in Madison, Connecticut & Earned Nearly $10 Million in 2017

Amy Stefanowski and husband Bob are both successful business professionals. In late October, they released their joint tax returns for 2016 and 2017. Their total gross income for 2016 was $6.86 million and $9.73 million in 2017. In 2017, they paid more than $4 million in taxes. According to the Connecticut Post, Bob Stefanowski paid for his gubernatorial campaign with his own finances.

The New Haven Register also took a look at the family’s real estate holdings. (The aforementioned article listed both Stefanowski and Democrat Ned Lamont’s real estate).

The Stefanowski’s own a mansion in Madison, Connecticut, that is reportedly worth about $3 million. They also own two beach houses worth more than $2 million combined.

