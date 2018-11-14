Anita Moss: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Anita Moss is a biology professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio who was suspended for the rest of the semester after she was seen in a viral video calling the police to escort a black student out of class because she had her feet up in class, The San Antonio Express-News reported.

The video was posted to Twitter by Apurva Rawal, who wrote, “So this happened today in class, a girl had her feet up and the professor called the police after calling our class uncivil.”

So this happened today in class, a girl had her feet up and the professor called the police after calling our class uncivil 😬 pic.twitter.com/spq0ShXiFU — Apurva Rawal (@ApurvaYRawal) November 12, 2018

The video shows police officers escorting the student, who identified herself as @FavirotePaigeee on Twitter, out of the classroom while Moss looks on.

“Upon entering class I was told I needed to leave or would be escorted out by officers, I never disobeyed the student code of conduct. Not once,” the student wrote on Twitter. “A police report is being filed [at the moment], this is just the beginning.”

This is me in Anita Moss’ 2053 Bio classroom. Upon entering class I was told I needed to leave or would be escorted out by officers, I never disobeyed the student code of conduct. Not once. A police report is being filed atm, this is just the beginning. Thanks for your support! https://t.co/YUZGmwgFa7 — pistachio 🍂🍁 (@FavoritePaigeee) November 12, 2018

1. Student Says Anita Moss Threw ‘Temper Tantrum,’ Stopped Class

This professor stopped class entirely and stepped out to call the police just because one student had her feet up on a seat in front of her. Mind you she wasn't talking or interrupting lecture — Apurva Rawal (@ApurvaYRawal) November 12, 2018

Rawal wrote that Moss “stopped class entirely” to call the police on the student after going on a “whole tirade about how uncivil we all were because a few students were on their phone or not paying attention.”

The class before this professor went on a whole tirade about how uncivil we all were because a few students were on their phone or not paying attention, cutting lecture time for the rest of us because her ego was bruised — Apurva Rawal (@ApurvaYRawal) November 12, 2018

“As upset as I am that my professor decided to throw a temper tantrum the lecture before an exam and cancel class, I’m even more outraged that she would decide to single out and humiliate a student just to flex her authority in a destructive manner,” he added.

I chose to attend this university because of it's welcoming and inclusive atmosphere, and today's events genuinely make me concerned for not only my fellow students, but any future roadrunners that may choose to attend this institution in the future — Apurva Rawal (@ApurvaYRawal) November 12, 2018

2. Anita Moss Has Been Suspended for The Rest of Semester

The university issued a statement on Twitter announcing they have began “multiple investigations into the matter.”

“Both the student and the professor have separately met with university officials,” the statement said. “The professor will remain out of the classroom for the remainder of the week and the student has been offered multiple options for continuing her studies.”

The San Antonio Express-News later reported that her suspension was extended for the rest of the semester.

3. School Says They Need to Better Support Students of Color After Anita Moss Video Goes Viral

UTSA President Taylor Eighmy sent an email to students and staff saying the video shows the school has more to do to support its students of color.

“While the facts aren’t fully known regarding today’s incident, our Office of Equal Opportunity Services is already conducting an investigation into possible discrimination,” he wrote. “In addition, an inquiry regarding the academic management of the classroom is being conducted by Interim Dean of the College of Sciences Howard Grimes.”

“Beyond this particular incident, I am very much aware that the circumstance represents another example of the work we need to do as an institution around issues of inclusivity and supporting our students of color,” he added.

4. Classmates Stood Up For Student After Anita Moss Called Police

The student, whose real name has not been made public, thanked her class for supporting her.

“They literally stood up for me after I was escorted out by 3 officers and called her out for being disruptive to them as well this whole semester. Completely overwhelmed and thankful rn,” she wrote.

I seriously can’t thank my class enough for this ♥️ they literally stood up for me after I was escorted out by 3 officers and called her out for being disruptive to them as well this whole semester. Completely overwhelmed and thankful rn — pistachio 🍂🍁 (@FavoritePaigeee) November 12, 2018

The support continued to pour in from classmates on Twitter.

This is my A&P class. All of this happened for something so minuscule. We have a test Wednesday and instead of reviewing, our class was cancelled. https://t.co/ijGoGvg8Dd — yasmine 🌻 (@YasmineReneXo) November 12, 2018

Y’all I’m not even kidding when I tell you there is a white girl that ALWAYS and I mean always puts her foot up in this women’s lecture that I’m in and she has never said one word to her. I’m not one to bring up race but Anita Moss has got to go. @UTSA this is unacceptable. https://t.co/YF41FAd6LT — Jasmine (@jasssymartinez) November 13, 2018

5. Anita Moss Was a Well-Liked Professor Prior to Video

Moss has a rating of 4.1 out of 5 on RateMyProfessors.com at the time of this writing and 72 percent of students said they would take her class again.

“She is a wonderful professor who works so hard to make sure her students understand the content,” one student wrote. “She deserves respect for all she does for her students and as long as you pay attention and know the powerpoints its a simple class.”

The most recent review is far less positive.

“Prof. Moss stopped class to call the police on a young black student whose only infraction was having her feet up on the back of a seat,” the student wrote. “She STOPPED. CLASS. MY valuable class time, that I payed for, to pursue an absolutely frivolous matter. Prof. Moss showed more than just a lapse in judgement when she decided to call the police, she’s RACIST!”

