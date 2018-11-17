25 Best Italian Gifts: The Ultimate Christmas List

Our Review

The original Bialetti Moka Express makes a great gift for anyone who loves coffee, Italy, or both. It looks stylish in any kitchen, plus makes a great cup of coffee.

Moka coffee is strong and rich, with a velvety finish. This Moka Pot makes 9.2 ounces. It's made of high-quality polished aluminum, with a heat-resistant black handle and a patented safety valve. It's easy to learn to use, and to disassemble and clean.

The Bialetti Moka Pot comes in the classic octagon shape and is designed and made in Italy.