25 Best Italian Gifts: The Ultimate Christmas List

Know someone who is obsessed with Italy? These are the best Italian gifts, whether they visit Italy regularly or have never been. From a gourmet food basket to a book by Italy’s most beloved author, help them live la dolce vita this holiday season.
Bialetti Moka Express
The original Bialetti Moka Express makes a great gift for anyone who loves coffee, Italy, or both. It looks stylish in any kitchen, plus makes a great cup of coffee.
Moka coffee is strong and rich, with a velvety finish. This Moka Pot makes 9.2 ounces. It's made of high-quality polished aluminum, with a heat-resistant black handle and a patented safety valve. It's easy to learn to use, and to disassemble and clean.
The Bialetti Moka Pot comes in the classic octagon shape and is designed and made in Italy.
Stackable Espresso Cups
They'll need something to serve their Moka coffee in, so gift these adorable porcelain espresso cups that come in a stackable metal stand. The cups are just like those at Italian coffee bars, with thick porcelain to keep your hands from burning even when the espresso is steaming hot.
The design is simple and fun. The stackable cups are perfect for placing right next to an espresso maker or Moka pot, and come in shades of blues. They're microwave, dishwasher, and freezer safe and come with a 30-day no-chip warranty.
Italian Stemless Wine Glasses
If you've been to Italy, these stemless wine glasses will look familiar. They're not your typical shape for a wine glass (not even typical of the more rounded stemless glasses we see here in the U.S.), but they're what's used in hundreds of family-run restaurants across Italy.
Typically served with a liter of house wine, these glasses are cute, don't spill easily, and make sharing wine around the table a breeze. The glasses are called "bàcaro," after the Venetian word to describe a casual restaurant serving simple food and good, local wine with an informal vibe.
Gift these to an Italy lover or use them at your next Italian-themed dinner party!
Italian Wine for Dummies
Does someone on your gift list want to learn more about Italian wine? This is a great resource. The book takes you through Italian grapes and styles, teaching about the climate, soil, and more.
Beginners and even those serious about wine can learn something here. The book is authored by certified wine educators and authors Ed McCarthy and Mary Ewing-Mulligan, who help the reader translate wine labels, identify great wine bargains, develop your wine taste, and pair Italian wines with food. You'll learn everything you need to know about the best Tuscans, Sicilians, Abruzzese and other Italian wines.
- Whether you're learning to buy Italian wine in the U.S. or gearing up for an Italy vacation, it's a great resource and a great gift.
Villini RFID Blocking Passport Cover
Made of 100 percent genuine luxury leather, the Villini passport cover is perfect for travelers hoping to protect their passport from wear and tear in style. The passport cover is one of the few on Amazon with a five-star review, thanks to its high-quality, RFID-blocking technology, and multiple pockets.
Inside, there are four slots for credit cards or other cards, a pouch for cash or other items, and a passport slot. The passport cover closes with a durable snap. It comes with a three-year warrantee.
The Villini passport cover was created by European designers, but features an embossed USA logo. It is 5.5 x 4.0 x 0.35 inches.
Italian Leather Driving Gloves
These men's driving gloves are made of gorgeous Italian leather, with a soft and warm cashmere, fleece, or wool lining depending on your preference.
Aside from being attractive and having good grip, you can also use them on any touchscreen without having to remove them. A huge plus on chilly days.
They come in black, brown, and saddle brown. They come in five sizes, and users said they were true to size.
Italian Leather Handbag
Give her this beautiful genuine Italian leather handbag, perfect for running errands at home or wandering the streets of Italy. The bag is handmade in Florence, the hub for leather in Italy, and comes in more than two-dozen color variations, so you can pick the one that best matches her personality.
The bag is about seven inches by seven inches, big enough for essentials but not bulky. It has a leather shoulder strap. It even comes with a cloth storage bag to keep it in when not in use, ensuring the leather looks new for years to come. It makes such a great gift you might just want one for yourself.
Italian Map Wall Art
This original artwork is a great gift for a couple. It has a map of Italy and says "I would go anywhere with you."
It's an 8 x 10 print, with a 0.5-inch space on all sides for easy framing. It's printed on high-quality matte archival paper and is shipped in a tube.
I’m Italian Mug
Do you have an Italian friend or relative who's a little loud? This funny mug has the Italian flag and says "I'm not yelling, I'm Italian."
The mug is high-quality and doesn't fade even after many washings. It's 100-percent dishwasher and microwave safe. It comes in a well-wrapped package so it doesn't break during shipping.
Italy-Opoly
If the person on your list loves Monopoly, get them this Italian variation. The players are Italian icons, and the properties are Italian-themed.
The rules are the same as Monopoly, and the game is for two to six players.
Bauducco Panettone
Gift this traditional Italian holiday cake. It makes a wonderful hostess gift at the next holiday party you attend.
The cake comes moist and fresh, and is made with the same Bauducco family recipe they've been using since 1952. It has a nice yellow cake base, with bits of fruits and nuts. There's also a chocolate version you can order. (It also makes wonderful French toast).
Elena Ferrante Novel
The Elena Ferrante novels about two best friends growing up in Naples post-World War II is one of the most famed series in Italy. The English translations quickly became New York Times best sellers, too.
The first book in the series examines life in Naples and the surrounding islands, while also diving deep into a complicated female friendship. You'll learn about the city, country, and time period, as well as think about your own friendships as you read through this beautifully written novel. It's a great gift to give between girl friends, especially if they love Italy.
Milk Frother
Any true Italy love knows the importance of frothy milk to a cappucino. Help them get it extra foamy with this easy to use milk frother.
The stainless steel whisk can be used to froth and mix, plus it's extremely easy to use. All they have to do is turn it on and immerse it in their cup. No cords, no mess. Plus, it comes with its own stand.
It's made of high-quality stainless steel and whirs at an RPM of 19,000. It comes with a 100-percent money back guarantee.
Essentials of Italian Cooking
Marcella Hazan is sometimes called the Julia Child of Italian cooking, and with this fantastic cookbook someone on your Christmas list can learn her best techinques and follow her most beloved recipes.
This is the book for anyone hoping to master Italian cooking. It combines recipes from Hazan's other books, plus has 50 original recipes. It gives a comprehensive guide to techniques used in Italian cooking, an overview of essential ingredients, and has an unmatched Italian recipe collection.
Reviewers say it helped them learn new techniques, perfect seasoning, understand texture, and more. Anyone who loves Italian food, from beginner cooks to advanced chefs, can find something to take away from this book. Plus, the bolognese recipe is to die for, and if you're lucky maybe whoever you gift the book to will make you a batch.
Fodor’s Essential Italy
If someone on your gift list is heading to Italy soon, give them the Fodor's Essential Italy guidebook. It's written by locals and gives expert advice and insider tips across Italy.
From an overview of Italy's regions to where to stay, what to eat, and how to best explore, this book has everything they need for an incredible trip. Fodor's is one of the most reputable names and travel, and with these local tips you can't go wrong giving this book to anyone on your list with an Italy trip on the horizon.
Best Kept Secrets of Italy
From the northern peaks of the Alps to the turquoise waters of the southern coasts, Italy is a diverse country with distinct regions, foods, and customs. This book gives insight into northern, central, and southern Italy, plus Rome as its own section, and the Italian islands as another.
Understand the differences between the regions, learn about local specialties, and get a crash course in Italian history with this gorgeous book. Whether you're giving it to someone familiar with Italy or someone who's never been, it's great for frequent travelers and armchair travelers alike.
Italian Street Food Recipes
Italy has some of the world's best street food, from arancini–stuffed risotto balls–to sweet cannoli, and so much more. Most cookbooks focus on bolognese, polenta, pastas, and other traditional foods, but leave out snacks and street food.
This book by Paola Bacchia has 85 recipes. " Learn how to make authentic polpettine, arancini, stuffed cuttlefish, cannolis, and fritters, and perfect your gelato-making skills with authentic Italian flavors such as lemon and basil, affogato and aperol, and orange," reads the book description.
It's filled with gorgeous photographs that make it as gorgeous to look at as it is fun to cook through.
Italian Gift Basket
This Italian Collection gift basket from Wine Country Gift Baskets makes a great gift for anyone who's Italy obsessed. The basket is filled with gourmet Italian products, including Amaretti Del Chiostro cookies, Cucina and Amore tomato basil garlic pasta sauce, penne pasta, Perugina Sorrento hard fruit candies, DiBella Caramello latte mini biscottis, fruit and nut mix, Nonni's bruschetta Italian toast and Bella Campagna whole mixed olives.
It comes beautifully packed in a woven basket, ready to gift. Plus, they have express shipping–ideal if you've forgotten someone on your list or need it shipped at the last minute! Though the products are Italian, each basket is handcrafted and assembled in the United States.
Espresso Bean Candle
Do they love the scent of Italian coffee bars? Bring that smell into their homes with this espresso bean scented soy candle. It's eco-friendly and biodegradable, with an incredibly long lasting burn.
Though the candle smells like Italy, it's made in the USA.
Marcato Atlas Pasta Maker
This is one of the most famous pasta machines on the market. It's made in Italy and comes with a pasta machine, a pasta cutter, a hand crank, a clamp, and instructions. You can easily made multiple pasta shapes, or purchase the additional attachments for even more shapes.
Cook's Illustrated called it the "Ferrari of the pasta machine world." Plus, it's easy to clean and comes with a 10-year manufacturer's warranty.
Rotini Pasta Necklace,
This is a wonderful, unique list for the pasta loving lady in your life. Shaped like the Barilla rotini noodle and cast in sterling silver, it's a pretty and fun jewelry idea.
The silver pasta shape is attached to a 1mm 18-inch sterling silver chain that falls just under the collar bone on most women. It also comes in a bowtie pasta shape. Much better than those pasta necklaces you used to string together as kids.
Sophia Loren Poster
Add some Italian glam to their decor with this black and white Sophia Loren poster. The actress lights up any room with her infectious smile, which beams from this 13 by 9 inch poster.
It's printed on high-quality paper and is shipped in a safe tube.
Italy Travel Journal
Is someone you know heading to Italy in 2019? Get them this beautiful travel journal to record their thoughts, special moments, and memorable meals. It's lightweight, so it won't overload their carry-on bag, and it has a glossy finish that's easy to wipe off if they accidentally spill some pasta sauce (or wine).
The front says "Italy" in cursive script and "travel journal" below. It's an affordable, thoughtful gift that makes a great stocking stuffer!
Venice Ornament
Bring a little Italy to their Christmas tree with this colorful Venice ornament. The glass ornament is about five inches tall and sculpted and painted with the bridges, domes, and canals of Venice.
It's elegant and perfect for anyone who loves Italy's most romantic city.
Italian Phrasebook
Help them learn how to order in Italian, ask for directions, get to know someone, and more with this handy Italian phrasebook.
It takes you through pronunciations and meanings of some of the most common phrases someone will experience while traveling in Italy, so they never have to worry about being lost, not being able to order the perfect dish, or missing out on sights.