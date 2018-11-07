‘I’m So F***ing Proud of You Guys’ — Beto O’Rourke Gets Emotional in Concession Speech

Beto O’Rourke delivered an emotional and heartfelt concession speech tonight after finishing just a few percentage points behind Ted Cruz in the Texas Senate race. At one point, overwhelmed by emotion, he shouted to the crowd of supporters in El Paso, “I’m so f***ing proud of you guys!” And the crowd cheered in response. It’s not clear what’s in store next for O’Rourke, but he did say that they would decide together where they will go in the future. You can watch his concession speech below.

The video of O’Rourke’s speech began by showing Beto walking hand-in-hand with his wife, Amy Sanders O’Rourke, who has been by his side throughout the campaign. Even on livestream videos while he crisscrossed the state, she would appear in the car next to him, sharing insights, thoughts, and funny quips.

During an evening when many fans around the state felt deflated by the loss, O’Rourke took the stage with a positivity that was fueled by his supporters who greeted him with cheers and shouts. With 99 percent of results in, Cruz walked away with 51.2 percent of the vote, and O’Rourke received 48 percent according to CNN.

O’Rourke told his supporters that they would not be defined by what they fear and they would not be defined by who they were running against. He vowed that they would help Ted Cruz in any way to ensure that Texas leads the country. He said that he did not want to focus on division or parties, but instead he wanted to focus on being Texans and Americans. And at one point, overcome by emotion and thankfulness, he let go of inhibitions on live TV and shouted: “I’m so f***ing proud of you guys!” The crowd cheered in grateful response.

He said he was proud of his campaign, his supporters, and his community of El Paso. “El Paso, I love you so much,” he said. “I’m so proud of you and of this … community, and what you mean for the rest of this country… We will continue to work to come together… and live up to the promise and potential of this country.”

He thanked his family, beginning with his wife, and his three children. And he thanked the people of Texas and his supporters. He encouraged everyone to continue to find ways to make life better for one another, whether or not they were in politics.

“I am forever changed in the most profoundly positive way,” he told the crowd of cheering supporters. “I am forever grateful to every single one of you. I believe in Texas, I believe in this country… And I love you more than words can express.”

He said that this journey means more than just today, and they will all find out together where that will go next. O’Rourke has said previously that he will not be running for President in 2020. He said in an interview on 60 Minutes that he is flattered by the question, but win or lose he does not plan to run in 2020. He did not, however, rule out the possibility of running in a future election beyond that.

