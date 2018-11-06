Blackburn vs. Bredesen Polls: Latest Data Reflects a Tossup in Tennessee Senate Race

Throughout the Senate race in Tennessee, Republican Marsha Blackburn has reflected a slight to moderate advantage over Democrat Phil Bredesen. But a late surge of voter registration and enthusiasm from Taylor Swift’s stunning endorsement of Bredesen has led many to believe that this race could, at the end of the day, be much closer than the polls suggest.
RealClearPolitics has declared the Tennessee race to be a tossup: despite the fact that Blackburn has been polling at an advantage of approximately five points, that is well within the margin of error for polling, and the race looks to be incredibly tight.
You can get real-time results of the Tennessee Senate race here with The New York Times. The polls close at 8PM, EST, and you’ll start to see early results soon after that.
Here’s what you need to know about how Bredesen and Blackburn have broken down in the most recent polls:
Emerson College, 10/28-10/30
|CANDIDATE
|VOTE %
|Blackburn
|52
|Bredesen
|44
The Emerson College poll has a four percent margin of error.
Fox News, 10/27-10/30
|CANDIDATE
|VOTE %
|Blackburn
|50
|Bredesen
|41
The Fox News poll has a margin of error of 3.5 points.
CNN, 10/24-10/29
|CANDIDATE
|VOTE %
|Blackburn
|49
|Bredesen
|45
The CNN poll has a margin of error of 4.3 points.
East Tennessee State University, 10/22-10/29
|CANDIDATE
|VOTE %
|Blackburn
|44
|Bredesen
|44
The East Tennessee State University poll has a margin of error of 4.4 points.
NBC News/Marist, 10/23-10/27
|CANDIDATE
|VOTE %
|Blackburn
|51
|Bredesen
|46
The NBC News/Marist poll has a margin of error of 5.7 points.
