Blackburn vs. Bredesen Polls: Latest Data Reflects a Tossup in Tennessee Senate Race

Throughout the Senate race in Tennessee, Republican Marsha Blackburn has reflected a slight to moderate advantage over Democrat Phil Bredesen. But a late surge of voter registration and enthusiasm from Taylor Swift’s stunning endorsement of Bredesen has led many to believe that this race could, at the end of the day, be much closer than the polls suggest.

RealClearPolitics has declared the Tennessee race to be a tossup: despite the fact that Blackburn has been polling at an advantage of approximately five points, that is well within the margin of error for polling, and the race looks to be incredibly tight.

You can get real-time results of the Tennessee Senate race here with The New York Times. The polls close at 8PM, EST, and you’ll start to see early results soon after that.

Here’s what you need to know about how Bredesen and Blackburn have broken down in the most recent polls:

Emerson College, 10/28-10/30

CANDIDATE VOTE % Blackburn 52 Bredesen 44

The Emerson College poll has a four percent margin of error.

Fox News, 10/27-10/30

CANDIDATE VOTE % Blackburn 50 Bredesen 41

The Fox News poll has a margin of error of 3.5 points.

CNN, 10/24-10/29

CANDIDATE VOTE % Blackburn 49 Bredesen 45

The CNN poll has a margin of error of 4.3 points.

East Tennessee State University, 10/22-10/29

CANDIDATE VOTE % Blackburn 44 Bredesen 44

The East Tennessee State University poll has a margin of error of 4.4 points.

NBC News/Marist, 10/23-10/27

CANDIDATE VOTE % Blackburn 51 Bredesen 46

The NBC News/Marist poll has a margin of error of 5.7 points.