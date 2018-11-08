Bowie State University Finds ‘Sufficient Evidence’ of Marching Band Hazing

Bowie State University’s marching band, “Symphony of Soul,” was suspended on Friday over allegations of hazing within the group. While no information was released regarding the details or nature of the hazing, Baltimore Sun reported that spokeswoman Cassandra Robinson released the following statement: “Bowie State University has become aware of serious allegations of hazing affecting the Symphony of Soul Band. In light of these allegations, the university has suspended all band activity effective immediately to ensure the continued safety of our students, pending further internal investigation.”

Symphony of Soul (also referred to on Bowie State’s website as “SOS”) is part of the Bowie State University band program, which also includes the Pep, Concert, and Jazz bands. According to the band’s “about us” page, there are photos that suggest the band program has been in existence since 1928; however, the program “came of age as a performance unit in the 1970’s.” Symphony of Soul performed the National Anthem with Aretha Franklin for the NFL season opener in 2004, and have been featured on TV and in film.

Washington Post pointed out that this suspension comes just before the university football teams championship game against Fayetteville State University; the two teams will play for the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association football title this Saturday.

This evening, ABC 7 journalist Anna-Lysa Gayle broke the news on Twitter that the university apparently updated their community regarding the investigation, saying that they “have found sufficient evidence to confirm the existence of hazing activities; therefore, all performance activities remain suspended, including travel to the CIAA football championship game this weekend.”

The details surrounding the hazing allegations have still yet to be disclosed; Robinson declined further comment.