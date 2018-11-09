Caitlyn Jenner’s Malibu Home Destroyed in Woolsey Wildfire

Caitlyn Jenner has lost her house in Malibu to the Woolsey wildfire. According to TMZ, the flames reached the multi-million dollar home on November 9, burning it to the ground.

Luckily, Jenner evacuated and was not hurt. She has not yet commented on her social media pages about the fire and her house. But girlfriend Sophia Hutchins shared a short video to her Instagram Story reassuring friends, family and fans that they had made it out safely. She shared that their dogs were safe as well. Jenner is seen in the video talking on the phone.

This was the second time Jenner’s house was threatened in less than 12 months. In December 2017, the roof of Jenner’s home was torn off by winds that reached 60 miles per hour. The debris was scattered across the property and Jenner was concerned that her puppy, Bertha, had been buried in the mess. Luckily, the dog was found the next day unharmed.

Jenner bought the home in 2015. CTV News did a profile on the house at the time, which you can see in the video below. (The anchors begin discussing Jenner’s house at 1:16). Jenner reportedly purchased the estate for $3.5 million. The home was about 3,500 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 360-degree views of the ocean and mountains. It sat on 11 acres of land.

Jenner also gave Architectural Digest a tour inside the house in September 2015. She revealed in the interview that this was the first time she had ever purchased a home entirely on her own, without input from a partner.

According to the Pursuitist, the property also included a hot tub, outdoor dining area, two patios and a three-car garage. The website pointed out that the home was provided Jenner with a lot of privacy, due to its secluded location up in the Malibu hills.

The other family members were also forced to evacuate as the wildfires burned through thousands of acres in southern California. Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian all shared on November 8 that they had to leave their homes. Rob Kardashian and Kris Jenner also evacuated.

The wildfire has burned through more than 14,000 acres. It’s unclear exactly how many buildings have bene damaged or destroyed by the fast-moving flames.

I am with Rob, Dream and True and I am up keeping watch! Saying prayers and thanking all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us ❤️❤️ https://t.co/eVlJgWSqVd — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 9, 2018

You can read more details about the fire and evacuations in Ventura County and Los Angeles areas, including Malibu and the Pacific Palisades here.

READ NEXT: Missing Pets: Where to Look For Animals Lost During the CA Wildfires