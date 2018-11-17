How Did California’s Deadly Camp Fire Get Its Name?

California is still being ravaged by wildfires, displacing thousands of families, destroying entire towns and forcing tens of thousands more to evacuate from all over the state. More than 60 people have been killed so far, and over 600 are reported missing, and that number is expected to rise.

One of the deadliest fires incinerating the state is the Camp Fire, which broke out early last Thursday morning, burning 80 acres per minute and devastating the northern town of Paradise. The Woolsey Fire broke out to the south in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties shortly after, prompting the evacuation of all of Malibu, and the Hill Fire has burned more than 4,500 acres in Ventura County, although the Hill Fire is luckily now 100% contained.

Fires Are Generally Named After The Area in Which They Started

GettyThe Woolsey Fire in Malibu has already left vast amounts of destruction in its wake, and the fire is only 15 percent contained as of 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night, November 11. It is estimated that 177 structures were destroyed, including homes, and 57,000 structures are threatened, CAL FIRE reported.

So how do these fires get named? It is common knowledge that Hurricanes, Tropical Storms, and now even blizzards are named, but when did we start naming fires as well? Who chooses the name? How did California’s most destructive fire come to be called the Camp Fire?

According to the San Francisco Gate, Butte County’s deadly Camp Fire was named after Camp Creek Road, the location where the fire started. Unlike hurricanes, where the World Meteorological Organization has a set list of male and female names that are rotated every six years, wildfires are generally named after the area in which they sparked.

Most of California’s Devastating Wildfires Have Been Started by Humans

Check out what the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, also known as Cal Fire, says about fire names below:

Every year in California thousands of wildfires start throughout the state.

In most cases, the dispatch center sending the initial resources to a wildland fire will designate a name for the fire, but the first on scene engine or fire official can also name the incident. Fires are usually named for the area in which they start – a geographical location, local landmark, street, lake, mountain, peak, etc. Quickly naming the fire provides responding fire resources with an additional locator, and allows fire officials to track and prioritize incidents by name. For example during the Southern California Fire Siege of 2003, the largest

wildland fire in California history, the Cedar Fire in San Diego County, was

named after the Cedar Creek Falls area where it started. The destructive Old

Fire, which burned during the same time period in San Bernardino County, was named after the road along which it started – Old Waterman Canyon Road. See the 2003 Large Fires list for more information on these fires.

The cause of the deadly Camp Fire is still being investigated at this time, although it has been proven time and time again that many of the devastating wildfires that break out in California are sparked by humans. According to the National Park Service, 90% of wildfires in the US are caused by humans – whether by unattended campfires, burning debris, cigarettes or arson. Oftentimes it is through human “mistakes, toys, tools and technologies,” such as the Carr Fire, which was caused after a the rip of a vehicle wheel scraped the asphalt, creating sparks that set off the fire, or the 2007 fire on Santa Catalina Island that was ignited by workers cutting metal wires with a torch.

About 2% of California’s 2,816 wildfires in 2016 were caused by lightning, according to data from Cal Fire. The majority could be attributed to humans, though only 8% were caused by arson.

The Cause of the Camp Fire is Still Under Investigation

James Engel, the deputy chief of law enforcement and fire prevention at the northern division of Cal Fire, told the New York Times that an electrical cause is being considered, although they are still investigating all angles, from a “tossed cigarette to a power-mower blade sparking a rock to a hot vehicle tailpipe.”

