California Fire Map: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [November 10]

Fires in California are now among the largest in the state’s history. The Camp Fire is more than 100,000 acres and almost destroyed the town of Paradise, the Woolsey Fire is at 70,000 acres and leaving destruction in Malibu and Ventura County, and other fires are causing destruction too. With these fires grabbing headlines, it’s important to stay updated on the fires in California today. Here are the latest updates on all the fires in California as of November 10, with a roundup of maps of the larger fires around the state. News on the fires is constantly changing, so call your local officials if you are concerned about evacuations near you.

There are currently multiple active fires in California. This article first includes interactive maps for all of California. Then the second section details specific fires in the region. If you’re looking for a specific fire scroll down or search for the fire’s name or your city’s name. This is a developing story.

Interactive Maps of California Fires

This map below is an interactive map of the more significant fires in California, consistently updated and provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. Read the next section for details about the fires listed on the map. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into this map to see California up close.

Below is another active fire map from Google’s Crisis Map. You may need to zoom in to see areas of interest in California, depending on your browser or mobile device. This map also includes fires in other states.

Next are more specific details on the fires for November 10. The details are extensive, so if you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California

Here are the active fires and updates about them, per CAL FIRE. Most of these are in alphabetical order. Note that many of these fires are still listed on CAL FIRE’s map as active, but they are no longer listed as active by Inciweb or other sources. We will note that in the fires’ descriptions below. The most active fires right now include the Camp Fire, the Hill Fire, and the Woolsey Fire, plus new fires that are still cropping up because of Red Flag conditions.

Note that many regions are seeing smoke from the fires in California, even if new fires aren’t specifically in their region.

Brushy Fire

The Brushy Fire in Mendocino County is near Dos Rios, off Highway 162, east of Highway 101 and west of Covelo, CAL FIRE reported. It was first reported on November 8. As of November 9 at 10:03 a.m., it’s 35 acres and 50 percent contained. CAL FIRE has been focusing on other fires and has not updated the details about this one on November 10.

Camp Fire in Paradise & Butte County

My view on the way to work today. Pretty much got to work and turned around as the #campfire started to roll into Paradise pic.twitter.com/Kz1kTItG1F — Swiss Link (@Swiss_Link) November 8, 2018

This fire was first spotted at 6:30 a.m. on November 8, and quickly grew. Now, as of 9:40 a.m. on November 10, the fire has exploded in size to 100,000 acres and it 20 percent contained.

At least 15,000 structures are threatened and 6,453 residences and 260 commercial structures have been destroyed from this fire, according to CAL FIRE. Strong northeast winds are expected to return this evening, and low humidities and dry fuel are still helping the fire grow.

CAL FIRE wrote on Saturday: “The fire will continue to burn to the NW impacting the communities of Magalia and Paradise Pines. Fire crews will continue to conduct structure defense and perimeter control. The community of Stirling City and Paradise Pines is still threatened. The fire is holding to the southwest near Chico and South at Hwy 99 and Hwy 149. The fire will continue to burn to the SW toward Big Bend, Berry Creek and threatening the City of Orville. The expected strong NE wind event has the potential to drive fire across Lake Oroville threatening the City of Oroville. Extreme fire behavior with dangerous rates of spread are expected. Resources will be prepositioned in preidentified locations in anticipation of the wind event. Crews continued tactical patrols in the communities of Paradise, Concow, and Magalia.”

Here are some maps of the fire:

Saturday 11/10 #CampFire 109,502 acres per 7:02pm infrared flight yesterday + analysis by fire staff. Fire weather forecast + other GIS layers. Need help using the map? Click “Map tips” upper left corner. Open #GISsurfer map: https://t.co/NWrJise6yk #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/1N0viz6Sum — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) November 10, 2018

#CampFire a few more areas of concerns. Berry Creek I hear is under mandatory evacs. And Butte Creek Canyon is a concern because they don't know where the fire is or what it's doing due to smoke conditions. pic.twitter.com/DBnCW8TcNf — Dave Toussaint (@engineco16) November 10, 2018

Evacuations have been ordered for the fire in multiple regions. These include, but may not be limited to, the following evacuation orders, according to CAL FIRE as of 7 a.m. on November 10:

Established for Paradise, Magalia, Concow, Butte Creek Canyon, and Butte Valley

Powellton zone

Lovelock zone

Humbug zone

Stirling zone

North Coutelenc zone

North fir haven zone

Nimshew zone

Carnegie/colter zone

South Firhaven zone

South Coutelenc zone

North pines zone

South pines zone

Old Magalia zone

Lower Pentz zone

Morgan ridge zone

Lower Clark zone

Highway 32 at Nopel South all the way to Chico city limits

Butte creek road

Centerville road

Concow

Pulga

Yankee Hill

Skyway from lower paradise to the Chico city limits

Morgan ridge

Highway 70 from Pulga to West branch

Feather river bridge

All of Clark Road and all of Pentz road, south to highway 70, everything west to highway 99 and south to highway 149 including all of Butte Valley

Shippee Road from Highway 149 to Highway 99

Cherokee Road to Highway 70 to Lake Oroville south to Table Mountain Blvd.

Here is a map of the evacuation zones in Paradise, in case you’re not sure where your zone is. Click here to look up your zone by address. Or see a larger version of the Paradise Evacuation Zone map here. Here are some evacuation zone maps:

Here are some evacuation centers in the area:

Butte County: Church of the Nazarene, 2238 Monte Vista Ave Oroville Ca 95966

Butte County: Neighborhood Church, 2801 Notre Dame Blvd Chico, Ca.95928

Butte County: Chico Elks Club (1705 Manzanita, Chico)

Glenn County: Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E. Yolo Street, Orland, CA 95963

Yuba County: Yuba/Sutter County Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Street, Yuba City, CA 95991

Plumas County: Veterans Memorial Hall, 22 Gay Street, Chester, CA

Here are some animal shelters in the area:

Small animals: County Hospital at 2279 Del Oro and Mono, Suite E (also called the Del Oro Old County Hospital)

Large animals: Butte County Fairgrounds at 199 E Hazel St. in Gridley, CA

Small animals: Chico Municipal Airport at 150 Airpark Blvd. in Chico, CA

Camp Fire evacuations can change rapidly. For updates, follow the Butte County Sheriff’s Twitter account and the Butte County’s Twitter for the latest updates.Emergency radio stations for the Paradise area include 1500 AM (Paradise Town Radio) and 1460 AM (Upper Ridge Radio.) You can also call 530-538-7826.

Five people have died from the fire. The Butte County Sheriff’s office reported five fatalities in the area of Edgewood Lane in Paradise. The victims appeared to be in their vehicles when they were overcome by the fire. Identifications have not yet been made due to the burn injuries.

Smoke has been seen across regions of California. Many counties and cities are seeing smoke from this fire and wondering if it’s near their area. Marin County areas have noted seeing smoke, for example.

Marin and Napa County emergency officials say smoke from Butte Fire is impacting the area. Take a look at the smoke in Upper Lake, more than 100 miles from the flames. Video courtesy Kali Bowyer. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/4hhMxIP7do — Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) November 8, 2018

If you’re in Vacaville and see smoke, that may also be from the Camp Fire.

That smoke you may be seeing (and smelling) is coming from the Camp Fire near Chico, CA… https://t.co/VmY4hm90da — City of Vacaville (@cityofvacaville) November 8, 2018

You could also see smoke from the fire in the Walnut Creek, Berkeley and East Bay area.

Smoke 💨 is really pouring in from the fire 🔥 #walnutcreek I can smell it too.. #CampFire #eastbay pic.twitter.com/EokqQgF70E — The Keto Village (@CristybooDavis) November 8, 2018

You could also see the smoke from the Camp Fire in Ukiah:

Cal Fire is reporting that smoke from the Camp Fire in Butte County is drifting into Ukiah today. (Chris Pugh — Ukiah Daily Journal) pic.twitter.com/tPpEqnHH5c — Chris Pugh (@chrispugh) November 8, 2018

And you could see the smoke from Concord too:

Donnell Fire

This fire is in the Stanislaus National Forest and is 36,450 acres with 90 percent containment, as of October 1. This fire is no longer considered active, although CAL FIRE still has it listed as active on its map. Inciweb is no longer updating the fire page.

Eagle Fire

This fire is listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map, but updates haven’t been issued since early October. CAL FIRE notes: “CAL FIRE is assisting the Sierra National Forest with a fire off Bobs Flat Trail, 3 miles north of Trimmer (Fresno County).” The fire’s current status isn’t known. The most recent information is from October 2.

Essex Fire

CAL FIRE is helping Modoc National Forest with this fire, which is located east of Essex Reservoir and northeast of Canby in Modoc County. The fire is still listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map as of September 19, but CAL FIRE hasn’t released any updates on the fire since September 4.

Fork Fire

“CAL FIRE is assisting the Angeles National Forest with a wildfire off East Fork Rd & San Gabriel Canyon Rd, Azusa (Los Angeles County),” according to CAL FIRE’s map listing. According to Inciweb, the fire was 166 acres and 98 percent contained as of October 4. This fire is no longer considered active and is not being updated by Inciweb daily.

Garner Complex Fire

Although still listed on CAL FIRE’s map as active, it is no longer considered an active fire by Inciweb, which is no longer updating details about it. It’s 8,886 acres and 85 percent contained as of August 9.

Georges Fire

This fire has been inactive for several weeks and is 95 percent contained, per Inciweb on August 24. It is still listed on CAL FIRE’s map, but Inciweb no longer considers it active and CAL FIRE stopped issuing updates on September 4.

Hill Fire in Ventura County & Camarillo Springs

Saturday 11/10 #HillFire 4,351 acres per infrared flight last night + analysis by fire staff. Map can display “Fire weather forecast” (wind info) + other layers. Need help using the map? Click "Map tips" upper left corner. Open #GISsurfer map: https://t.co/7I2glkv626 #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/Cagft4CSGW — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) November 10, 2018

The Hill Fire is in Ventura County in Santa Rosa Valley, near Camarillo. This fire was originally larger than the Woolsey Fire when they both started on November 8, but the Woolsey Fire has now surpassed it. The Hill Fire is estimated to be 4,531 acres and 25 percent contained as of November 10 at 11:27 a.m. 400 structures are threatened from this fire.

As of Saturday, November 10 at 7 a.m., CAL FIRE noted the following evacuations from the Hill Fire. (To see evacuations from the Woolsey fire, which overlaps some regions, scroll down to that entry.)

Camarillo Springs

Point Magu Naval Base

Vallecito Trailer Park

Cal State University Channel Islands

Dos Vientos

South Coast

To see a fuller list of evacuations that include the Woolsey Fire and Malibu, along with additional maps, scroll down to the Woolsey fire section below.

You can see the interactive version of the evacuation map above at VCEmergency.com, where you can enter your address to see where you fall on this map. Purple areas are the fire perimeter, and red are mandatory evacuations.

You can get emergency alerts about Ventura County by texting VCALERT to 313131 or visiting vcalert.org. You can also call 805-465-6650 or visit VCEmergency.com for the latest updates.

Road closures for this fire include:

Hwy 101 both directions at Valley Circle to Reyes Adobe

Hwy 101 off ramps at Camarillo Springs

Hwy 1 southbound (Pacific Coast Hwy) closed at Las Posas Rd.

Bell Canyon Rd. At Valley Circle Blvd

Borchard at Los Vientos Dr.

Lynn Road at Reino Rd.

Potrero Rd. is closed between Rancho Dos Vientos and S. Lewis Rd.

Kanan Rd. Between Westlake Bl. And Lindero Canyon Rd.

Falling Star Ave. at Kanan Rd.

Ebres Rd. at Sapra St.

Evacuation centers for this fire include:

Camarillo Community Center-1605 Burnley St., Camarillo • Borchard Community Center-190 Reino Rd., Newburry, Ca.91320 (accepting small animals) • Goebel Senior Adult Center-1385 E. Janss Rd, Thousand Oaks, Ca. 91362 (at capacity) • Thousand Oaks Teen Center-1375 E. Janss Rd.,Thousand Oaks, Ca. 91360 • Thousand Oaks Community Center-2525 N. Moorpark, Thousand Oaks Ca

Animal evacuation centers for this fire include:

Ventura County Fairgrounds-10 W. Harbor Blvd.Ventura Ca. 93001(at capacity). • Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4528 (accepting small animals) • Simi Valley Animal Shelter(805) 388-4341 • Pierce College 7100 El Rancho Drive Woodland Hills, Ca.91371 (at capacity) • Hansen Dam Equisteran Center -11127 Orcas Avenue, Lakeview Terrace, Ca. 91342 • Earl Warren Show Grounds-3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbarbara Ca 93105 (accepting large animals)

Holy Fire

The Holy Fire formed on August 6 in the afternoon and quickly grew. The Holy Fire was in Orange County, off Holy Jim Canyon Road, west of the North Main Divide. As of September 13, the fire is 23,136 acres according to Inciweb and 93 percent contained.The fire is no longer considered active by Inciweb (although it’s listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map) and Inciweb is no longer updating details about the fire. CAL FIRE stopped issuing updates on August 27.

The cause is under investigation, but authorities have arrested Forrest Gordon Clark on suspicion of felony arson. Read more about Clark in Heavy’s story here.

Lions Fire

This fire is listed on the CAL FIRE map as active, but Inciweb no longer considers it active. It’s 13,347 acres and 85 percent contained as of October 1. It’s located seven miles southwest of Mammoth Lakes. It was caused by lightning. Most of the fire is on the Sierra National Forest, but about 1,600 acres are on the Inyo National Forest. The fire is now in monitoring status and is no longer considered active.

Natchez Fire

This Oregon fire falls under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Department of Forestry Fire, but is also listed on the CAL FIRE map. It’s 38,134 acres according to Inciweb as of October 7, and 89 percent contained. It was caused by lightning. It’s located 15 miles southeast of Cave Junction, Oregon, located on the Oregon/California border between Happy Camp, California and Cave Junction, Oregon.

Inciweb issued its final update for the fire on October 7, unless conditions change. Inciweb no longer considers this fire active.

Rincon Fire

This fire is off Highway 9 and Rincon Crossing north of Santa Cruz in Santa Cruz County, according to CAL FIRE. It was 17 acres and 96 percent contained as of November 10.

Suisun City Fire (Nurse Fire)

A vegetation fire was spotted in Suisun City on Thursday, November 8 near Highway 12 and Nurse Slough Road. A big rig caught fire and the fire spread to nearby vegetation.

RT CAL_FIRE "CAL FIRE is assisting the Suisun City Fire Protection District with a 2, 500 acre fire off Highway 12 and Nurse Blue Road, Suisun City (Solano County). #NurseFire ***This is not a CAL FIRE incident. pic.twitter.com/rAbM0s4Jzt" — CALIFORNIA PIO (@CaliforniaPio) November 8, 2018

The Suisun City Fire Department noted on Facebook that this was a four-alarm fire but was not a threat to Suisun City, and it was located two miles east of Suisun City on Highway 12.

According to CAL FIRE, this fire is 1,500 acres but is now 90 percent contained.

Wilson Fire

This fire was at Wilson Lake Road and Lost Creek Road, 10 miles northwest of Chester in Tehama County. It’s 261 acres and 95 percent contained as of October 4. Inciweb no longer considers this fire active, although it’s still listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map.

Woolsey Fire in Ventura County & Malibu

Woolley fire and Hill fire press conference for 11/10 https://t.co/QjxiGdQJbT — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 10, 2018

The Woolsey Fire also was spotted Thursday afternoon and by 7:51 p.m. it was 2,000 acres in size. Now it’s 70,000 acres as of Saturday, November 10 at 11:43 a.m., and it’s caused numerous evacuations, including all of Malibu. It began in Ventura County, not too far from the Hill Fire.

Saturday 11/10 #WoolseyFire 89,906 acres per 9:50pm infrared flight yesterday + analysis by fire staff. Fire weather forecast + other GIS layers. Need help using the map? Click “Map tips” upper left corner. Open #GISsurfer map: https://t.co/NMIHljWLxT #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/KAeqOTPzG2 — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) November 10, 2018

The map below shows where evacuations have been issued and where the Woolsey and Hill fires are located. The map was shared by Los Angeles Daily News on November 9. It’s unclear how quickly the map is being updated, so keep that in mind:

Here is another unofficial map of the Woolsey Fire evacuations. It’s also unclear how quickly this map is being updated:

More than 200,000 residents and 75,000 homes, including in Malibu, are now under mandatory evacuations from the Woolsey and Hill fires.

Here’s a list of some of the areas that have been issued evacuation orders in the Malibu region:

All of the city of Malibu (Google)

(Google) Areas in the Malibu region south of the 101 Freeway, from Ventura County line to Las Virgenes/Malibu Cyn, and southward to the ocean (Google)

Residents should use PCH to evacuate and avoid canyon roads.

The 101 Freeway from Valley Vista to Reyes Adobe (areas of Agoura Hills, Calabasas and Westlake Village) (Google)

Liberty Cyn west to Decker Cyn and south all the way to the Pacific Coast Highway (Malibu)

Evacuations in Ventura County for the Woolsey and Hill fires, as of 11:45 a.m. Saturday, include:

Camarillo Springs – All areas (Hill Fire)

Point Mugu Naval Base (Hill Fire)

Vallecito Trailer Park – All areas (Hill Fire)

California State University Channel Islands – All areas (Hill Fire)

Dos Vientos – All areas outlined on map below (Hill Fire)

South Coast – All areas outlined on map below (Hill Fire)

Bell Canyon – Entire Community(Woolsey Fire)

Oak Park – Entire Community (Woolsey Fire)

Thousand Oaks – T.O. Blvd north to Sunset Hills, from Oak Park west to Highway 23 (Woolsey Fire)

West of Highway 23 – south of E. Olsen Road, north of Pederson Rd. (Woolsey Fire)

South of Bard Lake, east of Highway 23 (Woolsey Fire)

South of Highway 101, east of Reino Rd., north of Potrero Rd., east to the L.A./Ventura County line (Woolsey Fire)

Wood Ranch and Long Canyon – All areas outlined on map below (Woolsey Fire)

A voluntary evacuation is in place for Simi Valley – Long Canyon, Bridal Path, Wood Ranch (Woolsey Fire).

You can see exactly where your address falls in Ventura County evacuations by scrolling down to the map on this page.

Evacuations in LA County include:

Mandatory evacuations in Los Angeles County include:

Residents of Malibu

Calabasas

Hidden Hills

Westlake Village

Agoura

Unincorporated areas of the county directly impacted by the fire

Remember, evacuation details can change quickly. Contact your local authorities for the latest updates.

Evacuation centers for the Hill and the Woolsey Fire include:

Palisades High School at 15777 Bowdoin St., Pacific Palisades, in California is the closest evacuation center for Malibu residents, LASD reported.

Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center at 5005 Unit C Los Angeles Ave. in Simi Valley is an evacuation center, but it is not accepting animals. (@VCFD_PIO). Has N95 masks.

Borchard Community Center is a Red Cross Shelter for Woolsey and the Hill Fire (190 Reino Road in Newbury Park) (accepting small animals, N-95 masks available)

Camarillo Community Center at 1605 Weast Burnley St. in Camarillo, CA is a Red Cross shelter. This shelter is accepting small animals and has N-95 masks available.

Thousand Oaks High School – 2323 N. Moorpark Rd. in Thousand Oaks, CA

Thousand Oaks Teen Center (at capacity)

Goebel Senior Adult Center (at capacity)

Taft Charter High School (at capacity)

Here is a list of shelters accepting animals:

Hansen Dam is accepting large animals in Lake View Terrace, California. (at capacity)

Zuma Beach Parking Lot is also accepting large animals, Malibu Times reported.

Pierce College was accepting large animals but is now full. (at capacity)

Ventura County Fair Grounds – 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001 – is accepting large animals at 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001. Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-425 (at capacity)

Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-425 (at capacity) Ventura County Animal Shelter – 600 Aviation Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010 – is accepting small animals. Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258

Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258 Camarillo Community Center is an evacuation center and is accepting small animals

Borchard Community Center is an evacuation center and is accepting small animals

Simi Valley Animal Shelter – 670 W. Los Angeles Ave. in Simi Valley. 805-388-4341.

Earl Warren Show Grounds – 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara. Check-in at Gate C off Calle Real (opens at 12 p.m.)

If you need assistance with large animals, call 805-388-4258.

How to stay updated on the latest evacuations:

Remember, you can get emergency alerts about Ventura County by texting VCALERT to 313131 or visiting vcalert.org. Other sources for staying updated on this fire include @CHPWestValley and @VCFD_PIO.

In the Malibu region, visit www.MalibuCity.org and scroll down to Alert Center and select “Emergencies” to sign up for Malibu Emergency Alerts by text or email. Sign up for City of Malibu Disaster Notifications at www.MalibuCity.org/DisasterNotifications.

For the latest updates on LA County evacuations, check here.

This is a developing story.

