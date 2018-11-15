California Fire Map: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [November 15]

The fires in California have been among the largest in the state’s history, but thankfully containment is increasing on the Woolsey and Camp Fires. Fire dangers still remain, however, and new fires are still being reported periodically. It’s important to stay updated on the fires in California today. Here are the latest updates on all the fires in California as of Thursday, November 15, with a roundup of maps of the larger fires around the state. News on the fires is constantly changing, so call your local officials if you are concerned about evacuations near you.

There are currently multiple active fires in California. This article first includes interactive maps for all of California. Then the second section details specific fires in the region. If you’re looking for a specific fire scroll down or search for the fire’s name or your city’s name. Tragically, more than 50 people have died in the Camp Fire and at least two died in the Woolsey Fire. At least 100 are still missing in the Camp Fire. (See tributes to the people who died in Heavy’s story here.) This is a developing story.

Interactive Maps of California Fires

This map below is an interactive map of the more significant fires in California, consistently updated and provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. Read the next section for details about the fires listed on the map. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into this map to see California up close. If the map doesn’t show below, just go here.

Next is another active fire map from Google’s Crisis Map. You may need to zoom in to see areas of interest in California, depending on your browser or mobile device. This map also includes fires in other states.

Next are more specific details on the fires for November 15. The details are extensive, so if you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California

Here are the active fires and updates about them, per CAL FIRE. Most of these are in alphabetical order. Note that many of these fires are still listed on CAL FIRE’s map as active, but they are no longer listed as active by Inciweb or other sources. We will note that in the fires’ descriptions below.

Alder, Mountaineer, & Moses Fires

These fires are 3,700 acres and 55 percent contained as of November 14, Inciweb’s latest update. The Alder fire is 5 miles north of Camp Nelson in Gian Sequoia National Monument. The Mountaineer fire is .1 mile north of Summit trailhead and .75 miles east of the Alder Fire in Golden Trout Wilderness, according to Inciweb. The Moses Fire is 1 mile south of Moses Mountain.

An area closure around the fires has been in effect. The fires were first discovered on October 4, 13, and 17.

These fires are on Inciweb’s site but not on CAL FIRE’s map.

Briggs Fire in Ventura County/Santa Paula

Firefighters are battling a 75 acre fire off Shell Road and Orr Road, Santa Paula (Ventura County). #BriggsFire https://t.co/M8JppPUq1d pic.twitter.com/2bY5Y0mBzH — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) November 15, 2018

This fire in Ventura County is off Shell Road and Orr Road in Santa Paula. CAL FIRE reported as of 9:03 a.m. on November 15 that the fire was 75 acres in size.

The #Briggsfire is the latest fire to spark in Ventura County. It’s burning near Santa Paula and has charred about 100 acres. No homes or buildings are threatened. Plumes of smoke can be seen from the 101 in Camarillo. pic.twitter.com/oMUVy6w3Yv — Kandiss Crone (@KandissCroneTV) November 15, 2018

Ham radio listeners said it sounds like forward progress has been stopped. Of course, this isn’t official until CAL FIRE issues a statement.

#BriggsFire Dozer line now completely around fire, no need for structure protection, they've done everything they need to do. Have shut down our video stream. Still some planes/helicopters over the fire but looks like this one is pretty much over except for mopup. — AI6YR (@ai6yrham) November 15, 2018

Camp Fire

This fire was first spotted at 6:30 a.m. on November 8, and quickly grew. Now, as of 7 a.m. on November 15, the fire is 140,000 acres in size and 40 percent contained. That’s a 5,000-acre increase in size since yesterday, but also a five percent increase in containment.

Here’s a Camp Fire progression map for November 15 from Inciweb:

At least 15,500 structures are threatened and 8,650 residences and 260 commercial structures have been destroyed from this fire, according to CAL FIRE.

CAL FIRE noted on Thursday: “The fire remained active overnight and firefighters continued to use various suppression tactics to attack the fire. As conditions allowed, firefighters were able to conduct back-firing operations assisting with securing the fire perimeter. Throughout the day firefighters will continue suppression efforts around the fire using both ground and air resources as conditions allow. Firefighters will strengthen and improve containment lines while also patrolling the interior of the fire to extinguish the hot spots that still exist.”

Here is a map of the fire:

Thursday 11/15 #CampFire. 149,511 acres per 9:39pm infrared flight yesterday + analysis by fire staff. If you have not done so, please read the "Map tips" – link in upper left corner. Open #GISsurfer map: https://t.co/S76l7VZmRr #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/ICrsFgk5I6 — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) November 15, 2018

There is an interactive map of Camp Fire evacuations and repopulations, provided by CAL FIRE. Click here to see the map or view below.

Evacuations have been ordered for the fire in multiple regions. These include, but may not be limited to, the following evacuation orders, according to CAL FIRE as of 7 a.m. on Thursday, November 15:

Established for Paradise, Magalia, Concow, Butte Creek Canyon, and Butte Valley

Powellton zone

Lovelock zone

Humbug zone

Stirling zone

North Coutelenc zone

North fir haven zone

Nimshew zone

Carnegie/colter zone

South Firhaven zone

South Coutelenc zone

North pines zone

South pines zone

Old Magalia zone

Lower Pentz zone

Morgan ridge zone

Lower Clark zone

Butte creek road

Centerville road

Concow

Pulga

Yankee Hill

Skyway from lower paradise to the Chico city limits

Morgan ridge

Highway 32 at Nopel South all the way to Chico city limits

Highway 70 from Pulga to West branch Feather river bridge

All of Clark Road and all of Pentz road, south to highway 70, everything west to highway 99 and south to highway 149 including all of Butte Valley

Shippee Road from Highway 149 to Highway 99

Cherokee Road to Highway 70 to Lake Oroville south to Table Mountain Blvd.

East Bound Hwy 162/Oro Quincy Hwy at Forbestown Rd east to Mountain House Road/4 Mile Ridge Road, including the communities of Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Mountain House and Bloomer Hill

Here are some evacuation centers in the area, as shared by CAL FIRE:

OPEN: Bidwell Jr. Highschool (2376 North Ave, Chico CA 95926)

OPEN: Yuba-Sutter Fairground (442 Franklin Ave, Yuba City, CA 95991)

FULL: Glenn County Fairgrounds (221 E Yolo St, Orland, CA 95963)

OPEN: Butte County Fairgrounds (199 E Hazel St, Gridley, CA 95948)

THIS SHELTER IS FULL: Oroville Nazarene Church (2238 Monte Vista Ave, Oroville, CA 95966)

THIS SHELTER IS FULL: Neighborhood Church (2801 Notre Dame Blvd, Chico, CA 95928)

For the most recent up to date Evacuation Locations and Status go to: https://www.buttecounty.net/

Here are some animal shelters in the area:

Small animals: County Hospital at 2279 Del Oro and Mono, Suite E (also called the Del Oro Old County Hospital) – This shelter is full

Large animals: Butte County Fairgrounds at 199 E Hazel St. in Gridley, CA

Small animals: Chico Municipal Airport at 150 Airpark Blvd. in Chico, CA

Camp Fire evacuations can change rapidly. For updates, follow the Butte County Sheriff’s Twitter account and the Butte County’s Twitter for the latest updates.Emergency radio stations for the Paradise area include 1500 AM (Paradise Town Radio) and 1460 AM (Upper Ridge Radio.) You can also call 530-538-7826.

Forty-eight people have died from the fire and more than 200 are unaccounted for. The Butte County Sheriff’s office reported five fatalities in the area of Edgewood Lane in Paradise. The victims appeared to be in their vehicles when they were overcome by the fire. Identifications have not yet been made due to the burn injuries.

Smoke has been seen across regions of California. Many counties and cities have seen smoke from this fire this week.

Smoke from the #CampFire will continue to arrive into the Bay Area today through the Delta. This smoke is resulting in continued poor air quality and reduced visibility across the Bay Area. Check the status of any flights and be prepared for slower freeway traffic. pic.twitter.com/YrzrDEUgis — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 15, 2018

Donnell Fire

This fire is in the Stanislaus National Forest and is 36,450 acres with 90 percent containment, as of October 1. This fire is no longer considered active, although CAL FIRE still has it listed as active on its map. Inciweb is no longer updating the fire page.

Eagle Fire

This fire is listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map, but updates haven’t been issued since early October. CAL FIRE notes: “CAL FIRE is assisting the Sierra National Forest with a fire off Bobs Flat Trail, 3 miles north of Trimmer (Fresno County).” The fire’s current status isn’t known. The most recent information is from October 2.

Eden Fire

This fire is listed on Inciweb but not CAL FIRE’s map. As of November 14, it’s 343 acres in size, with containment unknown. It was started by lightning on November 14 and is located in Eden Grove, John Krebs Wilderness, Sequoia National Park around 36.41 latitude, -118.737 longitude.

Inciweb noted: “Fire has slowed its progress in the Eden Creek drainage on the western edge of the fire. Fire however has established itself on the east side of the eastern branch of Eden Creek drainage. One spot fire was observed on the east flank approximately 200 feet off the main fire and burning actively. Fire does not appear to be moving up-slope (south) towards Homers Nose.

Continued positive fire behavior is occurring with consumption of brush and downed logs. Some standing dead trees, called snags, may have been the source of some spotting. Numerous snags are present in the area from tree mortality and the lack of modern fire history. The parks will continue to monitor the fire via helicopter while scouting for natural barriers along the rocky ridge (Homer’s Nose) to the south. Additionally the parks will actively track any new growth downhill toward the Kaweah drainage.”

Essex Fire

CAL FIRE is helping Modoc National Forest with this fire, which is located east of Essex Reservoir and northeast of Canby in Modoc County. The fire is still listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map as of September 19, but CAL FIRE hasn’t released any updates on the fire since September 4.

Fork Fire

“CAL FIRE is assisting the Angeles National Forest with a wildfire off East Fork Rd & San Gabriel Canyon Rd, Azusa (Los Angeles County),” according to CAL FIRE’s map listing. According to Inciweb, the fire was 166 acres and 98 percent contained as of October 4. This fire is no longer considered active and is not being updated by Inciweb daily.

Garner Complex Fire

Although still listed on CAL FIRE’s map as active, it is no longer considered an active fire by Inciweb, which is no longer updating details about it. It’s 8,886 acres and 85 percent contained as of August 9.

Georges Fire

This fire has been inactive for several weeks and is 95 percent contained, per Inciweb on August 24. It is still listed on CAL FIRE’s map, but Inciweb no longer considers it active and CAL FIRE stopped issuing updates on September 4.

Hill Fire

This map from Ventura County gives you an idea of the size of the #WoolseyFire and #HillFire in Southern California – the purple area is the approximate fire perimeter, more than 83,000 acres burnt so far @KTLA pic.twitter.com/Zfh2V86LnC — Angus Ledwidge (@angusleddo) November 11, 2018

The Hill Fire is in Ventura County in Santa Rosa Valley, near Camarillo. This fire was originally larger than the Woolsey Fire when they both started on November 8, but the Woolsey Fire has now surpassed it. The Hill Fire is estimated to be 4,531 acres and 97 percent contained as of November 15 at 6:50 a.m. That’s a great sign and means that this fire, at least, is almost under control. Two structures were destroyed in the fire.

CAL FIRE noted about the Hill Fire on Thursday: “Fire crews continue to mop up and patrol the fire perimeter. For tonight, winds are expected to be weak with northeasterly winds across the ridges and drainage winds at lower elevations. Overnight relative humidity will be better than previous nights, but still poor. Fire suppression repair teams are actively engaged working around the fire perimeter and affected areas.”

You can get emergency alerts about Ventura County by texting VCALERT to 313131 or visiting vcalert.org. You can also call 805-465-6650 or visit VCEmergency.com for the latest updates.

To see evacuation shelters and details about the Woolsey Fire, scroll to that section later in this story. There are no evacuations currently in place for the Hill Fire.

Holy Fire

The Holy Fire formed on August 6 in the afternoon and quickly grew. The Holy Fire was in Orange County, off Holy Jim Canyon Road, west of the North Main Divide. As of September 13, the fire is 23,136 acres according to Inciweb and 93 percent contained.The fire is no longer considered active by Inciweb (although it’s listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map) and Inciweb is no longer updating details about the fire. CAL FIRE stopped issuing updates on August 27.

The cause is under investigation, but authorities have arrested Forrest Gordon Clark on suspicion of felony arson. Read more about Clark in Heavy’s story here.

Lions Fire

This fire is listed on the CAL FIRE map as active, but Inciweb no longer considers it active. It’s 13,347 acres and 85 percent contained as of October 1. It’s located seven miles southwest of Mammoth Lakes. It was caused by lightning. Most of the fire is on the Sierra National Forest, but about 1,600 acres are on the Inyo National Forest. The fire is now in monitoring status and is no longer considered active.

Natchez Fire

This Oregon fire falls under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Department of Forestry Fire, but is also listed on the CAL FIRE map. It’s 38,134 acres according to Inciweb as of October 7, and 89 percent contained. It was caused by lightning. It’s located 15 miles southeast of Cave Junction, Oregon, located on the Oregon/California border between Happy Camp, California and Cave Junction, Oregon.

Inciweb issued its final update for the fire on October 7, unless conditions change. Inciweb no longer considers this fire active.

Niles Fire

The Niles Fire in Alameda County is 20 acres and 60 percent contained as of November 15 at 6:39 a.m. Forward spread has stopped. This fire is off Palomares Road and Niles Canyon Road, northwest of Sunoi, according to CAL FIRE.

Peak Fire in Simi Valley (Originally Called the Rocky Fire or 118 Fire)

The Peak Fire (originally called the Rocky Fire) was about 20 acres in size before growing to about 186 acres off Highway 118 and Rocky Peak Road in Simi Valley. The fire is now 100 percent contained, according to CAL FIRE.

Rialto Fire (Sierra Fire in Devore, Rialto Region)

Fire in Rialto along Riverside Dr at the 15 fwy. #rialtofire #NBCLA pic.twitter.com/XpcQFnltmc — Peter G (@Pgottuso) November 14, 2018

Around 9 p.m. on November 13, a new fire was reported in the Rialto region on Riverside, across from Las Colina, ABC 7 reported. This fire was near N. Riverside Ave. and Amberwood Ave.

Incredible footage from the #SierraFire earlier this week. Due to high winds, the SBCFD brought in bulldozers to engage with the blaze where it was too dangerous for handcrews. Squeak of dozer tracks reminded me of opening scene in #Terminator. Creepy…pic.twitter.com/8v4vrexbiH — Douglas MacDonald (@dmac5dmark2) November 15, 2018

The fire grew to 20 acres in size in just a few minutes. As of November 14, the fire is now 147 acres and 85 percent contained.

I-15 is not affected by the #SierraFire and remains open. Please drive safely during your travels, and move over for emergency personnel coming and going in the area. https://t.co/7ITNywzokp — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) November 14, 2018

Suisun City Fire (Nurse Fire)

A vegetation fire was spotted in Suisun City on Thursday, November 8 near Highway 12 and Nurse Slough Road. A big rig caught fire and the fire spread to nearby vegetation.

RT CAL_FIRE "CAL FIRE is assisting the Suisun City Fire Protection District with a 2, 500 acre fire off Highway 12 and Nurse Blue Road, Suisun City (Solano County). #NurseFire ***This is not a CAL FIRE incident. pic.twitter.com/rAbM0s4Jzt" — CALIFORNIA PIO (@CaliforniaPio) November 8, 2018

According to CAL FIRE, this fire is 1,500 acres and 90 percent contained as of November 9. CAL FIRE hasn’t updated details about this fire since, which indicates it’s well under control.

Wilson Fire

This fire was at Wilson Lake Road and Lost Creek Road, 10 miles northwest of Chester in Tehama County. It’s 261 acres and 95 percent contained as of October 4. Inciweb no longer considers this fire active, although it’s still listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map.

Woolsey Fire in Ventura County & Malibu

The Woolsey Fire also was spotted Thursday afternoon, November 8, and by 7:51 p.m. it was 2,000 acres in size. As of Thursday, November 15 at 7 a.m., the fire was 98,362 acres and 57 percent contained. The fire caused numerous evacuations, including all of Malibu. It began in Ventura County, not too far from the Hill Fire.

Thursday 11/15 #WoolseyFire. 100,234 acres per 6:54pm infrared flight yesterday + analysis by fire staff. Small decrease in acres. If you have not done so, please read the "Map tips" – link in upper left corner. Open #GISsurfer map: https://t.co/GVaTpAdGQA #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/iqc840myu5 — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) November 15, 2018

Even though some areas are being repopulated, the Woolsey Fire still remains very dangerous, as other flareups are spotted.

The map below shows where evacuations have been issued and where the Woolsey and Hill fires are located. The map was shared by Los Angeles Daily News on November 9. It’s unclear how quickly the map is being updated, so keep that in mind:

Here is another unofficial map of the Woolsey Fire evacuations. It’s also unclear how quickly this map is being updated:

More than 200,000 residents and 75,000 homes, including in Malibu, were under mandatory evacuations from the Woolsey and Hill fires. According to CAL FIRE, there have been three firefighter injuries and two civilian fatalities from the fire. About 57,000 structures are threatened and more than 504 structures have been destroyed.

CAL FIRE wrote on Thursday: “For today, weak southwesterly/ onshore winds are expected to develop across the incident. With this wind shift, temperatures will be a bit cooler this afternoon and minimum relative humidity will be a bit higher. Firefighting resources will pursue opportunities to build and improve direct line to minimize further perimeter growth and support containment objectives. Fire suppression repair teams are actively engaged working around the fire perimeter and affected areas.”

Here’s a list of some of the areas that have been issued evacuation orders, including Los Angeles County, Malibu, and Ventura County, according to CAL FIRE on November 15:

Ventura County mandatory evacuations per CAL FIRE:

South Coast – E. Las Posas Rd. South of Potrero Rd. to Hwy 1 and County Line.

Los Angeles County Mandatory Evacuations per CAL FIRE:

Calabasas – portions have been repopulated

Malibu – portions of Malibu have been repopulated to residents only.

South of Carbon Canyon & North of Tuna Canyon just North of PCH.

Topanga – entire canyon/community

Monte Nido – entire community

Malibu Lake – entire community

No access will be available to neighborhoods south of Mulholland Hwy.

Note that Los Angeles County itself has a more detailed list of mandatory evacuations as of November 15. You can see a map of mandatory and voluntary evacuation areas for LA County only here.

You can see exactly where your address falls in Ventura County evacuations by scrolling down to the map on this page.

Remember, evacuation details can change quickly. Contact your local authorities for the latest updates.

Evacuation centers for the Woolsey Fire include:

Cal Lutheran University – 60 W Olsen Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

Taft Charter High School – 5461 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Dr., Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.)

Palisades Charter High School – 15777 Bowdoin St, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Here is a list of shelters accepting animals:

Ventura County Fair Grounds – 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001 (at capacity)

Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258

Ventura County Animal Shelter – 600 Aviation Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010

Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258 Accepting small animals

Simi Valley Animal Shelter – 670 W Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley · (805) 388-4341 Accepting small animals

Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Drive Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.) (at capacity)

Los Angeles County Animal Services Hansen Dam Equestrian Center – 11127 Orcas Avenue, Lake View Terrace, CA 91342 (at capacity)

Los Angeles County Animal Services Earl Warren Show Grounds – 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Accepting large animals

If you need large animal assistance, please call (805) 388-4258

How to stay updated on the latest evacuations:

Remember, you can get emergency alerts about Ventura County by texting VCALERT to 313131 or visiting vcalert.org. Other sources for staying updated on this fire include @CHPWestValley and @VCFD_PIO.

In the Malibu region, visit www.MalibuCity.org and scroll down to Alert Center and select “Emergencies” to sign up for Malibu Emergency Alerts by text or email. Sign up for City of Malibu Disaster Notifications at www.MalibuCity.org/DisasterNotifications.

For the latest updates on LA County evacuations, check here.

This is a developing story.

