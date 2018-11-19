California Fire Map: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [November 19]

Containment efforts are succeeding for the major fires in California, but the danger isn’t over. Here are the latest updates on all the fires in California as of Monday, November 19, with a roundup of maps of the larger fires around the state. News on the fires is constantly changing, so call your local officials if you are concerned about evacuations near you.

This article first includes interactive maps for all of California. Then the second section details specific fires in the region. If you’re looking for a specific fire scroll down or search for the fire’s name or your city’s name. Tragically, at least 77 people have died in the Camp Fire and at least two died in the Woolsey Fire. At least 1,000 are still missing in the Camp Fire. (See tributes to some of the people who died in Heavy’s story here.) This is a developing story.

Interactive Maps of California Fires

This map below is an interactive map of the more significant fires in California, consistently updated and provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. Read the next section for details about the fires listed on the map. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into this map to see California up close. If the map doesn’t show below, just go here.

Next is another active fire map from Google’s Crisis Map, which you can see below. You may need to zoom in to see areas of interest in California, depending on your browser or mobile device. This map also includes fires in other states.

Next are more specific details on the fires for November 19. The details are extensive, so if you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California

Here are the active fires and updates about them, per CAL FIRE. Most of these are in alphabetical order. Note that many of these fires are still listed on CAL FIRE’s map as active, but they are no longer listed as active by Inciweb or other sources. We will note that in the fires’ descriptions below.

Alder, Mountaineer, & Moses Fires

These fires are 5,768 acres and 55 percent contained as of November 18, Inciweb’s latest update. The fires increased by about 1,000 acres with containment staying the same since the last update two days ago. The Alder fire is 5 miles north of Camp Nelson in Gian Sequoia National Monument. The Mountaineer fire is .1 mile north of Summit trailhead and .75 miles east of the Alder Fire in Golden Trout Wilderness, according to Inciweb. The Moses Fire is 1 mile south of Moses Mountain.

An area closure around the fires has been in effect. The fires were first discovered on October 4, 13, and 17. Inciweb noted on November 18: “The Alder and Mountaineer Fires are burning in timber, with heavy fuels on the ground, in an area of extensive tree mortality. Moses Fire is burning in a patch of timber near a rocky area.”

These fires are on Inciweb’s site but not on CAL FIRE’s map.

Bear Fire

According to CAL FIRE, this fire is off Bear Creek Road and Mayfair Road, Boulder Creek north of Santa Cruz (Santa Cruz County). It’s 10 acres and 100 percent contained, according to CAL FIRE on November 19.

Briggs Fire in Ventura County/Santa Paula

This fire in Ventura County was off Shell Road and Orr Road in Santa Paula. CAL FIRE reported as of 9:03 a.m. on November 15 that the fire was 75 acres in size. It grew to 150 acres but is now 100 percent contained.

Camp Fire

This fire was first spotted at 6:30 a.m. on November 8, and quickly grew. Now, as of 7 a.m. on November 19, the fire is 151,000 acres in size and 66 percent contained. Containment efforts are increasing, but the fire is still a danger. Officials expect full containment by November 30.

Here’s a Camp Fire progression map for November 19 from Inciweb:

At least 14,500 structures are threatened and 11,713 residences and 380 commercial structures have been destroyed from this fire, according to CAL FIRE. About 77 people have died from the fire and 1,000 are missing.

CAL FIRE noted on Monday: “Fire activity ranged from minimal to moderate overnight throughout various areas of the fire perimeter as firefighters continued to strengthen and improve control lines. Crews will continue implementing containment lines, patrol for heat in the interior, and mitigate hazards in the fire area. Search & Rescue crews as well as the multiple California US&R resources will use their specialized human and canine skills to assist the Butte County Sheriff in the search for missing victims.”

Here is a map of the fire:

Monday 11/19 #CampFire. 151,428 acres per 5:45pm infrared flight yesterday + analysis by fire staff. If you have not do so already, please read the "Map tips" – link in upper left corner. Open #GISsurfer map: https://t.co/S76l7VZmRr #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/C2493Nj4z8 — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) November 19, 2018

There is an interactive map of Camp Fire evacuations and repopulations, provided by CAL FIRE. Click here to see the map or view below.

Evacuations were ordered for the fire in multiple regions. These include, but may not be limited to, the following evacuation orders, according to CAL FIRE as of 7 a.m. on Monday, November 19:

Established for Paradise, Magalia, Concow, Butte Creek Canyon, and Butte Valley

Powellton zone

Lovelock zone

Stirling zone

North Coutelenc zone

North fir haven zone

Nimshew zone

Carnegie/colter zone

South Fir haven zone

South Coutelenc zone

North pines zone

South pines zone

Old Magalia zone

Lower Pentz zone

Morgan ridge zone

Butte creek zone

Concow

Pulga

Yankee Hill

Dry Creek Road from Messilla Road

Morgan Ridge

Skyway from lower paradise to the Chico city limits

Highway 70 from Pulga to West branch Feather river bridge

All of Clark Road and all of Pentz road, south to highway 70, everything west to highway 99 and south to highway 149 including all of Butte Valley

Shippee Road from Highway 149 to Highway 99

East Bound Hwy 162/Oro Quincy Hwy at Forbestown Rd east to Mountain House Road/4 Mile Ridge Road, including the communities of Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Mountain House and Bloomer Hill

Doe Mill Road south at Village Drive is closed. Santos Ranch Rd, Wilder Drive, and Autumn Ln will remain closed.

The areas north of HWY 70 at Pentz Road remain under evacuation order to include the upper end of Cherokee Road and Flag Canyon Road.

Highway 70, north of Cherokee road.

There are also still a number of evacuation warnings in place.

Here are some evacuation centers in the area, as shared by CAL FIRE:

FULL: Bidwell Jr. Highschool (2376 North Ave, Chico CA 95926)

OPEN: Yuba-Sutter Fairground (442 Franklin Ave, Yuba City, CA 95991)

OPEN: Glenn County Fairgrounds (221 E Yolo St, Orland, CA 95963)

OPEN: Butte County Fairgrounds (199 E Hazel St, Gridley, CA 95948)

FULL: Oroville Nazarene Church (2238 Monte Vista Ave, Oroville, CA 95966)

FULL: Neighborhood Church (2801 Notre Dame Blvd, Chico, CA 95928)

For the most recent up to date Evacuation Locations and Status go to: https://www.buttecounty.net/

Here are some animal shelters in the area:

Small & large animals: Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City CA

Large animals: Butte County Fairgrounds at 199 E Hazel St. in Gridley, CA

Small animals: Chico Municipal Airport at 150 Airpark Blvd. in Chico, CA

Camp Fire evacuations can change rapidly. For updates, follow the Butte County Sheriff’s Twitter account and the Butte County’s Twitter for the latest updates.Emergency radio stations for the Paradise area include 1500 AM (Paradise Town Radio) and 1460 AM (Upper Ridge Radio.) You can also call 530-538-7826.

More than 70 people have died from the fire and more than 1,000 are unaccounted for.

The danger from the Camp Fire isn’t over. Anticipated rains this week could bring flooding and mudflow issues to areas that were burned:

With rain this week, mudflows and flooding are more likely in and near the burn area of the #CampFire. https://t.co/U4do7dyW0G — Butte County, CA (@CountyofButte) November 19, 2018

Donnell Fire

This fire is in the Stanislaus National Forest and is 36,450 acres with 90 percent containment, as of October 1. This fire is no longer considered active, although CAL FIRE still has it listed as active on its map. Inciweb is no longer updating the fire page.

Eden Fire

This fire is listed on Inciweb but not CAL FIRE’s map. As of November 18, it’s 698 acres in size, and 5 percent contained. It was started by lightning on November 14 and is located in Eden Grove, John Krebs Wilderness, Sequoia National Park around 36.41 latitude, -118.737 longitude.

Inciweb noted: “Smoke is visible from the western side of Sequoia National Park especially at lower elevations. A strong inversion layer and very low wind speeds continue to limit dispersion throughout the entire forecast area. This pattern is expected to persist for the next few days until the next weather event comes in later this week. Forecasts show precipitation beginning Wednesday (70% chance, amounts up to 0.75 inches) and continuing through Saturday.”

Holy Fire

The Holy Fire formed on August 6 in the afternoon and quickly grew. The Holy Fire was in Orange County, off Holy Jim Canyon Road, west of the North Main Divide. As of September 13, the fire is 23,136 acres according to Inciweb and 93 percent contained.The fire is no longer considered active by Inciweb (although it’s listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map) and Inciweb is no longer updating details about the fire.

The cause is under investigation, but authorities have arrested Forrest Gordon Clark on suspicion of felony arson. Read more about Clark in Heavy’s story here.

Niles Fire

The Niles Fire in Alameda County is 20 acres and 90 percent contained as of November 17. This fire is off Palomares Road and Niles Canyon Road, northwest of Sunoi, according to CAL FIRE. Forward spread of the fire has been stopped.

Peak Fire in Simi Valley (Originally Called the Rocky Fire or 118 Fire)

The Peak Fire (originally called the Rocky Fire) was about 20 acres in size before growing to about 186 acres off Highway 118 and Rocky Peak Road in Simi Valley. The fire is now 100 percent contained, according to CAL FIRE.

Rialto Fire (Sierra Fire in Devore, Rialto Region)

Fire in Rialto along Riverside Dr at the 15 fwy. #rialtofire #NBCLA pic.twitter.com/XpcQFnltmc — Peter G (@Pgottuso) November 14, 2018

Around 9 p.m. on November 13, a new fire was reported in the Rialto region on Riverside, across from Las Colina, ABC 7 reported. This fire was near N. Riverside Ave. and Amberwood Ave.

The fire grew to 20 acres in size in just a few minutes. As of November 14, the fire is 147 acres and 85 percent contained. CAL FIRE has not updated details on this fire since November 17.

Suisun City Fire (Nurse Fire)

A vegetation fire was spotted in Suisun City on Thursday, November 8 near Highway 12 and Nurse Slough Road. A big rig caught fire and the fire spread to nearby vegetation.

According to CAL FIRE, this fire is 1,500 acres and 90 percent contained as of November 9. CAL FIRE hasn’t updated details about this fire since, which indicates it’s well under control.

Woolsey Fire in Ventura County & Malibu

The Woolsey Fire was spotted Thursday afternoon, November 8, and by 7:51 p.m. it was 2,000 acres in size. As of Monday, November 19 at 7 a.m., the fire was 96,949 acres and 94 percent contained. This is a great sign that the fire is almost completely under control. Sadly, the damage has already been done. The fire caused numerous evacuations, including all of Malibu. It began in Ventura County, not too far from the Hill Fire. Full containment of this fire is expected by November 22. The cause is still under investigation.

Last hotspot map I plan to post for #WoolseyFire. Friday 11/16 100,235 acres per 8:55pm infrared flight yesterday + analysis by fire staff. Stay tuned for my interactive map with USGS data showing risk of debris flow. Open #GISsurfer map: https://t.co/GVaTpAdGQA #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/C4csFqKZLk — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) November 16, 2018

More than 200,000 residents and 75,000 homes, including in Malibu, were under mandatory evacuations from the Woolsey and Hill fires at one point. According to CAL FIRE, there have been three firefighter injuries and two civilian fatalities from the fire and more than 1,500 structures have been destroyed.

CAL FIRE wrote on Monday: “For today, the north to northeast winds will gradually diminish through the day. Temperatures will be a little bit higher today than Sunday. Relative humidity will drop to around 20 percent. Firefighting resources will continue to mop up and patrol. Crews remain diligent in providing public service to residents as they return to their homes. Structures destroyed and damaged have been validated by damage assessment teams. Currently 95% of the burn assessment is complete.”

Here’s a list of some of the areas that are still under evacuation orders according to CAL FIRE on November 19:

LA County: City of Malibu – portions of Malibu have been repopulated

No access will be available to neighborhoods south of Mulholland Highway.

You can see a map of mandatory evacuations here. Here’s a screenshot of what the map looks like as of November 19. Repopulated areas are in green.

Remember, evacuation details can change quickly. Contact your local authorities for the latest updates.

Evacuation centers for the Woolsey Fire include:

Cal Lutheran University – 60 W Olsen Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360



Palisades Charter High School – 15777 Bowdoin St, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Here is a list of shelters accepting animals:

Ventura County Fair Grounds – 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001 (at capacity)

Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258

Ventura County Animal Shelter – 600 Aviation Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010

Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258 Accepting small animals

Simi Valley Animal Shelter – 670 W Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley · (805) 388-4341 Accepting small animals

Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Drive Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.) (at capacity)

Hansen Dam Equestrian Center – 11127 Orcas Avenue, Lake View Terrace, CA 91342 (at capacity)

Bochard Community Park – 190 N. Reino Road, Newbery Park, CA 91320

Seaside Fairground – 10 W. Harbour Blvd. Ventura, CA 93001

Antelope Valley Fairground 2551 W. Ave H Lancaster, CA 93536

How to stay updated on the latest evacuations:

Remember, you can get emergency alerts about Ventura County by texting VCALERT to 313131 or visiting vcalert.org. Other sources for staying updated on this fire include @CHPWestValley and @VCFD_PIO.

In the Malibu region, visit www.MalibuCity.org and scroll down to Alert Center and select “Emergencies” to sign up for Malibu Emergency Alerts by text or email. Sign up for City of Malibu Disaster Notifications at www.MalibuCity.org/DisasterNotifications.

For the latest updates on LA County evacuations, check here.

This is a developing story.

READ NEXT: Here are tributes, with names and photos, to some of the people who died in the Camp Fire.

READ NEXT: Celebrity homes destroyed by the Woolsey Fire: a full list and photos.