California Fire Map: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [November 9]

Fires in California exploded in size yesterday and now numerous evacuations are underway. The Camp Fire in Butte County near Paradise, the Woolsey Fire causing evacuations in Malibu, and the Hill Fire in Ventura County are the main source of these evacuations, with fire sizes ranging 6,000 acres all the way up to 70,000 acres. With these fires grabbing headlines, it’s time to get updated on the fires in California today. Here are the latest updates on all the fires in California as of November 8, with a roundup of maps of the larger fires around the state. News on the fires is constantly changing, so call your local officials if you are concerned about evacuations near you.

There are currently multiple active fires in California. This article first includes interactive maps for all of California. Then the second section details specific fires in the region. If you’re looking for a specific fire scroll down or search for the fire’s name or your city’s name. This is a developing story.

Interactive Maps of California Fires

This map below is an interactive map of the more significant fires in California, consistently updated and provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. Read the next section for details about the fires listed on the map. You may need to zoom into this map to see California up close.

Below is another active fire map from Google’s Crisis Map. You may need to zoom in to see areas of interest in California, depending on your browser or mobile device. This map also includes fires in other states.

Next are more specific details on the fires for November 8. The details are extensive, so if you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California

Here are the active fires and updates about them, per CAL FIRE. Most of these are in alphabetical order. Note that many of these fires are still listed on CAL FIRE’s map as active, but they are no longer listed as active by Inciweb or other sources. We will note that in the fires’ descriptions below. The most active fires right now include the Camp Fire, the Hill Fire, and the Woolsey Fire, plus a Griffith Park fire that led to some evacuations at the LA Zoo.

Note that many regions are seeing smoke from the fires in California, even if new fires aren’t specifically in their region.

Brushy Fire

The Brushy Fire in Mendocino County is near Dos Rios, off Highway 162, east of Highway 101 and west of Covelo, CAL FIRE reported. It was first reported on November 8. As of November 9 at 10:03 a.m., it’s 35 acres and 50 percent contained.

Camp Fire in Paradise & Butte County

My view on the way to work today. Pretty much got to work and turned around as the #campfire started to roll into Paradise pic.twitter.com/Kz1kTItG1F — Swiss Link (@Swiss_Link) November 8, 2018

This fire was first spotted at 6:30 a.m. on November 8, and quickly grew. Now, as of 10:30 a.m. on November 9, the fire has exploded in size to 70,000 acres and it only 5 percent contained. At least 15,000 structures are threatened and 2,000 structures have been destroyed from this fire, according to CAL FIRE. Strong northeast winds pushed the fire overnight to the south and southwest. The fire is continuing to burn northwest into Magalia and toward Stirling City. Low humidity and dry fuels will help the fire remain active. The fire burned through Paradise and Concow on Thursday, and also burned toward Chico and Butte Creek Canyon overnight, and south towards Highway 99 and 149. The fire cross Highway 70 near Pulga and will also be burning toward Yankee Hill, CAL FIRE reported.

Here are some maps of the fire:

Friday 11/9 #Campfire 54,586 acres per 5:54pm infrared flight yesterday + analysis by fire staff. Map has lots of GIS layers you can turn on/off and restack. Need help using the map? Click “Map tips” upper left corner. Open #GISsurfer map: https://t.co/NWrJise6yk #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/A4NHBXuzfF — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) November 9, 2018

#CampFire if you live within this green area I would be packed and either ready to go or leave now just to be safe. The fire has moved north a lot towards Sterling City. pic.twitter.com/UkF5ZJyXWj — Dave Toussaint (@engineco16) November 9, 2018

Evacuations have been ordered for the fire in multiple regions. These include, but may not be limited to, the following evacuation orders, according to CAL FIRE as of 10 a.m.:

Established for Paradise, Magalia, Concow, Butte Creek Canyon, and Butte Valley

Powellton zone

Lovelock zone

Humbug zone

Stirling zone North

Coutelenc zone

North fir haven zone

Nimshew zone

Carnegie/colter zone

South Firhaven zone

South Coutelenc zone

North pines zone

South pines zone

Old Magalia zone

Lower Pentz zone

Morgan ridge zone

Lower Clark zone

Butte creek road

Centerville road

Concow

Pulga

Yankee Hill

Skyway from lower paradise to the Chico city limits

Morgan ridge

Highway 70 from Pulga to West branch

Feather river bridge

All of Clark Road and all of Pentz road, south to highway 70, everything west to highway 99 and south to highway 149 including all of Butte Valley

Shippee Road from Highway 149 to Highway 99

Oro-Chico Highway from Estates Drive to Durham-Dayton Highway

Highway 32 at Nopel South all the way to Chico City Limits

In the city of Chico: East of Bruce Road, between Highway 32 to East 20th Street

In the city of Chico: East 20th Street

In the city of Chico: Canyon Oaks Subdivision (beyond the gate)

Cherokee Road to Highway 70 to Lake Oroville, south to Table Mountain Blvd.

Here is a map of the evacuation zones in Paradise, in case you’re not sure where your zone is. Click here to look up your zone by address. Or see a larger version of the Paradise Evacuation Zone map here. Here are some evacuation zone maps:

As of 10 a.m., evacuation warnings (but not orders) were also issued for Highway 162 to Highway 99 to Highway 149 to 70 (wiith exception of Shippee Road from Highway 149 to Highway 99); Nopel Road at Highway 32 north to the county line; West of Highway 99 from Highway 149; north to Chico city limits west to the Midway Highway 99 east to Highway 70 from Highway 162 north to Highway 149, CAL FIRE reported.

Here are some evacuation centers in the area:

Oroville Nazarene Church at 2238 Monte Vista Ave. in Oroville is an evacuation center. (Now it’s at capacity.)

Neighborhood Church on 2801 Notre Dame Blvd. is an evacuation center. (Now at capacity)

The Butte County Fairgrounds (199 E. Hazel St. in Gridley) has been opened as a general evacuation center.

A shelter was opened Thursday at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds (442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City). Call first, because CAL FIRE does not have this shelter listed.

The Chico Elks Lodge (1705 Manzanita Ave in Chico, California) opened as a shelter at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. Call first, because CAL FIRE does not have this shelter listed.

Here are some animal shelters in the area:

County Hospital at 2279 Del Oro and Mono, Suite E for small animals (also called the Del Oro Old County Hospital)

Butte County Fairgrounds at 199 E Hazel St. in Gridley, CA for large animals

A second small animal shelter was opened at Chico Airport yesterday, but call first because CAL FIRE does not have this shelter listed.

Camp Fire evacuations can change rapidly. For updates, follow the Butte County Sheriff’s Twitter account and the Butte County’s Twitter for the latest updates.Emergency radio stations for the Paradise area include 1500 AM (Paradise Town Radio) and 1460 AM (Upper Ridge Radio.) You can also call 530-538-7826.

Five people have died from the fire. The Butte County Sheriff’s office reported five fatalities in the area of Edgewood Lane in Paradise. The victims appeared to be in their vehicles when they were overcome by the fire. Identifications have not yet been made due to the burn injuries.

Smoke has been seen across regions of California. Many counties and cities are seeing smoke from this fire and wondering if it’s near their area. Marin County areas have noted seeing smoke, for example.

Marin and Napa County emergency officials say smoke from Butte Fire is impacting the area. Take a look at the smoke in Upper Lake, more than 100 miles from the flames. Video courtesy Kali Bowyer. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/4hhMxIP7do — Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) November 8, 2018

Smoke from the fire could also be seen in Suisun City.

Smoke From Butte Fire Visible In Local Area https://t.co/rwzA3MTjJF — Suisun City Patch (@SuisunCityPatch) November 8, 2018

If you’re in Vacaville and see smoke, that is also from the Camp Fire.

That smoke you may be seeing (and smelling) is coming from the Camp Fire near Chico, CA… https://t.co/VmY4hm90da — City of Vacaville (@cityofvacaville) November 8, 2018

You could also see smoke from the fire in the Walnut Creek, Berkeley and East Bay area.

Smoke 💨 is really pouring in from the fire 🔥 #walnutcreek I can smell it too.. #CampFire #eastbay pic.twitter.com/EokqQgF70E — The Keto Village (@CristybooDavis) November 8, 2018

You could also see the smoke from the Camp Fire in Ukiah:

View of smoke-filled sky from State Street in Ukiah. Notice clear blue sky to north in pan. Mendo sheriff says from fire in Butte. pic.twitter.com/EkrsNh1MIp — Kate Stornetta (@KateStornetta) November 8, 2018

Cal Fire is reporting that smoke from the Camp Fire in Butte County is drifting into Ukiah today. (Chris Pugh — Ukiah Daily Journal) pic.twitter.com/tPpEqnHH5c — Chris Pugh (@chrispugh) November 8, 2018

And you could see the smoke from Concord too:

Donnell Fire

This fire is in the Stanislaus National Forest and is 36,450 acres with 90 percent containment, as of October 1. This fire is no longer considered active, although CAL FIRE still has it listed as active on its map. Inciweb is no longer updating the fire page.

Eagle Fire

This fire is listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map, but updates haven’t been issued since early October. CAL FIRE notes: “CAL FIRE is assisting the Sierra National Forest with a fire off Bobs Flat Trail, 3 miles north of Trimmer (Fresno County).” The fire’s current status isn’t known. The most recent information is from October 2.

Essex Fire

CAL FIRE is helping Modoc National Forest with this fire, which is located east of Essex Reservoir and northeast of Canby in Modoc County. The fire is still listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map as of September 19, but CAL FIRE hasn’t released any updates on the fire since September 4.

Fork Fire

“CAL FIRE is assisting the Angeles National Forest with a wildfire off East Fork Rd & San Gabriel Canyon Rd, Azusa (Los Angeles County),” according to CAL FIRE’s map listing. According to Inciweb, the fire was 166 acres and 98 percent contained as of October 4. This fire is no longer considered active and is not being updated by Inciweb daily.

Garner Complex Fire

Although still listed on CAL FIRE’s map as active, it is no longer considered an active fire by Inciweb, which is no longer updating details about it. It’s 8,886 acres and 85 percent contained as of August 9.

Georges Fire

This fire has been inactive for several weeks and is 95 percent contained, per Inciweb on August 24. It is still listed on CAL FIRE’s map, but Inciweb no longer considers it active and CAL FIRE stopped issuing updates on September 4.

Hill Fire in Ventura County & Camarillo Springs

Friday 11/9 interactive map for #WoolseyFire and #HillFire. For fire weather forecast, note zone number, click map, follow link. Search the popup for your zone number. Need map help? Click “Map tips” upper left corner. Open #GISsurfer map: https://t.co/62LAq4YoLi #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/8Zci2ougkH — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) November 9, 2018

A newer fire, dubbed the Hill Fire, is in Ventura County in Santa Rosa Valley, near Camarillo. This fire has grown fast and CAL FIRE reported at 7:49 p.m. on Thursday that it was 10,000 acres in size. That estimate was later revised down. CAL FIRE is now reporting that the Hill Fire is 6,100 acres.

The fire started out being about 100 acres in size in the Hill Canyon area of Santa Rosa Valley, and quickly grew after it jumped Highway 101 on Thursday night.

#HillFire has jumped the 101. Mandatory evac call of CalState Channel Islands @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/Fnjc3ZEMiw — Kevin Takumi (@KevinTakumi) November 8, 2018

As of Friday November 9 at 11:45 a.m., mandatory evacuations for Hill had been issued for the following areas in Ventura County:

Bell Canyon – All Areas

Point Mugu Naval Base

Camarillo Springs – All areas

Vallecito Trailer Park – All areas

California State University Channel Islands – All areas

Dos Vientos – All areas outlined on map below

South Coast – All areas outlined on map below

Oak Park – entire community

Thousand Oaks – T.O. Blvd north to Sunset Hills, from Oak Park west to Highway 23

West of Highway 23 – south of E. Olsen Road, north of Pederson Rd.

South of Bard Lake, east of Highway 23

South of Highway 101, east of Reino Rd., north of Potrero Rd., east to the L.A./Ventura County line

To see a fuller list of evacuations that include the Woolsey Fire and Malibu, along with additional maps, scroll down to the Woolsey fire section below.

You can see the interactive version of the evacuation map above at VCEmergency.com, where you can enter your address to see where you fall on this map.

You can get emergency alerts about Ventura County by texting VCALERT to 313131 or visiting vcalert.org. You can also call 805-465-6650 or visit VCEmergency.com for the latest updates.

Road closures for this and the Woolsey fire include:

Borchard at Los Vientos Dr.

Lynn Rd. at Reino Rd.

Potrero Rd. is closed between Rancho Dos Vientos and S. Lewis Rd.

South and East Kanan Rd.

Westlake Blvd at Kanan Rd.

Marview Dr. at Erbes Rd.

Hwy 101 is closed between Las Virgenes Cyn. to Reyes Adobe Rd.

Hwy 101 southbound is closed between Wendy and Westlake Blvd./County Line

Evacuation centers for this and the Woolsey Fire include:

Borchard Community Center – 190 Reino Road. Newbury Park, CA 91320. N95 Particulate Filter masks available, Accepting small animals.

Camarillo Community Center – 1605 East Burnley St. Camarillo, CA 93010. N95 Particulate Filter masks available, Accepting small animals.

Goebel Senior Adult Center – 1385 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 N95 Particulate Filter masks available.

– 1385 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Drive Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.) Los Angeles County Animal Services, Accepting large animals (at capacity)

Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center – 5005 Unit C Los Angeles Ave. Simi Valley, CA 93063 No animals accepted, N95 Particulate Filter masks available.

Taft Charter High School – 5461 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91364 (at capacity)

Thousand Oaks Teen Center – 1375 East Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362 N95 Particulate Filter masks available.



Animal shelters for this and the Woolsey fire include:

Ventura County Fair Grounds – 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001 Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258, Accepting large animals

Ventura County Animal Shelter – 600 Aviation Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010 Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258, Accepting small animals

Simi Valley Animal Shelter – 670 W Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley · (805) 388-4341

Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Drive Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (at capacity) Los Angeles County Animal Services, Accepting large animals

Hansen Dam Equestrian Center – 11127 Orcas Avenue, Lake View Terrace, CA 91342 Los Angeles County Animal Services, Accepting large animals

Earl Warren Show Grounds- 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Check-in at Gate C off of Calle Real (opens at 12:00pm)

Holy Fire

The Holy Fire formed on August 6 in the afternoon and quickly grew. The Holy Fire was in Orange County, off Holy Jim Canyon Road, west of the North Main Divide. As of September 13, the fire is 23,136 acres according to Inciweb and 93 percent contained.The fire is no longer considered active by Inciweb (although it’s listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map) and Inciweb is no longer updating details about the fire. CAL FIRE stopped issuing updates on August 27.

The cause is under investigation, but authorities have arrested Forrest Gordon Clark on suspicion of felony arson. Read more about Clark in Heavy’s story here.

Lions Fire

This fire is listed on the CAL FIRE map as active, but Inciweb no longer considers it active. It’s 13,347 acres and 85 percent contained as of October 1. It’s located seven miles southwest of Mammoth Lakes. It was caused by lightning. Most of the fire is on the Sierra National Forest, but about 1,600 acres are on the Inyo National Forest. The fire is now in monitoring status and is no longer considered active.

Miller Fire in Oakland Hills

#BREAKING Brush fire in Oakland Hills at Joaquin Miller Rd and Highway 13. Small brush fire on the side of the road. #Millerfire @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/E8kBPPltAF — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) November 8, 2018

The Miller Fire was a brush fire seen in Oakland Hills on November 8, but not listed on CAL FIRE’s map or on Inciweb. It was at Joaquin Miller Road and Highway 13. The fire appears to have been extinguished.

Natchez Fire

This Oregon fire falls under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Department of Forestry Fire, but is also listed on the CAL FIRE map. It’s 38,134 acres according to Inciweb as of October 7, and 89 percent contained. It was caused by lightning. It’s located 15 miles southeast of Cave Junction, Oregon, located on the Oregon/California border between Happy Camp, California and Cave Junction, Oregon.

Inciweb issued its final update for the fire on October 7, unless conditions change. Inciweb no longer considers this fire active.

Rincon Fire

This fire is off Highway 9 and Rincon Crossing north of Santa Cruz in Santa Cruz County, according to CAL FIRE. It was 17 acres and 90 percent contained as of November 8.

Suisun City Fire (Nurse Fire)

A vegetation fire was spotted in Suisun City on Thursday, November 8 near Highway 12 and Nurse Slough Road. A big rig caught fire and the fire spread to nearby vegetation.

RT CAL_FIRE "CAL FIRE is assisting the Suisun City Fire Protection District with a 2, 500 acre fire off Highway 12 and Nurse Blue Road, Suisun City (Solano County). #NurseFire ***This is not a CAL FIRE incident. pic.twitter.com/rAbM0s4Jzt" — CALIFORNIA PIO (@CaliforniaPio) November 8, 2018

The Suisun City Fire Department noted on Facebook that this was a four-alarm fire but was not a threat to Suisun City, and it was located two miles east of Suisun City on Highway 12.

According to CAL FIRE, this fire is 2,500 acres but it is now 90 percent contained.

Wilson Fire

This fire was at Wilson Lake Road and Lost Creek Road, 10 miles northwest of Chester in Tehama County. It’s 261 acres and 95 percent contained as of October 4. Inciweb no longer considers this fire active, although it’s still listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map.

Woolsey Fire in Ventura County & Malibu

The Woolsey Fire also was spotted Thursday afternoon and by 7:51 p.m. it was 2,000 acres in size. Now it’s 14,000 acres in size as of 12:30 p.m. Friday, November 9, KESQ reported, and it’s caused numerous evacuations, including all of Malibu. It began in Ventura County, not too far from the Hill Fire.

The map below shows where evacuations have been issued and where the Woolsey and Hill fires are located. The map was shared by Los Angeles Daily News on November 9. It’s unclear how quickly the map is being updated, so keep that in mind:

Here is another unofficial map of the Woolsey Fire evacuations. It’s also unclear how quickly this map is being updated:

Here’s a list of some of the areas that have been issued evacuation orders in the Malibu region, as of 12:30 p.m. Pacific:

All of the city of Malibu (Google)

(Google) Areas in the Malibu region south of the 101 Freeway, from Ventura County line to Las Virgenes/Malibu Cyn, and southward to the ocean (Google)

Residents should use PCH to evacuate and avoid canyon roads.

The 101 Freeway from Valley Vista to Reyes Adobe (areas of Agoura Hills, Calabasas and Westlake Village) (Google)

Liberty Cyn west to Decker Cyn and south all the way to the Pacific Coast Highway (Malibu)

Evacuations in Ventura County include:

Bell Canyon – Saddlebow Rd. between Maverick Ln. and Morgan Rd

Oak Park – entire community

Thousand Oaks – T.O. Blvd north to Sunset Hills, from Oak Park west to Highway 23

West of Highway 23 – south of E. Olsen Road, north of Pederson Rd.

South of Bard Lake, east of Highway 23

South of Highway 101, east of Reino Rd., north of Potrero Rd., east to the L.A./Ventura County line

You can see exactly where your address falls in Ventura County evacuations by scrolling down to the map on this page.

Evacuations in LA County include:

The entire Hidden Hills community. LA County Sheriff’s Department is asking them to evacuate immediately via Valley Circle Blvd. towards Chatsworth.

#WoolseyFire EVACUATION & SAFETY ALERT ENTIRE CITY/COMMUNITY of Hidden Hills PLEASE EVACUATE Immediately via Valley Circle Blvd towards Chatsworth #HiddenHills pic.twitter.com/3FqCIEJLVP — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) November 9, 2018

There are also voluntary evacuations in the city of Los Angeles. This map does NOT include mandatory Malibu evacuations:

Evacuation centers for the Hill and the Woolsey Fire include:

Palisades High School at 15777 Bowdoin St., Pacific Palisades, in California is the closest evacuation center for Malibu residents, LASD reported.

Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center at 5005 Unit C Los Angeles Ave. in Simi Valley is an evacuation center, but it is not accepting animals. (@VCFD_PIO)

Borchard Community Center is a Red Cross Shelter for Woolsey and the Hill Fire (190 Reino Road in Newbury Park) (accepting small animals, N-95 masks available)

Camarillo Community Center at 1605 Weast Burnley St. in Camarillo, CA is a Red Cross shelter. This shelter is accepting small animals and has N-95 masks available.

Thousand Oaks High School – 2323 N. Moorpark Rd. in Thousand Oaks, CA

Thousand Oaks Teen Center (at capacity)

Goebel Senior Adult Center (at capacity)

Taft Charter High School (at capacity)

Here is a list of shelters accepting animals:

Hansen Dam is accepting large animals in Lake View Terrace, California.

Zuma Beach Parking Lot is also accepting large animals, Malibu Times reported.

Pierce College was accepting large animals but is now full. (at capacity)

Ventura County Fair Grounds – 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001 – is accepting large animals at 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001. Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-425

Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-425 Ventura County Animal Shelter – 600 Aviation Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010 – is accepting small animals. Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258

How to stay updated on the latest evacuations:

Remember, you can get emergency alerts about Ventura County by texting VCALERT to 313131 or visiting vcalert.org. Other sources for staying updated on this fire include @CHPWestValley and @VCFD_PIO.

In the Malibu region, visit www.MalibuCity.org and scroll down to Alert Center and select “Emergencies” to sign up for Malibu Emergency Alerts by text or email. Sign up for City of Malibu Disaster Notifications at www.MalibuCity.org/DisasterNotifications.

For the latest updates on LA County evacuations, check here.

This is a developing story.

